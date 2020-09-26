OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Breezing through the doubles matches without dropping a set, Stillwater defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 6-1 in a Suburban East Conference girls tennis match on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Stillwater Area High School.
Allison Benning and Lizzie Holder led the way atop the doubles lineup for the Ponies, posting a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Anna Holm and Audrey Graham. Keira Murphy and Cat Smetana followed with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at second doubles while Mara Doe and Brynn Wurgler added a 6-2, 6-0 triumph at third doubles.
“We had a really impressive performance against Cretin,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “The team across the board played really well, and beat a strong squad.”
Stillwater also won three of four singles points, starting with Jana Myers’ 6-1, 6-3 victory over Lily Cade at the first spot.
The Raiders earned their only point at No. 2 singles, but Stillwater received straight-set victories from Julia Fontaine and Abby Kyllo at third and fourth singles.
Stillwater 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Lily Cade, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 — Morgan Redden (C-DH) def. Abby Anderson, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 — Julia Fontaine (St) def. Lily Hannahan, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 4 — Abby Kyllo (St) def. Megan Delsing, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Allison Benning (St) def. Anna Holm-Audrey Graham, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 — Keira Murphy-Cat Smetana (St) def. Ella Klein-Emma Radenbaugh, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 — Mara Doe-Brynn Wurgler (St) def. Caroline Kitchen-Catherine Tracy, 6-2, 6-0.
Roseville 4, Stillwater 3
At Roseville, in the tightest match it has played since a 5-2 victory over Woodbury in the season opener, Stillwater fell to Roseville 4-3 on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Roseville Area High School.
The loss ended a three-match winning streak for the Ponies (6-2).
Stillwater’s week started with some adversity as No. 2 singles player Abby Anderson suffered a wrist injury that will keep her sidelined.
“We knew we were going to have a real challenge to get a singles point from Roseville,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
Roseville’s Nikki Ridenour, a state singles qualifier in Class AA a year ago, defeated Jana Myers 6-3, 6-1 at first singles. The Raiders did not lose more than two games in each of the remaining matches at second, third and fourth singles.
“They start with one of the very top few players in the state, and all four of their singles players are very strong,” Kahl said.
Stillwater had more success in doubles, winning all three matches in straight sets.
“While we won all three doubles quickly and decisively, we could not get that fourth point as all four singles matches went Roseville’s way,” Kahl said.
Roseville 4, Stillwater 3
Singles
No. 1 — Nikki Ridenour (Ros) def. Jana Myers, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 — Marit Haugen (Ros) def. Julia Fontaine, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 — Liv Haugen (Ros) def. Abby Kyllo, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 4 — Lucy Sundberg (Ros) def. Sophia Heidtke, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Allison Benning (St) def. Minseo Kim-Melanie Gravdahl, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 — Keira Murphy-Cat Smetana (St) def. Helen Wagar-Sidney Johnson, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 — Mara Doe-Brynn Wurgler (St) def. Lily Zenner-Ilene Park, 6-1, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.