Eva Johns and Sydney Dettmann each won two events to help pace Stillwater to a resounding 100-76 victory over Mounds View in a Suburban East Conference girls swimming and diving dual meet on Thursday, Sept. 10 at Stillwater Middle School.
In addition to winning all three relays, the Ponies (4-0 SEC, 4-0) recorded a sweep of the top three places in seven of nine individual events against a team that can never be overlooked.
“They’re a section team and historically if we were getting first in the section they were getting second and they’re always in the top half of the conference,” Luke said. “It’s always good competition with them and it’s always fun swimming against them.
“I think we’re pretty powerful. They got really slammed with graduation. We lost some good swimmers but they didn’t leave as big a gaping hole.”
Schuyler DuPont (1:57.34), Keaton Koenig (2:05.92) and Ellie Kill (2:06.62) finished 1-2-3 for the Ponies in the 200 freestyle and the momentum carried over from there. Stillwater also occupied the top three spots in each of the next five events, including victories from Hannah Dettmann (200 individual medley), Johns (50 freestyle), Emily Kranz (diving), Sydney Dettmann (100 butterfly) and Keaton Koenig (100 freestyle).
“I like the way the girls are coming around,” Luke said. “They’re developing a sense of what’s going on. We spend a lot of time on making them understand being athletes and competing and taking responsibility and I thought they looked like they were trying to do that.”
Johns was especially impressive while winning the 50 freestyle, touching the wall in 24.60. She also won the 100 backstroke in 58.92, followed by Maddie Reed’s first-place showing in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:09.92.
“I thought that was really good for this time of the year for her,” Luke said of Johns’ in the 50 free. “DuPont’s races are coming together nice, too.”
Sydney Dettmann notched her second victory of the night in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:25.64.
“I just thought it was pretty solid all the way through,” Luke said.
Stillwater 100, Mounds View 76
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Bella Chau, Maddie Reed, Sydney Dettmann and Dorothy Chislett) 1:56.42; 3. Stillwater (Sarah Doeksen, Anika Wright, Emily Shanley and Annie Gritters) 1:59.92.
200 freestyle — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 1:57.34; 2. Keaton Koenig (St) 2:05.92; 3. Ellie Kill (St) 2:06.62.
200 individual medley — 1. Hannah Dettmann (St) 2:17.07; 2. Maddie Reed (St) 2:17.61; 3. Anika Wright (St) 2:18.12.
50 freestyle — 1. Eva Johns (St) 24.60; 2. Dorothy Chislett (St) 26.00; 3. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 26.63.
Diving — 1. Emily Kranz (St) 209.35; 2. Maleah McKinley (St) 170.10; 3. Madelyn Puhrmann (St) 166.65.
100 butterfly — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 59.61; 2. Hannah Dettmann (St) 1:02.39; 3. Annika Fredeen (St) 1:04.75.
100 freestyle — 1. Keaton Koenig (St) 57.32; 2. Ellie Kill (St) 57.43; 3. Sarah Doeksen (St) 58.79.
500 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:25.64; 2. Anika Wright (St) 5:28.33; 4. Teresa Campbell (St) 5:50.44.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Ellie Kill, Annie Gritters, Lucy DuPont and Anika Wright) 1:46.61; 3. Stillwater (Keaton Koenig, Luci MIller, Piper Howard and Emily Shanley) 1:51.49.
100 backstroke — 1. Eva Johns (St) 58.92; 2. Schuyler DuPont (St) 1:01.53; 3. Bella Chau (St) 1:03.41.
100 breastroke — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:09.92; 3. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:15.51; 4. Jayla Petersen (St) 1:16.63.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Keaton Koenig, Sydney Dettmann and Annie Gritters (St) 3:47.26; 2. Stillwater (Schuyler DuPont, Lucy Siedschlag, Dorothy Chislett and Julianna Silva) 3:50.41.
Stillwater 103, Park 70
The Ponies moved several swimmers out of their primary events, but that didn’t derail them on the way to a comfortable 103-70 conference victory over Park on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at SMS.
“We did have the ability to move some kids around,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “I like to keep the kids fresh and experiment. We have 80 swimmers so there’s plenty of moving around we can do. You can always find one or two diamonds in the rough each year by doing that.”
Schuyler DuPont collected victories in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly while Ellie Kill joined her as a double winner after claiming the top spot in the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Emily Kranz turned in a winning score of 222.95 in diving while teammates Madelyn Puhrmann (176.20) and Maleah McKinley (170.40) followed in second and third place.
“The divers are coming along,” Luke said. “They’re solid. Kranz is right up at the top of the conference and others are real solid.”
Stillwater also received first-place finishes from Sydney Dettmann (200 freestyle), Maddie Reed (500 freestyle), Bella Chau (100 backstroke) and Anika Wright (100 breastroke).
The Ponies also finished first and second in all three relays.
“As a coach you look for kids to do stuff right,” Luke said. “This team is really good and when we ask them to do something they do it, and if you ask them to fix something they do. We notice stuff like that.”
Stillwater 103, Park 70
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sophia Chau, Dorothy Chislett, Margaret Reed and Ellie Kill) 1:59.53; 2. Stillwater (Lucy DuPont, Estelle Auleciems, Annika Fredeen and Bella Chau) 2:04.91.
200 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:59.15; 2. Eva Johns (St) 1:59.38; 3. Keaton Koenig (St) 2:08.47.
200 individual medley — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 2:12.99; 3. Grace Sneden (St) 2:30.36; 4. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 2:32.05.
50 freestyle — 1. Ellie Kill (St) 26.28; 2. Luci Miller (St) 27.05; 4. Bella Chau (St) 28.11.
Diving — 1. Emily Kranz (St) 222.95; 2. Madelyn Puhrmann (St) 176.20; 3. Maleah McKinley (St) 170.40.
100 butterfly — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 1:00.84; 2. Rubie Ballantyne (St) 1:04.51; 3. Anika Wright (St) 1:06.69.
100 freestyle — 1. Ellie Kill (St) 57.75; Sydney Dettmann (St) DQ and Keaton Koenig (St) DQ.
500 freestyle — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 5:27.93; 3. Grace Sneden (St) 5:46.31; 4. Annika Fredeen (St) 5:50.38.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Sarah Doeksen and Abby Hansen) 1:44.30; 2. Stillwater (Schuyler DuPont, Dorothy Chislett, Keaton Koenig and Anika Wright) 1:44.47.
100 backstroke — 1. Bella Chau (St) 1:03.96; 2. Sophia Chau (St) 1:04.49; 3. Katherine Eisenbrandt (St) 1:07.10.
100 breastroke — 1. Anika Wright (St) 1:11.93; 2. Dorothy Chislett (St) 1:11.95; 3. Margaret Reed (St) 1:16.17.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Maddie Reed, Sydney Dettmann, Emily Shanley and Annie Gritters (St) 3:53.52; 2. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Lucy Siedschlag, Grace Sneden and Katherine Eisenbrandt) 3:54.81.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.