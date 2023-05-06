SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. — Stillwater Area High School graduate Alex Beach extended an impressive streak while qualifying for his fifth straight PGA Championship after another strong showing in the PGA Professional Championship on April 30-May 3 at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs.
Beach finished in a seven-way tie for 11th place with a 3-under-par total of 285. The top 20 finishers — known as the Team of 20 — earn a spot in the 105th PGA Championship on May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.
This will be the fifth consecutive appearance in the PGA Championship for Beach and sixth overall. It’s an impressive achievement considering no other player has an existing streak longer than two years in a row.
Beach, who won the PGA Professional Championship in 2019, was sitting outside the top 20 after three rounds the previous two years at this tournament another strong finish was required this year. He started slowly with an opening-round 76, but followed with a 71 in Round 2 to climb back to 3-over par (147) for the tournament, which placed him in a tie for 89th place.
Beach made the cut on the number as the top 90 and ties made the cut after two rounds before the field was trimmed to the top 70 and ties after 54 holes. There was less trepidation for the second cut after Beach fired a 6-under 66 in the third round to vault into a tie for 10th.
He started the final round with seven straight pars before a double-bogey on the par-5 eighth hole. He responded with a birdie on the par-3 ninth hole and made eight pars and a birdie on the back nine to card a 72 and safely secure his spot in the top 20 with a total of 285.
Braden Shattuck of Rolling Greens Golf Club in Pennsylvania shot a 2-under 70 in the fourth round to finish at 279 and claim the $60,000 winner’s check and entry into as many as six PGA Tour events. Matt Cahill of Seminole Golf Club in Florida and Michael Block of Arroyo Golf Club in California finished one shot back (280) in a tie for second place.
Beach, a 2007 SAHS graduate and PGA Professional at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y., has yet to make the cut in his five previous starts in the PGA Championship. He first qualified for the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow and made additional appearances in 2019 (Bethpage Black), 2020 (TPC Harding Park), 2021 (The Ocean Course) and 2022 (Southern Hills).
Beach plays out of the highly regarded Metropolitan Section PGA, but there were several members of the Minnesota Section PGA among this year’s field of 312 players in the PGA Professional Championship.
Andy Smith of Hazeltine National and Thomas Campbell of 2nd Swing each made the cut from among the Minnesota contingent that also included Scott McDonald (Minnewaska), Jeff Sorenson (Minikahda), Chris Borgen (Lost Spur), Jonathan Reigstad (Keller), George Smith (StoneRidge), Corey Johnson (PXG), Johnny Schwaller (Island View) and Brent Snyder (Troy Burne).
Smith finished in a tie for 27th at 288, which was two shots outside the top 20. He was tied for 11th after two rounds and entered the final round in 22nd place. Campbell was tied for 58th after two rounds, but missed the third-round cut by one shot.
