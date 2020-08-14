Playing in his third PGA Championship, Alex Beach was the top finisher among the 20 club professionals competing in golf’s first major of the season on Aug. 6-7 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
The 2007 Stillwater Area High School graduate shot a two-day total of 144 (73-71) to miss the cut by just three shots.
After two rounds, Beach was just six shots behind eventual champion Collin Morikawa, who was 2-under entering the third round before shooting 65 and 64 on the weekend to vault up a crowded leaderboard and claim his first major championship.
Beach, 31, was flirting with the 1-over par cut line during Round 2, but slipped further off the pace with a double-bogey on No. 18 — which was his ninth hole of the day after starting on the back nine. He birdied the next hole to climb back to 3-over for the tournament, but also made bogey on the par-3 third. He made par on the last seven holes to finish with a 1-over 71 for the round and 4-over for the tournament.
Despite missing the 36-hole cut, it was easily the best showing in his three PGA Championship appearances. He missed the cut by 12 shots in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017 and was eight shots off the cut line a year ago when the event was held at Bethpage Black.
Beach played in the Sony Open, the Farmers Insurance Open and the Puerto Rico Open earlier this season — before the PGA Tour schedule and most everything else was disrupted by COVID-19. He missed the cut by seven or more shots in all three.
Beach has limited status on the Korn Ferry Tour, but has yet to play in any of those events.
He shot a 69 to finish in a tie for 25th in a Monday Qualifier for the 3M Open, a PGA Tour event held in Minnesota in July.
Beach won the PGA Professional Championship in 2019, but was unable to defend his title there after the event was first postponed and then canceled this season.
He has three PGA Tour exemptions remaining from the six he received by winning the PPC.
The top 20 finishers at the PPC typically qualify for the PGA Championship, but since it was not held this year the PGA of America invited the top 20 finishers in last year’s Player of the Year standings. Beach ranked sixth on that list.
None of the participating club professionals — known as the PGA of America’s Team of 20 — made the cut in this year’s PGA Championship and only three have done so in the last eight years.
Beach finished two shots ahead of the other top club pros Benny Cook (71-75—146) and Bob Sowards (71-75—146).
Beach was paired with previous winners Rich Beem and Shaun Micheel in the first two rounds at Harding Park. Beem outdueled Tiger Woods to win the PGA Championship in 2002 at Hazeltine National and Shaun Micheel captured the title in 2003. Among others Beach finished ahead of in this year’s PGA Championship were past major champions Sergio Garcia (73-73—146), Danny Willett (75-72—147), Jimmy Walker (73-74—147), Martin Kaymer (66-82—148) and Davis Love III (73-76—149).
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
