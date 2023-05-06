2023 PGA Professional Championship

Alex Beach

 Darren Carroll/PGA of America

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. — Stillwater Area High School graduate Alex Beach extended an impressive streak while qualifying for his fifth straight PGA Championship after another strong showing in the PGA Professional Championship on April 30-May 3 at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs.

Beach finished in a seven-way tie for 11th place with a 3-under-par total of 285. The top 20 finishers — known as the Team of 20 — earn a spot in the 105th PGA Championship on May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.

