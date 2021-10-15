Facing one of its biggest challengers in the Suburban East Conference, Stillwater started quickly and never looked back while dispatching Woodbury 93-85 on Thursday, Oct. 7 at Stillwater Middle School.
The Ponies (6-0 SEC, 6-0), who are fourth in the Class AA state rankings, handed Woodbury its first dual meet setback of the season.
East Ridge is the other SEC team without a conference loss and the Raptors were scheduled to compete against Woodbury on Oct. 14. Stillwater will host East Ridge on Oct. 30.
“They were undefeated and they’re an above average team,” Stillwater coach Brian Luke said of the Royals. “We did a good job of rising to the occasion.”
Woodbury was the last SEC team to defeat the Ponies, but that was likely before any of this year’s participants were born. This marks the 159th straight conference dual meet victory for Stillwater since midway through the 2002 season.
The Ponies jumped out to a 12-2 lead after the opening event thanks to a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay. The victory by Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Anika Wright and Ellie Kill in a time of 1:52.88 was not a surprise, but Stillwater’s second relay team of Sophia Chau, Norah Naatjes, Lucy Siedschlag and Abby Hansen also finished more than three seconds (1:55.67) ahead of Woodbury’s top team (1:59.06).
“We purposely put that together to be able to do that,” Luke said. “That’s a big hole, not insurmountable, but it was good to do that and it worked. In this particular meet, against that team, it worked out.”
The Ponies were strong enough in other events to keep the pressure on throughout the meet.
“Luckily we’ve got good strokers,” Luke said. “We can put two very fast backstrokers in there and then we have two good breastrokers firing behind them and the fly is very good and our sprinters are very good. When you pull them, you’re also not taking them out of anything else so it doesn’t hurt anything.”
Stillwater, in fact, took the top two spots in all three relays.
The Ponies received two victories apiece from Sydney Dettmann (200 freestyle and 100 butterfly), Eva Johns (50 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and Maddie Reed (100 freestyle and 100 breastroke).
In addition to the strong showing in the relays, Stillwater occupied the top three spots in the 50 and 100 freestyle races and the 100 backstroke.
“The sprints were good and they were tight races,” Luke said. “In the 50, it’s an arm stroke. We went 1-2-3, but you’re an arm stroke from 1-4-5. They did a good job.
“I thought our 200 free relay was pretty good. Our backstrokers are good and our breastrokers are good. We didn’t need them by then, but they go deep.”
Anika Wright also notched a victory for the Ponies in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:14.79.
The meet was also one of final opportunities for Luke as he puts together the lineup for the True Team Section 4AA Meet, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 at SMS. The True Team State Meet will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Stillwater 93, Woodbury 85
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Anika Wright and Ellie Kill) 1:52.88; 2. Stillwater (Sophia Chau, Norah Naatjes and Abby Hansen) 1:55.67.
200 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:59.38; 3. Margaret Reed (St) 2:03.72; 5. Adelee Wrightsman (St) 2:08.31.
200 individual medley — 1. Anika Wright (St) 2:14.79; 2. Norah Naatjes (St) 2:15.41; 4. Shaeffer Watson (St) 2:24.93.
50 freestyle — 1. Eva Johns (St) 24.45; 2. Abby Hansen (St) 26.29; 3. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 26.45.
Diving — 1. Gabby Mauder (Wo) 299.85; 2. Maya Kelly (St) 232.40; 4. Madelyn Puhrmann (St) 183.40; 6. Kaia Bjork (St) 156.65.
100 butterfly — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 59.66; 4. Anika Wright (St) 1:03.58; 5. Margaret Reed (St) 1:03.63.
100 freestyle — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 55.73; 2. Ellie Kill (St) 56.43; 3. Abby Hansen (St) 57.08.
500 freestyle — 1. Addison Forshee (Wo) 5:29.70; 2. Sophia Chau (St) 5:31.24; 4. Adelee Wrightsman (St) 5:46.38; 6. Shaeffer Watson (St) 5:53.65.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Sydney Dettmann, Maddie Reed, Abby Hansen and Ellie Kill) 1:43.16; 2. Stillwater (Jayla Petersen, Lucy Siedschlag, Margaret Reed and Annie Gritters) 1:44.84.
100 backstroke — 1. Eva Johns (St) 59.24; 2. Bella Chau (St) 1:02.66; 3. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:02.70.
100 breastroke — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:07.89; 2. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:10.83; 4. Jayla Petersen (St) 1:13.91.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Lucy Paczosa, Sydney Dettmann, Rachael Steele and Eva Johns) 3:48.89; 2. Stillwater (Sophia Chau, Elli Kill, Sarah Doeksen and Margaret Reed) 3:55.26.
