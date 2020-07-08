After shooting back-to-back 67s, Jeff Sorenson of The Minikahda Club entered the final round with a one-shot lead in the 103rd State Open at The Royal Club in Lake Elmo.
Only one player bettered Sorenson’s 67 in the second round on Wednesday, July 8.
Play in each of the first two rounds was delayed briefly due to storms, which provided softer conditions. Scores were slightly lower during the mostly calm first round, but the wind became a bigger factor on Day 2.
Sorenson stood two shots behind first-round leader Ben Frazzini of Windsong Farm Golf Club after Day 1. Frazzini opened with a 7-under 65 to lead a group of four players tied for second at 66.
Sorenson, an eight-time Player of the Year in the Minnesota Section PGA, moved into the lead and held a one-shot lead over University of Alabama player Frankie Capan (66-69—135) of North Oaks Golf Club entering the third and final round, which concluded after this edition of the Gazette went to press.
Troy Burne professional Brent Snyder (66-70—136) ranked third after two rounds, one shot ahead of Frazzini (65-72), Matt Rachey (69-68) and Angus Flanagan (68-69), both of University of Minnesota Golf Club, who were tied for fourth at 137.
Sorenson took advantage of the par fives in the first two rounds, making seven of his 13 birdies on those holes. He made just three bogeys the first two days.
Only Snyder, with two, has made fewer bogeys than Sorenson through two rounds.
A total of 10 players started the final round within five shots of Sorenson.
Defending champion Brady Madsen, an amateur from Hawk Creek Country Club, entered the final round in a tie for 31st place at 145 (71-74). Fourteen of the top 20 players in the standings after two rounds of this year’s tournament are amateurs.
Sammy Schmitz, who plays out of StoneRidge Golf Club, started the final round six shots behind Sorenson. Schmitz (73-67—140) turned in one of the best second-round scores to climb into contention.
Stillwater Area High School graduates Kyle Scanlon, who is the head pro at Northfield Golf Club, is tied for 38th after shooting consecutive 73s in the first two rounds. Lars Lillehei (71-76—147), who plays out of Loggers Trail Golf Club, was one of 15 players who made the cut on the number at 3-over.
Cole Jahnke of Stillwater Country Club missed the cut by two shots after turning in a two-round total of 149 (73-76) and Brian Peterson of The Royal Club finished at 165 (82-83).
103rd State Open
(Results after Round 2)
Player Club Score
1. Jeff Sorenson (p) The Minikahda Club 67-67—134
2. Frankie Capan North Oaks GC 66-69—135
3. Brent Snyder (p) Troy Burne GC 66-70—136
T4. Ben Frazzini Windsong Farm GC 65-72—137
T4. Matt Rachey (p) University GC 69-68—137
T4. Angus Flanagan University GC 68-69—137
T7. Michael Schmitz 2nd Swing 69-69—138
T7. Andrew Israelson Vintage GC 66-72—138
T9. Sam Matthew (p) North Oaks GC 72-67—139
T9. Trey Fessler Medina G&CC 69-70--139
T9. Max Tylke Legends Club 71-68—139
Area players
T12. Sammy Schmitz StoneRidge GC 73-67—140
T38. Kyle Scanlon (p) Northfield GC 73-73—146
T50. Lars Lillehei Loggers Trail GC 71-76—147
Missed cut
Cole Jahnke Stillwater CC 73-76—149
Brian Peterson The Royal Club 82-83—165
