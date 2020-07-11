Stillwater resident Cole Jahnke is among a small group of players representing area golf courses in next week’s 117th Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship.
The oldest golf championship conducted in Minnesota, the state amateur will take place June 13-15 at Edina Country Club.
Jahnke of Stillwater Country Club earned his spot in the 156-player field after finishing second in a qualifier on June 15 at Highland National Golf Club in St. Paul. Jahnke also competed in this event a year ago when it was held at Somerby Country Club, finishing in a tie for 40th place.
Also in this year’s field are Sammy Schmitz and Will Hickey of StoneRidge Golf Club and Ben Warian of Indian Hills Golf Club.
Schmitz is a six-time MGA Player of the Year who also won the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship in 2015, a victory that earned him a coveted spot in the Masters the following year.
After the first two rounds on Monday and Tuesday, the top 60 players and ties will compete in Wednesday’s final round.
Past champions of the state amateur include Erik van Rooyen (2012), Tom Hogue (2009 and 2010), John Harris (1974, 1987, 1989 and 2000), Tim Herron (1992) and Tom Lehman (1981).
Van Rooyen plays primarily on the European Tour and is currently ranked 41st in the Official World Golf Rankings while Hogue has three top-10 finishes in PGA Tour events this season and ranks 28th in the FedEx Cup standings.
More than two-thirds of the players in this year’s field (116 out of 156) are scratch or better. Derek Hitchner of The Minikahda Club and Parker Reddig of Hiawatha Golf Club carry the highest World Handicap System indexes among this year’s entries at +6.2 as of July 3.
This is the seventh time Edina Country Club has hosted the state amateur, but the first time since 1986. The course measures more than 6,800 yards and plays more difficult than it did just a decade ago following significant renovation in 2010 and 2011 by (Tom) Lehman Design Group, which installed new tees, greens and bunkers.
Clay Kucera of Chaska Town Course held off Andrew Israelson of The Vintage at Staples and Van Holmgren of Baker National Golf Course to win last year’s title by one shot.
Monty 10th at MN Junior PGA
Recent Stillwater Area High School graduate Catherine Monty finished 10th in the Minnesota Girls Junior PGA Championship on July 6-7 at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove.
After shooting a first-round 82, Monty was in a tie for 16th place. She climbed all the way up to 10th following a 75 on Day 2 for a total of 157. Only six players in the field turned in a lower second-round score than Monty.
Isabella McCauley, who attends Simley High School, captured the title with a two-day total of 140 (71-69). Kathryn VanArragon of Blaine High School finished two shots back at 70-72—142.
Like others from the Class of 2020, Monty’s senior season was wiped out by COVID-19. The North Dakota State University women’s golf recruit finished second at the Minnesota High School Senior Showcase at Bunker Hills on June 10.
Monty was a three-time team MVP for the Stillwater girls golf team.
Stillwater CC to host Women’s Am
Monty, who plays out of White Bear Yacht Club, is also entered in the MGA Women’s Amateur Championship that will be held on July 27-29 at Stillwater Country Club.
VanArragon is the defending champion after becoming the youngest player to ever win this event at 14 years old when it was held at Town and Country Club.
3M Open set for July 23-26
It will take place without the large crowds that embraced the inaugural 3M Open a year ago, but the PGA Tour is scheduled to return to the TPC Twin Cities on July 23-26.
Tournament officials announced in mid-June that the tourney will not allow spectators in accordance with Minnesota state guidelines intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, who are ranked third and sixth in the Official World Golf Rankings, have already committed to this year’s event.
The rest of the field will be announced on July 17.
“We had parallel plans in place allowing for a limited number of spectators on the grounds, but we understand the need to conduct this event in this fashion as we continue to recover from the pandemic,” 3M Open Executive Tournament Director Hollis Cavner said in a press release. “We’re still very excited about the opportunity to showcase the 3M Open and its community impact to the world through the PGA Tour’s media partners, including Golf Channel and CBS domestically.”
The 3M Open donated more than $1.5 million towards Minnesota nonprofits after the 2019 tournament.
