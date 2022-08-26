Morgan Perkins digs out of a volley while playing at first doubles with Haley Swanson for the Stillwater girls tennis team in the McGuire Invitational on Friday, Aug. 19 at SAHS. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was a successful, but abbreviated season opener for the Stillwater girls tennis team, which posted a 2-0 record in the McGuire Invitational on Friday, Aug. 19 at Stillwater Area High School.
With an almost entirely new lineup after heavy graduation losses from a year ago, the Ponies (2-0) opened with a 7-0 victory over Coon Rapids and built a 4-0 lead over Mounds Park Academy before storms rolled in to halt the remainder of the event.
Stillwater did not drop a set in the victory over Coon Rapids, including comfortable singles victories from Karina Fischer, Jazzy Kruse, Taylor Erickson and Olivia McLaughlin.
Grace Wenner notched the only singles point for the Ponies against Mounds Park Academy as the remaining three matches were unable to finish.
Stillwater’s Morgan Perkins and Haley Swanson were pushed to three sets but prevailed with a 6-3, 3-6, (10-6) victory at first doubles.
Sarah Dollerschell and Grace Cichon followed with a 7-5, 6-1 win at second doubles while McLaughlin and Caroline Berkness lost just one game in their victory at third doubles.
