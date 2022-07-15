There are at least five players from area golf courses scheduled to compete in the Minnesota Golf Association’s Amateur Championship on July 18-20 at Olympic Hills Golf Club in Eden Prairie.
Cole Jahnke of Stillwater Country and Brock Winter of Indian Hills Golf Club are recent Stillwater Area High School graduates entered in this year’s 156-player State Amateur field. Jahnke recently completed his senior season at UW-Eau Claire while Winter was a sophomore on the North Dakota State University men’s golf team this past spring.
Jahnke became just the seventh player at UW-Eau Claire to earn All-American honors twice in his career. His sixth-place individual finish at the NCAA Division III Championships was the highest finish for a Blugold in more than two decades.
University of Minnesota player Ben Warian of Indian Hills Golf Club also qualified for the State Amateur, along with Jordan Hawkinson of Dellwood Country Club and Matthew Marsollek of StoneRidge Golf Club.
After two rounds of competition, the field will be trimmed to the top 60 players and ties for the final round on July 20.
Derek Hitchner of The Minikahda Club won the title a year ago when it was held at Rush Creek Golf Club.
• Brock Winter, the Class AAA individual state champion while competing for the Ponies in 2019, was one of just four players to break par in the U.S. Amateur Qualifier that was held at StoneRidge Golf Club on July 11. Winter placed fourth to finish as the second alternate after posting a two-round total of 143 (73-70).
Owen Mullen of Canada was the medalist with a score of 139 (69-70) and Carson Herron of Deephaven qualified as the runner-up with a total of 141 (69-72). Cecil Belisle (74-68—142) slipped ahead of Winter for third place and the first alternate spot.
Monty ninth at state tournament
Matching the low score of the entire field on Day 2, recent Stillwater graduate Caroline Monty climbed several spots to place ninth in the Minnesota State Junior Girls’ Championship on July 11-12 at Fox Hollow Golf Club in St. Michael.
Monty, a University of St. Thomas recruit who plays out of White Bear Yacht Club, was tied for 23rd after shooting an 81 in the opening round. She improved by nine shots with a 72 in the second and final round to post a two-day total of 153.
Only Cora Larson, who tied for sixth at 152 (80-72), matched Monty’s even-par round in the tournament.
Madison Hicks (74-73—147) claimed the top spot by one shot over runner-ups Ava Hanneman (75-73—148) and Emma Davies (73-75—148).
