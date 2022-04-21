It took a playoff, but Alex Beach earned another trip to the PGA Championship after finishing among the top 20 in the PGA Professional Championship on Wednesday, April 20 at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas.

This will be the fifth appearance in the PGA Championship for the 2007 Stillwater Area High School graduate. This year’s tourney will be held on May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

Beach finished in a tie for 18th place at even par for the PGA Professional Championship, which was 10 shots behind winner Jesse Mueller (-10). Jared Jones and Michael Block tied for second at 5-under. Beach was steady throughout the tournament. After opening with a 69 on the par-70 Cliffside Course in Round 1, he shot 71, 72 and 71 in the next three rounds on the par-71 Foothills Course.

It was the second year in a row Beach started the final round outside of the top 20, but he climbed the ladder with a solid finish in Round 4. Beach finished in a four-way tie for 18th with Paul Dickinson, Tim Feenstra and Ian McConnell, but chipped in for birdie in the playoff to advance.

Beach is one of just two players to earn a repeat trip to the PGA Championship after competing there a year ago.

Even more impressive, this will be the fourth consecutive appearance for Beach and his fifth overall.

Beach, who won the PGA Professional Championship in 2019, has failed to make the cut in each of his previous four PGA Championships. He competed at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island a year ago and also qualified for PGA Championships in 2020 (TPC Harding Park), 2019 (Bethpage Black) and 2017 (Quail Hollow).

Among this year’s 20 qualifiers, 12 will be playing in their first PGA Championship.

