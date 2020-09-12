OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After knocking off Forest Lake for its third straight victory to start the season, the Stillwater girls tennis team was grounded by Suburban East Conference heavyweight Mounds View.
The Mustangs blanked Stillwater 7-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The Ponies (3-1 SEC, 3-1) did not lose a set in doubles and claimed three of of four singles matches during their 6-1 conference triumph over Forest Lake on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Stillwater Area High School.
Lizzie Holder and Allison Benning cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory at first doubles while Stillwater teammates Keira Murphy and Cat Smetana followed with a 6-2, 6-0 win at second singles. Mara Doe and Brynn Wurgler did not lose a game in their victory at third doubles.
Jana Myers dispatched Forest Lake’s Malia McKinnon 6-1, 6-3 at first singles and Julia Fontaine posted a 6-3, 6-3 win for the Ponies over Ellie Zowin at third singles. Sophia Heidtke added a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Alyson Voltz at the fourth spot.
Forest Lake’s only victory came at No. 2 singles, a 6-3, 6-3 win for Hannah Melander over Abby Anderson.
After hosting White Bear Lake in an SEC dual on Sept. 10, the Ponies are scheduled to travel to Park for a match on Sept. 15.
Stillwater 6, Forest Lake 1
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Malia McKinnon, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 — Hannah Melander (FL) def. Abby Anderson, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3 — Julia Fontaine (St) def. Ellie Zowin, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 4 — Sophia Heidtke (St) def. Alyson Voltz, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Allison Benning (St) def. Amanda Hanowski-Ashlyn Vetsch, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 2 — Keira Murphy-Cat Smetana (St) def. Sierra Waleshek-Emily Bromert, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 — Mara Doe-Brynn Wurgler (St) def. Madie Roberts-Sydney Wiener, 6-0, 6-0.
Mounds View 7, Stillwater 0
At Arden Hills, facing a team that placed third at the Class AA state meet a year ago, the Ponies nearly won a point at third doubles before getting swept 7-0 in a conference dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Mounds View High School.
Stillwater’s Brynn Wurgler and Abby Kyllo won the first set of their match against Ella Roesler and Annika Lindgren at third doubles before falling 5-7, 7-5, (12-10) in the closest match of the day.
The Ponies also battled at first doubles where Mara Doe and Allison Benning tell to Emma Sun and Katia Bartels 6-4, 6-4.
Mounds View’s Sanjana Pattanaik and Hannah Lindgren defeated Keira Murphy and Cat Smetana 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
The Ponies failed to win a set in singles against a strong Mounds View lineup that featured three players who qualified for the individual state tourney in doubles a year ago.
Amanda Diao stopped Jana Myers 6-1, 6-3 at first singles and Molly Austin defeated Abby Anderson 6-1, 6-1 at the second spot. Katerina Smiricinschi and Elena Bartels prevailed at third and fourth singles for Mounds View without losing a game.
Mounds View 7, Stillwater 0
Singles
No. 1 — Amanda Diao (MV) def. Jana Myers, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 — Molly Austin (MV) def. Abby Anderson, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 — Katerina Smiricinschi (MV) def. Julia Fontaine, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 — Elena Bartels (MV) def. Sophia Heidtke, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Emma Sun-Katia Bartels (MV) def. Mara Doe-Allison Benning, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2 — Sanjana Pattanaik-Hannah Lindgren (MV) def. Keira Murphy-Cat Smetana, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 3 — Ella Roesler-Annika Lindgren (MV) def. Brynn Wurgler-Abby Kyllo, 5-7, 7-5, (12-10).
