The Nicholson family is getting out of the golf business, but the future of Stillwater Oaks Golf Course remains unsettled.
The popular 18-hole course is for sale, but whether the City of Grant property remains in play for golfers or is developed for real estate has yet to be determined.
The Nicholsons are ready to move in either of those directions.
“We are selling it,” said Howard Nicholson, one of seven beneficiaries who currently own the course that was created by their late father Bob Nicholson.
The course — then called Sawmill Golf Club — was leased and operated by current Loggers Trail Golf Club president Dan Pohl until that 30-year lease ran out in the fall of 2013. Course management companies have continued operations since prior to the 2014 golf season.
Nicholson would like to see the property remain a golf course and is trying facilitate the creation of a plan to make that happen.
“We don’t want to lose this golf course,” Nicholson said. “My dad wanted the family to run it, but it didn’t work out. The golf course needs somebody at the helm who can run it.
“It’s difficult for seven people in any business. Normally there’s one who owns a business and whenever there’s a partnership it gets rocky. It’s too hard to try and drag seven people screaming and hollering into your vision.”
Most Minnesota courses are reporting increased rounds this season, providing a silver lining for operators during the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a steady stream of players at Stillwater Oaks on Wednesday and Nicholson said it has remained busy since courses were allowed to open on April 18.
“It’s been a great year,” Nicholson said.
The property is listed for $2.3 million, which includes 146 acres.
“It’s listed with a Realtor, but instead of seeing another golf course bite the dust, we had an idea,” Nicholson said. “To build the golf course over would cost a couple million just for the real estate. That’s 23 investors at $100,000 or 46 at $50,000. They could develop a consortium and would own that much, but I don’t want to dictate that. We’re thinking outside the box to try and save it. Too many other golf courses have died and turned into housing. I’m going to try and do everything I can to save it. It could be like a timeshare for golfers.
“I was out there (on Monday) and to see it become houses would be devastating. There’s deer, turtles and geese, but none are a problem. There’s eagles and squirrels and the environment for animals alone is a big part of it. I just want it to stay a golf course.”
Nicholson has scheduled a meeting for anyone interested in finding a way to preserve the property for golf. The meeting will be held at Stillwater Oaks on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 2-4 p.m. Parties are also encouraged to contact Nicholson with questions or just to indicate interest in doing what it takes to keep the course open. Nicholson can be reached by email at abc54865@yahoo.com or by phone at 651-368-5138.
“We’ll test the water and see if we can get people to show interest,” Nicholson said. “It would be a time for people to ask questions. Mainly, we want people to know this is the last year for Stillwater Oaks. If you want to buy it and keep it as a golf course, come to the meeting, otherwise we have some developers who will carve it up if there’s not enough interest.”
Residential development has long been rumored for the property, but Grant’s commitment to maintaining its rural characteristics decreases the value of the land for developers. Grant dictates a maximum density of one unit per 10 acres.
“The land appreciates,” Nicholson said. “Land prices don’t fall very often. You’re buying the land, which is a good investment, but the golf course is functioning and you can deal with the golf course. It has good bones and you can stick some money in there, but we don’t want to stick any more money into it. We don’t want to be in the golf course business. If we can get that ($2.3 million), they can have everything else — lock, stock and barrel.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
