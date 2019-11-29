An already rewarding 2019 golf season took another big step forward for Alex Beach, who made history by winning the 43rd National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship on Sunday, Nov. 17 at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
The Stillwater native rallied from a three-shot deficit after 54 holes with a final-round 67 for a total of 280 to secure a three-shot victory over runner-up Carlos Sainz, Jr. (283).
With the victory, which earned him $12,000, Beach became the first player in history to win two PGA of America national championships in the same calendar year. He is also just the fourth player to win the Assistant PGA Professional Championship and the PGA Professional Championship in a career.
His memorable season started with a victory in the PGA Professional Championship in April, which qualified him for the PGA Championship that was held at Bethpage Black in New York. That victory provided several additional perks that he is already benefiting from — and there’s more on the way.
“The notation of being the first professional to win multiple PGA of American national championships is obviously an amazing accomplishment and something I’m very proud of,” Beach said.
Beach also contributed to an emotional comeback victory for the United States Team at the PGA Cup in September.
He certainly didn’t mind when unseasonably cold conditions greeted players at the Assistant PGA Professional Championship, which Beach was accustomed to while growing up. It was not the first golf he’s played golf in a stocking cap.
“It was in the low 50s, gray and windy, which down here is not warm,” Beach said. “It’s not like 50 back home where it’s kind of reasonable. There were a lot of Midwestern guys, but we were all cold.
“You just have to prepare for it. It’s not going to be ideal, but for me personally, I have won a lot of tournaments and played very well in bad weather conditions. I think mentally most guys are going to take themselves out of it. I don’t mind grinding through it, but just preparing for it and understanding what conditions like that do to yourself, your body and your golf ball. I typically play pretty well when it gets crummy out.”
The Assistant PGA Professional Championship wasn’t the only highlight this fall for Beach, who also finished sixth in one of five Second Stage qualifying tournaments to earn a spot in the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Q-School. Advancing to the Final Stage earns Beach a tour card for the top developmental tour for the PGA Tour.
The Final Stage of Korn Ferry Q-School will be held at Orange County National Golf Center on Dec. 12-15. His performance there will help determine his status for 2020 — which could vary significantly. There are 28 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments scheduled for 2020, but with all the different categories and qualifications and reshuffles that occur, there are a lot of moving parts.
“I haven’t figured the whole formula out,” Beach said. “The short answer is I have a (Korn Ferry) tour card and final stage will determine the guaranteed starts. If guys are playing well they keep status, and guys that play poorly may get bounced out of a few events.”
These are questions Beach didn’t think he would need to answer while working as the PGA Playing and Teaching Professional at Westchester Country Club, but winning the PGA Professional Championship changed all that. The victory not only earned him a spot in the Second Stage of Korn Ferry Q-School, but also provides exemptions into six PGA Tour events the following season.
“Going back to April, that was a fantastic week and winning a week like that changes my mindset and can change a career,” Beach said. “It opened up so many doors. I’ve really since then focused on playing well and learning how to compete in multiple-round tournaments and preparing more for PGA Tour exemptions. That helped at Q school and earning your card and going into events like this (Assistant PGA Professional Championship).”
Beach has already committed to several of those PGA Tour events. The list of likely starts includes: the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii (Jan. 9-12), the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego (Jan. 23-26), the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club (Feb. 20-23), the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic (March 26-29) and the Barracuda Championship (July 2-5), which was played in the Reno-Tahoe area in 2019.
“I’ve committed to three events and I would say confidently five of the six events, but that could change if I get status on the Korn Ferry Tour,” Beach said. “The beauty is I can move exemptions later in the year, but that will be determined based on how final stage goes.”
He’s also eager about the possibility of returning home to play in the 3M Open, which this year is scheduled for July 23-26 — the week after The Open Championship and the week before the men’s golf competition in the Summer Olympics.
“I would love to come home and play the 3M Open,” Beach said.
Osceola’s Charlie Danielson, a good friend of Beach, was given a sponsor’s exemption into last year’s inaugural 3M Open and he took advantage by placing 15th in the standings.
Even better is that a sponsor’s exemption into the 3M Open would not count against the six exemptions he is guaranteed by winning the PPC.
“It would be cool to come home and play,” Beach said.
The nomadic mini-tour lifestyle did not appeal to Beach, who said last spring he was happy at Westchester and playing events in the Metropolitan (New York) PGA Section and other big events throughout the year.
Scottie Scheffler played 20 events and led the Korn Ferry Tour’s money list a year ago with $565,338 in prize money and there were 16 players who made $210,000 or more on the tour in 2019.
“I never had an interest in doing the smaller ones, like Latin America or Canada,” Beach said. “The next step will be a lot of new things with travel and expenses and those are things I’ve taken strides over the summer to put a game plan in place. If you can go out there and play well, I think I’ve got a very unique situation with six exemptions, a tour card and my job at Westchester, that there’s no bad outcome. It’s a cool spot to be in and all the stuff that comes with it.”
Beach, who also qualified for the 2017 PGA Championship, is eager to pursue these new opportunities.
“There’s no question,” Beach said. “The goal was always to win the PPC and the idea of the doors that could open up. Having done that and playing well all year and getting my (Korn Ferry) tour card and winning the Assistants, it has boosted my confidence a lot and put my touch with a lot of different people. The work is just beginning and things could go many different directions from here, but hopefully I can use these opportunities to create a lot of success. The next step is using those exemptions and getting on the big stage and putting my game against those guys. It’s always been a dream of mine to play on Tour and every event builds more and more confidence in my abilities and it has put me in touch with some people who can really help. There’s been so much support. This isn’t a solo effort, it’s definitely a team affair. My goal is to make the most of these exemptions and hopefully play at that level as long as I can.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.