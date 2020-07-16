After falling just short of the title at the State Open less than a week earlier, Frankie Capan of North Oaks Golf Club posted a two-shot victory in the 117th MGA Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 15 at Edina Country Club.
One of just two players to post sub-70 scores in the first two rounds, Capan entered the final round at 11-under and with a four-shot lead over three players tied for second.
Capan (66-67-71—204) made birdies at No. 15 and 16 and pars on the last two holes to finish two shots ahead of runner-up Andrew Israelson of The Vintage at Staples. Israelson (71-70-65—206) climbed 12 spots on Day 3 after starting the round in a tie for 13th. His final-round 65 was the low round of the tournament.
Capan, meanwhile, continued his strong play after finishing second in the State Open on July 9. The final round at the state amateur marked the first time in his last six competitive rounds that Capan failed to shoot in the 60s, but it was more than enough to hold off the rest of the field.
Sammy Schmitz of StoneRidge Golf Club was tied with Israelson in 13th after two rounds but also finished strong with a 66 to join Van Holmgren of Pioneer Creek Golf Course and Trent Peterson of Fountain Valley Golf Club in a tie for third at 207.
Ben Warian (75-70-73—218) of Indian Hills Golf Club finished in a tie for 23rd while Cole Jahnke (77-72-77—223) of Stillwater Country Club placed in a tie for 40th. Will Hickey of StoneRidge Golf Club was also entered in the 156-player field, but missed the cut by four shots after shooting 76-77—153.
State Amateur Championship
Player Club Score
1. Frankie Capan North Oaks GC 66-67-71—204
2. Andrew Israelson The Vintage/Staples 71-70-65—206
T3. Van Holmgren Pioneer Creek GC 71-66-70—207
T3. Sammy Schmitz StoneRidge GC 70-71-66—207
T3. Trent Peterson Fountain Valley GC 69-70-68—207
Area players
T23. Ben Warian Indian Hills GC 75-70-73—218
T40. Cole Jahnke Stillwater CC 77-72-77—223
Missed cut
Will Hickey StoneRidge GC 76-77—153
Flanagan wins State Open
University of Minnesota golfer Angus Flanagan posted a course-record 64 in the final round to capture the Minnesota State Open on Thursday, July 9 at The Royal Club in Lake Elmo.
As an amateur, Flanagan didn’t earn a share of the purse but he was rewarded handsomely as 3M Open Tournament Director Hollis Cavner surprised him with an exemption into the PGA Tour event on July 23-26 at the TPC of Twin Cities.
The winner of the State Open has been an amateur seven of the past eight years.
Frankie Capan finished two shots behind Flanagan while Sam Matthew of North Oaks Golf Club and Jeff Sorenson of The Minikahda Club tied for third and each took home $7,250 as the low professionals in the field.
Sammy Schmitz (73-67-72—212) of StoneRidge Golf Club was the top area finisher in a tie for 12th place. Stillwater Area High School graduates Kyle Scanlon (73-73-77—223), the head professional at Northfield Golf Club, tied for 55th place and Lars Lillehei (71-76-81—228) of Loggers Trail placed 63rd.
Beach qualifies for PGA
Stillwater native Alex Beach has earned a spot in this year’s PGA Championship that is scheduled for Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
This will be the third major championship for Beach, a 2007 Stillwater Area High School graduate. He missed the cut while previously competing in the 2017 and 2019 PGA Championships.
Several doors opened for Beach, 30, after he won the PGA Professional Championship in 2019. The victory provided entry into six PGA Tour events and he was also exempt into the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour. He advanced to the Final Stage of Q-School for the Korn Ferry Tour, which provided limited status on the game’s top developmental tour. He’s yet to make a Korn Ferry start, however.
COVID-19 led to the cancelation of several Korn Ferry Tour events this spring and summer and the pandemic also wiped out this year’s PGA Professional Championship.
As a result, last year’s PGA of America’s 2019 Professional Player of the Year Standings were used to determine the 20 club professionals who will compete in the PGA Championship. This easily put Beach in the field as he ranked sixth in those standings.
Beach’s additional PGA Tour starts have yet to be determined. He competed in the Sony Open and the Farmers Insurance Open in January and the Puerto Rico Open in February, but missed the cut each time.
