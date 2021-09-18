MAHTOMEDI — Facing two of the state’s top programs in succession, the Stillwater girls tennis team fell short in dual meets against Mounds View and Mahtomedi.
The Ponies (3-1 Suburban East Conference, 8-4) won at fourth singles and first doubles for their only points in a 5-2 nonconference loss on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Mahtomedi High School. The Zephyrs are No. 6 in the most recent Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association Class AA state rankings.
Stella Cockson collected Stillwater’s lone singles point at the No. 4 spot with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Julia Swanson. The Ponies also had a close match at third singles where Sophia Heidtke fell to Kate Hoffman 5-7, 6-4, (10-8).
The Ponies prevailed in the only other three-set match as Lizzie Holder and Cat Smetana outlasted Nina Vander Louw and Campbell Albers 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 at first doubles.
Mahtomedi 5, Stillwater 2
Singles
No. 1 — Annika Munson (Mah) def. Jana Myers, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 — Mari Meger (Mah) def. Abby Anderson, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 3 — Kate Hoffman (Mah) def. Sophia Heidtke, 5-7, 6-4, (10-8).
No. 4 — Stella Cockson (St) def. Julia Swanson, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana (St) def. Nina Vander Louw-Campbell Albers, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
No. 2 — Sonya Potthoff-Megan Langer (Mah) def. Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 3 — Olivia Bengston-Kathryn Foley (Mah) def. Rosie Masters-Amelia Bretl, 6-3, 6-2.
Mounds View 7, Stillwater 0
At Oak Park Heights, the fourth-ranked Mustangs were pushed to three sets at fourth singles and third doubles, but prevailed in both to sweep Stillwater 7-0 in a conference dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Mustangs are the defending SEC and Section 4AA champions.
Stillwater’s Stella Cockson pushed Isabella Myrland in their match at fourth singles before falling 7-6, 3-6, (10-8). Betsy McGinley and Luna Xiong also played well for the Ponies at third singles before falling short in a 3-6, 6-0, (10-8) loss to Emily Aman and Annabelle Huang at third doubles.
Mounds View 7, Stillwater 0
Singles
No. 1 — Molly Austin (MV) def. Jana Myers, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 — Katerina Smiricinschi (MV) def. Abby Anderson, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 — Rory Wahlstrand (MV) def. Sophia Heidtke, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 4 — Isabella Myrland (MV) def. Stella Cockson, 7-6, 3-6, (10-8).
Doubles
No. 1 — Amanda Diao-Shae Crockarell (MV) def. Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Emma Sun-Avery Schifsky (MV) def. Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3 — Emily Aman-Annabelle Huang (MV) def. Betsy McGinley-Luna Xiong, 3-6, 6-0, (10-8).
Stillwater 6, Forest Lake 1
At Forest Lake, straight-set victories in all three doubles matches helped propel Stillwater to a 6-1 conference dual meet victory over the Rangers on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Forest Lake High School.
Stillwater also received singles victories from Jana Myers, Abby Anderson and Stella Cockson.
Stillwater 6, Forest Lake 1
Singles
No. 1 — Jana Myers (St) def. Malia McKinnon, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.
No. 2 — Abby Anderson (St) def. Hannah Melander, 7-6, 6-2.
No. 3 — Stella Cockson (St) def. Ashlyn Vetsch, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.
No. 4 — Ellie Zowin (FL) def. Karina Fischer, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana (St) def. Sydney Wiener-Allie Siebenaler, 6-1, 7-5.
No. 2 — Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan (St) def. Anna Luedtke-Emily Ryan, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3 — Betsy McGinley-Luna Xiong (St) def. Abby Leagjeld-Alyson Voltz, 6-3, 6-3.
Lakeville South 6, Stillwater 1
At Lakeville, Betsy McGinley and Luna Xiong notched the lone victory for the Ponies in a 6-1 nonconference setback on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Lakeville South High School.
McGinley and Xiong pulled out a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) win over Brook Wierke and Kate Clark at third doubles. Stillwater also went three sets at first doubles, but Lizzie Holder and Cat Smetana came up short in a 3-6, 6-1, (10-4) loss to South’s Michaella Sullivan and Nicole McKinney.
Lakeville South 6, Stillwater 1
Singles
No. 1 — Georgia Deml (LS) def. Jana Myers, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 — Reese Burton (LS) def. Abby Anderson, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 — Riley Burton (LS) def. Sophia Heidtke, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 4 — Elizabeth Payne (LS) def. Stella Cockson, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Michaella Sullivan-Nicole McKinney (LS) def. Lizzie Holder-Cat Smetana, 3-6, 6-1, (10-4).
No. 2 — Olivia Walker-Macey Glad (LS) Lydia Knutson-Isabel Knowlan, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3 — Betsy McGinley-Luna Xiong (St) def. Brook Weierke-Kate Clark, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5).
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
