MINNEAPOLIS — Competing for the fourth time in a week, the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team had plenty left in the tank to deliver an inspired performance in placing third at the Class AA True Team State Meet on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Minnetonka finished first in eight events, including all three relays, while posting a winning total of 2,618. Wayzata finished second with 2,314 points and the Ponies climbed up to third with 2,168.5 points.
“Minnetonka is just really... they’re definitely better than everybody,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said.
True Team state was not held a year ago, but the Ponies had placed fourth each of the previous three.
“We were good at getting fourth, we had that down to science,” Luke quipped.
Stillwater has won the meet seven times, but this marked the Ponies’ first top-three finish since placing second in 2013.
Stillwater overtook an Edina that was third on paper coming into the meet based on times from the True Team section meets. The Ponies easily made up that deficit and kept on going.
“That was one of those things where you just marvel at what the kids do,” Luke said. “You ask them do something and they just go beyond what you thought they could.
“We gained 199 points over their seed times, so that was the difference in moving past Edina after we were 79 points behind them. They lost a couple and we clipped up and most of the meet were clipping at Wayzata. We didn’t catch them, but we still closed the gap on them.”
With four entries in each event, momentum carries a lot weight in a meet built to reward depth. Stillwater’s Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Sydney Dettmann and Ellie Kill started finished second in the 200 medley relay, but the team’s other three relays also moved up.
“The medleys, our fourth was 1:57 or something,” Luke said. “That’s really fast for the fourth medley. That’s going tack to the heyday with our juggernauts. We basically had a 100 percent lifetime or season bests for the girls.”
Sydney Dettmann followed with the only first-place finish for the Ponies in a time of 1:51.60, edging Edina’s Katie McCarthy (1:51.72) by just over a tenth of a second.
It was a performance that not only places her No. 3 on Stillwater’s all-time list in the event, but continued to build on the team’s impressive start.
“I thought Dettmann’s 200 was just mentally tough and that was a good spark,” Luke said. “It was a good spark to touch her out and a great time.”
Stillwater placed three swimmers in the top seven in the 200 individual medley, led by runner-up Maddie Reed in a time of 2:08.02. Norah Naatjes (2:10.32) and Anika Wright (2:10.63) followed in sixth and seventh place.
Reed also finished second in the 100 breastroke (1:04.49) with a time that moves her up to second on the program’s all-time list.
“We had some pretty fast times going,” Luke said.
Eva Johns placed second for the Ponies in the 50 freestyle (23.81) and 100 backstroke (55.91). She also led off Stillwater’s third-place 400 freestyle relay team (3:32.03) that also included Reed, Naatjes and Dettmann.
Stillwater placed 10th and 11th with its top two teams in the 200 freestyle relay, where everyone was laying down fast times.
“Those relays from, just top to bottom, were really fast,” Luke said. “Going in we had three 25-second sprinters, but coming out of that meet we have like 10 now. These relays are just dropping out of the sky and when you have four relays that are fast that’s a lot of points.”
Dettmann also finished third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:03.26.
Freshman Maya Kelly also delivered a strong showing while placing fifth in diving for the Ponies with a score of 235.55.
The Suburban East Conference, which Stillwater has won each of the previous 18 years, with four entries competing at state. All four placed among the top eight in the 12-team field.
Woodbury finished fifth while East Ridge and Mounds View placed seventh and eighth.
“I was really proud and also proud of our conference with four in the top eight,” Luke said. “That legitimizes your conference championship.”
It was an evening filled with one highlight after another, Luke suggested.
“Your teams are who they are,” Luke said. “I thought getting third was going to be a major coup, but you ask the kids to do something and how they can do it and hopefully convince them that it can be done, too. It was really exciting to watch. You start to get on a roll and the others are waiting there and they want their turn to do this and then they swim fast. And the kids who were there but not in the meet, they were screaming and yelling and supportive. That’s what I love about that meet, everybody is there and once you get going it’s a good kind of infection and it just spreads to the whole team and everybody is pumped up.
“I had tears in my eyes a few times. It was so cool. It was what makes high school sports so great.”
Team standings
1. Minnetonka 2,618; 2. Wayzata 2,314; 3. Stillwater 2,168.5; 4. Edina 1,959; 5. Woodbury 1,337.5; 6. Sartell-St. Stephen 1,158; 7. East Ridge 1,154; 8. Mounds View 1,154; 9. Blaine 1,098; 10. Rochester Century 1,087.5; 11. Northfield 860.5; 12. Robbinsdale Armstrong 676.
Individual results
200 medley relay — 1. Minnetonka, 1:45.07; 2. Stillwater A (Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Sydney Dettmann and Ellie Kill) 1:47.40; 11. Stillwater B (Bella Chau, Norah Naatjes, Lucy Siedschlag and Annie Gritters) 1:53.26; 17. Stillwater C (Sarah Doeksen, Jayla Petersen, Anika Wright and Abby Hansen) 1:54.93; 19. Stillwater D (Sophia Chau, Ella Busch, Lucy Paczosa and Rhiannon Fay) 1:57.58.
200 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:51.60; 11. Margaret Reed (St) 1:57.65; 15. Rachael Steele (St) 2:00.99; 17. Sophia Chau (St) 2:01.89.
200 individual medley — 1. Paige Dillon (Min) 2:04.70; 2. Maddie Reed (St) 2:08.02; 6. Norah Naatjes (St) 2:10.32; 7. Anika Wright (St) 2:10.63; 20. Jayla Petersen (St) 2:19.10.
50 freestyle — 1. Regan Miller (Min) 22.99; 2. Eva Johns (St) 23.81; 13. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 25.00; T16. Ellie Kill (St) 25.28; 20. Annie Gritters (St) 25.61.
Diving — 1. Shanze Karimi (Ed) 399.35; 5. Maya Kelly (St) 350.00; 21. Madelyn Puhrmann (St) 130.00; 25. Kaia Bjork (St) 124.00; 32. Kate Jentink (St) 107.30.
100 butterfly — 1. Claire Reinke (Way) 54.61; 10. Margaret Reed (St) 1:01.01; 12. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 1:01.35; 24. Lucy Paczosa (St) 1:04.32; 27. Hailey Schmit (St) 1:04.83.
100 freestyle — 1. Regan Miller (Min) 50.58; 8. Ellie Kill (St) 55.13; 14. Abby Hansen (St) 55.94; 16. Annie Gritters (St) 56.05; 18. Rhiannon Fay (St) 56.38.
500 freestyle — 1. Katie McCarthy (Ed) 4:56.93; 3. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:03.26; 9. Anika Wright (St) 5:12.28; 16. Alison Poole (St) 5:25.13; 21. Rachael Steele (St) 5:30.02.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Minnetonka, 1:35.31; 10. Stillwater B (Lucy Siedschlag, Anika Wright, Margaret Reed and Rhiannon Fay) 1:42.75; 11. Stillwater A (Ellie Kill, Annie Gritters, Jayla Petersen and Abby Hansen) 1:42.86; 16. Stillwater C (Luci Miller, Lucy Paczosa, Julianna Silva and Rachael Steele) 1:45.23; 20. Stillwater D (Ella Sorensen, Sarah Doeksen, Alison Poole and Adelee Wrightsman) 1:46.94.
100 backstroke — 1. Paige Dillon (Min) 55.88; 2. Eva Johns (St) 55.91; 8. Sarah Doeksen (St) 59.90; 11. Bella Chau (St) 1:00.83; 13. Sophia Chau (St) 1:01.36.
100 breastroke — 1. Quinci Wheeler (Min) 1:04.45; 2. Maddie Reed (St) 1:04.49; 7. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:08.25; 14. Jayla Petersen (St) 1:11.55; 21. Ella Busch (St) 1:12.04.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Minnetonka, 3:29.86; 3. Stillwater A (Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Norah Naatjes and Sydney Dettmann) 3:32.03; 11. Stillwater B (Abby Hansen, Margaret Reed, Luci Miller and Rhiannon Fay) 3:45.98; 14. Stillwater C (Rachael Steele, Sarah Doeksen, Sophia Chau and Lucy Paczosa) 3:47.75; 17. Stillwater D (Julianna Silva, Bella Chau, Alison Poole and Adelee Wrightsman) 3:51.03.
Stillwater 103, Forest Lake 75
At St. Paul, the Ponies cruised to a 103-75 victory over Forest Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Stillwater Middle School.
The victory clinched at least a share of the 19th straight Suburban East Conference championship for Stillwater (8-0 SEC, 8-0), which is scheduled to close out the regular season by hosting East Ridge in a dual meet on Oct. 28.
Stillwater 103, Forest Lake 75
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sophia Chau, Gaby Miller, Eva Johns and Annie Gritters) 1:57.93; 3. Stillwater (Sarah Doeksen, Sophia Omann, Ellie Kill and Abby Hansen) 2:01.21.
200 freestyle — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 2:00.49; 2. Anika Wright (St) 2:02.64; 3. Lucy Paczosa (St) 2:06.29.
200 individual medley — 1. Margaret Reed (St) 2:18.92; 2. Julianna Silva (St) 2:25.13; 3. Shaeffer Watson (St) 2:25.93.
50 freestyle — 1. Norah Naatjes (St) 25.76; 2. Jayla Petersen (St) 25.89; 4. Rhiannon Fay (St) 26.90.
Diving — 1. Maya Kelly (St) 235.55; 5. Madelyn Puhrmann (St) 169.35; 6. Kaia Bjork (St) 157.60.
100 butterfly — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 58.96; 3. Hailey Schmit (St) 1:04.68; 5. Ella Busch (St) 1:08.13.
100 freestyle — 1. Norah Naatjes (St) 55.20; 2. Sophia Chau (St) 57.58; 3. Rachael Steele (St) 58.39.
500 freestyle — 1. Julianna Silva (St) 5:41.06; 2. Adelee Wrightsman (St) 5:43.59; 3. Sarah Tague (St) 5:54.15.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Margaret Reed, Julianna Silva, Luci Miller and Katelyn Stack) 1:49.07; 2. Stillwater (Zoe Dorgan, Bella Chau, Ella Sorensen and Adelee Wrightsman) 1:51.91.
100 backstroke — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:01.43; 2. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:01.51; 4. Anika Wright (St) 1:05.72.
100 breastroke — 11. Grace True (FL) 1:13.01; 2. Gaby Miller (St) 1:16.67; 3. Sophia Omann (St) 1:18.92; 4. Julia Petersen (St) 1:19.01.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Lucy Siedschlag, Luci Miller, Rhiannon Fay and Adelee Wrightsman) 3:55.88; 2. Stillwater (Jayla Petersen, Julianna Silva, Zoe Dorgan and Shaeffer Watson) 3:57.86.
Ponies win True Team section
The Ponies finished with 1,196 points to hold off runner-up Mounds View (1,025) and third-place Woodbury (1,018) in the Section 4AA True Team Meet on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Stillwater Middle School.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 1,196; 2. Mounds View 1,025; 3. Woodbury 1,018; 4. White Bear Lake 514; 5. Tartan 498; 6. Roseville 38.
Individual results
200 medley relay — *1. Stillwater A (Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Sydney Dettmann and Ellie Kill) 1:50.87; 3. Stillwater B (Bella Chau, Norah Naatjes, Anika Wright and Annie Gritters) 1:55.98; 4. Stillwater C (Sarah Doeksen, Jayla Petersen, Lucy Siedschlag and Rhiannon Fay) 1:57.41; 5. Stillwater D (Sophia Chau, Ella Busch, Lucy Paczosa and Luci Miller) 1:58.89.
200 freestyle — 1. Alana Schmitzer (MV) 1:57.62; 2. Margaret Reed (St) 1:59.72; 5. Jayla Petersen (St) 2:06.30; 6. Sophia Chau (St) 2:06.51; 7. Abby Hansen (St) 2:06.59.
200 individual medley — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 2:12.29; 2. Anika Wright (St) 2:13.07; 3. Norah Naatjes (St) 2:14.87; 8. Julianna Silva (St) 2:21.78.
50 freestyle — *1. Eva Johns (St) 24.05; 2. Ellie Kill (St) 25.61; 3. Annie Gritters (St) 25.72; 4. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 25.85.
Diving — 1. Gabby Mauder (Wo) 428.95; 3. Maya Kelly (St) 363.75; 11. Madelyn Puhrmann (St) 293.60; 14. Kaia Bjork (St) 278.05; 15. Kate Jentink (St) 274.20.
100 butterfly — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 58.38; 3. Margaret Reed (St) 1:02.54; 5. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 1:03.52; 7. Lucy Paczosa (St) 1:03.92.
100 freestyle — 1. Ellie Kill (St) 55.80; 2. Annie Gritters (St) 56.59; 4. Abby Hansen (St) 57.18; 12. Adelee Wrightsman (St) 59.16.
500 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:16.08; 2. Anika Wright (St) 5:17.22; 7. Alison Poole (St) 5:39.46; 8. Rachael Steele (St) 5:42.77.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Maddie Reed, Lucy Siedschlag, Abby Hansen and Ellie Kill) 1:42.83; 3. Stillwater B (Jayla Petersen, Margaret Reed, Rhiannon Fay and Annie Gritters) 1:44.47; 7. Stillwater C (Rachael Steele, Ella Busch, Luci Miller and Lucy Paczosa) 1:49.86; 8. Stillwater D (Adelee Wrightsman, Katelyn Stack, Ella Sorensen and Alison Poole) 1:51.43.
100 backstroke — 1. Ava Johns (St) 57.92; 3. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:02.35; 4. Sophia Chau (St) 1:02.42; 5. Bella Chau (St) 1:03.12.
100 breastroke — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:07.31; 3. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:10.67; 4. Jayla Petersen (St) 1:13.84; 7. Ella Busch (St) 1:15.84.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Anika Wright, Eva Johns, Norah Naatjes and Sydney Dettmann) 3:40.56; 3. Stillwater B (Abby Hansen, Sophia Chau, Margaret Reed and Rachael Steele) 3:49.24; 7. Stillwater D (Alison Poole, Luci Miller, Katie Schlegel and Rhiannon Fay) 3:55.57; Stillwater C (Lucy Paczosa, Adelee Wrightsman, Sarah Doeksen and Bella Chau) DQ.
* Meet record
Stillwater 93, C-D Hall 80
At St. Paul, the Ponies finished first in 10 of 12 events while dispatching Cretin-Derham Hall 93-80 in conference dual meet on Thursday, Oct. 14 at St. Catherine University.
Stillwater 93, Cretin-Derham Hall 80
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Norah Naatjes, Maddie Reed and Abby Hansen) 1:53.45; 2. Stillwater (Bella Chau, Anika Wright, Margaret Reed and Lucy Siedschlag) 1:59.02.
200 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 2:00.78; 2. Jayla Petersen (St) 2:04.80; 4. Alison Poole (St) 2:07.39.
200 individual medley — 1. Eva Johns (St) 2:13.58; 3. Margaret Reed (St) 2:18.76; 5. Shaeffer Watson (St) 2:29.39.
50 freestyle — 1. Isabel Macheel (C-DH) 26.16; 2. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 26.24; 3. Annie Gritters (St) 26.26; 4. Abby Hansen (St) 26.34.
Diving — 1. Maya Kelly (St) 232.55; 2. Kaia Bjork (St) 179.25; 3. Madelyn Puhrmann (St) 168.30.
100 butterfly — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 58.84; 2. Anika Wright (St) 1:03.40; 3. Margaret Reed (St) 1:03.43.
100 freestyle — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 56.39; 2. Ellie Kill (St) 56.88; 4. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 57.66.
500 freestyle — 1. Alison Poole (St) 5:34.37; 2. Rachael Steele (St) 5:36.74; 4. Julianna Silva (St) 5:45.77.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Marie Tschoepe, Sydney Dettmann, Jayla Petersen and Ellie Kill) 1:47.00; 3. Stillwater (Rhiannon Fay, Ella Busch, Ella Sorensen and Adelee Wrightsman) 1:50.73.
100 backstroke — 1. Sophia Chau (St) 1:03.58; 2. Bella Chau (St) 1:04.50; 3. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:04.63.
100 breastroke — 1. Lillian Moore (C-DH) 1:11.18; 2. Anika Wright (St) 1:13.93; 4. Sophia Omann (St) 1:17.29; 5. Gaby Miller (St) 1:18.34.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Norah Naatjes, Abby Hansen, Eva Johns and Maddie Reed) 3:43.86; 3. Stillwater (Annie Gritters, Sophia Chau, Bella Chau and Maddie Reed) 3:43.86.
