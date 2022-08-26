OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was a successful, but abbreviated season opener for the Stillwater girls tennis team, which posted a 2-0 record in the McGuire Invitational on Friday, Aug. 19 at Stillwater Area High School.

With an almost entirely new lineup after heavy graduation losses from a year ago, the Ponies (2-0) opened with a 7-0 victory over Coon Rapids and built a 4-0 lead over Mounds Park Academy before storms rolled in to halt the remainder of the event.

Tags

Load comments