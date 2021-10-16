ARDEN HILLS — Following a thrilling 4-3 quarterfinal victory over White Bear Lake, the Stillwater girls tennis team was stopped by a perennial stumbling block on Monday, Oct. 11 at Mounds View High School.
The top-seeded Mustangs defeated the Ponies 7-0 in the Section 4AA semifinals, ending Stillwater’s season with a 14-6 record.
The Mustangs, who are No. 3 in the Class AA state rankings, followed with a 7-0 victory over second-seeded Mahtomedi in the section finals on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
It was the 19th section championship for Mounds View in the past 29 seasons.
Stillwater bolstered its doubles lineup with some adjustments, but the Mustangs lost just one set on the way to blanking the Ponies for the second time this season.
“Mounds View got us again,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “The girls played hard and competed well, but the Mounds View girls earned it.”
The Ponies moved top singles player Jana Myers to strengthen the doubles and Stillwater was more competitive in those matches, but Mounds View was too strong and too deep.
The Mustangs lost just one game combined at the first two singles spots and won in straight sets at third and fourth singles.
Myers and Lizzie Holder fell short against Mounds View’s Amanda Diao and Shae Cockarell at first doubles. Stillwater’s Lydia Knutson and Cat Smetana won the first set of their match against Emma Sun and Avery Schifsky at second doubles before falling by scores of 0-6, 6-4, (10-8).
Mounds View also prevailed at third doubles with Emily Aman and Annabelle Huang defeating Betsy McGinley and Isabel Knowlan 6-2, 6-1.
Five of Stillwater’s six losses this season came against ranked opponents. In addition to the two losses against Mounds View, the Ponies were also defeated by eighth-ranked Mahtomedi, ninth-ranked Lakeville South and Rochester Lourdes, which is ranked No. 2 in Class A. The other loss for the Ponies came against Roseville, which finished second in the Suburban East Conference and was seeded third in the section before getting eliminated by Mahtomedi.
Stillwater was scheduled to host the first three rounds of the Section 4AA individual tournament on Thursday, Oct. 14. The semifinals, finals and true second matches are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 19 at White Bear Lifetime Fitness.
Mounds View 7, Stillwater 0
Singles
No. 1 — Molly Austin (MV) def. Abby Anderson, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 — Katerina Smiricinschi (MV) def. Sophia Heidtke, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Rory Wahlstrand (MV) def. Stella Cockson, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 4 — Isabella Myrvold (MV) def. Karina Fischer, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Amanda Diao-Shae Cockarell (MV) def. Jana Myers-Lizzie Holder, 6-4, 7-5.
No. 2 — Emma Sun-Avery Schifsky (MV) def. Lydia Knutson-Cat Smetana, 0-6, 6-4, (10-8).
No. 3 — Emily Aman-Annabelle Huang (MV) def. Betsy McGinley-Isabel Knowlan, 6-2, 6-1.
Stillwater 4, White Bear Lake 3
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies had their hands full before edging fifth-seeded White Bear Lake 4-3 in the section quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 7 at Stillwater Area High School.
It required a dramatic comeback for the fourth-seeded Ponies, who won just one of the first four matches to finish.
The teams were even after White Bear Lake’s Luci Saari defeated Sophia Heidtke 6-1, 6-2 at third singles and Jana Myers answered for the Ponies with a comfortable 6-0, 6-3 victory over Alexina Erickson at first singles.
White Bear Lake made its move with victories at second doubles and fourth singles.
Joey Sunder and Tally Domschot defeated Stillwater’s Lydia Knutson and Isabel Knowlan 7-6, 6-3 and the Bears picked up another point for a 3-1 lead after Kaylee Zimmerman topped Stella Cockson 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 at fourth singles.
Facing elimination, Stillwater rallied with victories at first and third doubles and in the decisive match at second singles.
“It was one of the most exciting matches you could ask for,” Stillwater coach Dave Kahl said.
Betsy McGinley and Karina Fischer outlasted White Bear Lake’s Betsy Marier and Anna Sommerhausen 6-3, 6-7 (8-6), 6-2 at third doubles.
“They raised their level of play in the third set and grabbed the next point,” Kahl said.
Lizzie Holder and Cat Smetana also posted a three-set victory for the Ponies at first doubles with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 win over Alex Reiland and Maggie Blanding. The Stillwater duo trailed 2-1 in the deciding third set before reeling off five straight games to close out the match.
With the match tied 3-all and darkness looming, senior Abby Anderson delivered the winning point for Stillwater with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) victory over Ella Groneberg.
“There were multiple close matches,” Kahl said. “(After the first two) all five other matches were back-and-forth affairs.”
Stillwater 4, White Bear Lake 3
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Alexina Erickson, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 2 — Abby Anderson (St) def. Ella Groneberg, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
No. 3 — Lucy Saari (WBL) def. Sophia Heidtke, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 4 — Kaylee Zimmerman (WBL) def. Stella Cockson, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana (St) def. Alex Reiland-Maggie Blanding, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.
No. 2 — Joey Sunder-Tally Domschot (WBL) def. Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan, 7-6 (NA), 6-3.
No. 3 — Betsy McGinley-Karina Fischer (St) def. Betsy Marier-Anna Sommerhause, 6-3, 6-7 (8-6), 6-2.
