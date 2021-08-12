Emil Rutten of St. Michael recorded a hole-in-one while playing at Applewood Hills Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Playing from the blue tees, the 72-year-old aced the par-3 12th hole, which measures 138 yards.
The shot was struck with a recently purchased Ping 5-wood and witnessed by Rutten’s wife, Marilyn, and their grandson Jaydon McKenzie of Woodbury.
It was an unexpected hole-in-one for Rutten, who said: “It was the first and probably my only.”
Rutten plays to a handicap of 29 for nine holes in his weekly league at Cedar Creek Golf Course in Albertville.
