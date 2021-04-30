After slipping outside the coveted top 20 following the third round, Alex Beach was solid down the stretch on Day 4 to climb all the way up to sixth place in the PGA Professional Championship on Wednesday, April 28 at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
The finish earns the 2007 Stillwater Area High School graduate a spot in the 156-player field at PGA Championship, which will be held on May 20-23 at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. This will be the fourth appearance in one of golf’s four major championships for Beach, who is the PGA Playing and Teaching Professional at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y.
Beach previously competed in PGA Championships at Quail Hollow (2017), Bethpage Black (2019) and TPC Harding Park (2020), where he missed the cut by just three shots but was the top finisher among the 20 club professionals in the field.
An opening round 67 on the easier par-71 Ryder Course left Beach in a tie for second place in this year’s PGA Professional Championship. He lost ground over the next two days on the par-72 Wanamaker Course, shooting a 75 in the second round and a 74 in the third to settle into a group of six players tied for 28th at 1-over par.
Only the top 20 finishers qualify for the PGA Championship and a double-bogey six on the par-4 third hole added to the drama for Beach on Wednesday. He recovered with eight straight pars and then made back-to-back birdies on No. 12 and 13 to move to 1-under for the day. He added a birdie on the par-5 16th before completing the round with consecutive pars to finish at 1-under (67-75-74-70—286) for the tournament.
Beach, who is a member of the Metropolitan Section was one of just five players who finished among the top 20 who broke par in the final round. His finish was also rewarded with $21,500 in prize money.
Omar Uresti (67-68-65-76—276) was on fire through three days while building a seven-shot lead. He struggled early in the final round and finished with a 76, but it was still good enough to earn a three-shot victory over Frank Bensel, Jr. (65-71-75-68—279).
Beach was the defending champion of the PGA Professional Championship, which he won in 2019. Last year’s tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, but he was granted a spot in the PGA Championship based on the 2019 PGA of America’s Player of the Year standings.
In addition to three previous PGA Tour Championships, Beach has competed in four PGA Tour events to date. He has missed the cut in all four, including the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in late March.
Beach plays out of the Metropolitan Section PGA. There were eight players from the Minnesota Section PGA competing in the PGA Professional Championship and Derek Holmes of Cottage Grove qualified for his first PGA Championship by finishing in a tie for eighth place with an even-par total of 287 (72-71-71-73). He made a long putt for par on the 18th hole in the final round that kept him out of a playoff for the final spots with those who finished at 1-over.
The other Minnesota Section PGA members who competed in the PGA Professional Championship were Jeff Sorenson, Eric Rolland, Brent Snyder, Dale Jones, Kris Kroetsch, Bill Israelson and Luke Benoit.
Sorenson joined Holmes in making the 36-hole cut, but did not advance to Round 4 after shooting a 79 on Tuesday when the field was trimmed to the low-70 players and ties.
