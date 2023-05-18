Before his passing more than two years ago, Stillwater attorney Eddie Simonet was all about providing second chances and opportunities for redemption.
The goal for Eddie’s E-Squad Invitational was to provide young players a fun and rewarding golf experience — sans mulligans.
The inaugural tournament was held on Thursday, May 11 at Oak Glen Golf Club, making room for many players not quite ready for varsity, or even, larger JV tourneys. The event, which included range and greens fees, lunch, a commemorative golf towel, and awards, was offered free of charge to the 48 players representing seven difference area schools thanks to money raised through a memorial golf tournament held in Simonet’s honor.
It was a rewarding event for Chuck Lynch, one of Simonet’s long-time playing partners and an organizer of this tournament.
“It was so successful,” Lynch said. “For many it was their first time playing in a school event. It was so fun to watch.”
It was fun, but also a little nerve-wracking for some of the younger players due to the difference between playing in a tournament with different schools rather than a friendly round friends. Lynch recognized a deep sigh of relief for the player who stepped up for the opening tee shot on the challenging 10th hole at Oak Glen, with water hugging the entire left side of the fairway. Following introductions there were a few more spectators than normal for that first tee shot.
“There’s this huge pond out there on the left and it was so much fun watching this young man just drill the ball down the middle,” Lynch said. “He said his heart was pounding so hard.”
The tournament consisted nine holes on the Championship Course at Oak Glen and nine more at the shorter course across the street.
The goal was to provide a special event, without being pretentious — something Simonet would have appreciated.
“The winning wasn’t the focus of the day,” Lynch said. “Participation and teamwork and just experiencing something many haven’t had the chance to. I’m sure the kids who won were excited, but watching everyone experience the day, it was just neat.
“It was fun to see the driving range and the putting green full of kids. Golf has a tendency to teach etiquette and these kids were so polite. It was a great day. Eddie would have approved.”
Simonet’s widow, Anne, fully supported the event and was also in attendance.
Initial plans called for a girls tournament as well, but scheduling became a challenge and a donation was made to the Stillwater girls program instead. Organizers expect to hold tournaments for the boys and girls teams next year.
“The coaches appreciated that these kids had this opportunity and they thanked us as they were leaving,” Lynch said. “We look forward to doing it again next year.”
A long-time member at Stillwater Country Club, Simonet played golf every chance he could. This year’s fund-raising tournament held in his honor will take place on Monday, July 24 at SCC, with proceeds supporting two SAHS scholarships and the E-Squad Invitational.
“Eddie was a public defender, always rooting for the underdog,” Anne said. “He had a lot of clients who did things to really screw their lives up, but it wasn’t the end. He pleaded many cases and just because so and so did this, it doesn’t have to mean it’s the end of their life.
“Eddie knew people from every walk of life. He had clients who had been criminals and straightened themselves out and he represented them when they bought a house.”
There were more bogeys than birdies recorded in the E-Squad Invitational, but it was a unique opportunity for players to be the center of attention rather than obscured further down the depth chart.
“Sometimes it seems like it’s the same kids over and over, and yes, we should recognize those, but there’s a heck of a lot of other kids who just like to play golf,” Anne said. “Golf is a life-long sport, so if you can build a love of sport in a high school kid they’re going to play it the rest of their life.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
