All-State performer Sydney Rogness was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls’ swimming and diving team during its postseason awards banquet on Sunday, Nov. 17 at The Grand Ballroom in downtown Stillwater.
Rogness, a junior, was among a group of 19 all-conference honorees for the Ponies, who went 9-0 to win the program’s 17th consecutive Suburban East Conference championship and finished 10-0 overall in dual meets.
Stillwater also captured its 18th straight Section 4AA championship before placing fifth at the MSHSL state meet. The Ponies also won their 16th consecutive True Team section title and finished fourth at True Team state.
The Ponies pushed their state-record dual meet winning streak to 168 in a row dating back to 2003. Stillwater has also prevailed in 144 straight conference dual meets dating back to the 2002 season.
Joining Rogness in earning All-SEC honors were teammates Luci Miller, Maddie Reed, Annika Wright, Schuyler DuPont, Emily Kranz, Emily Shanley, Avery Wright, Ellie Kill, Grace Rauker, Liza Karlen, Eva Johns, Annika Fredeen, Dorothy Chislett, Keaton Koenig, Hannah Dettmann, Lucy DuPont, Sydney Dettmann and Sophia Chau.
Stillwater also qualified 10 athletes for the state meet, where Rogness, Johns, Schuyler DuPont, Chislett and Koenig each earned all-state honors.
Also announced at the banquet is that Teresa Campbell, Hannah Dettmann, Schuyler DuPont, Fredeen and Koenig will serve as captains for next year’s team.
The Ponies also claimed their fifth straight JV conference championship and the program’s 23rd out of the past 24 seasons.
Girls swimming and diving
All-Conference: Luci Miller, Maddie Reed, Annika Wright, Schuyler DuPont, Emily Kranz, Emily Shanley, Avery Wright, Ellie Kill, Grace Rauker, Sydney Rogness, Liza Karlen, Eva Johns, Annika Fredeen, Dorothy Chislett, Keaton Koenig, Hannah Dettmann, Lucy DuPont, Sydney Dettmann and Sophia Chau; State qualifiers: Lucy DuPont, Maddie Reed, Emily Shanley, Dorothy Chislett, Schuyler DuPont, Grace Rauker, Sydney Rogness, Eva Johns, Emily Kranz and Sydney Dettmann; All-State: Sydney Rogness, Eva Johns, Schuyler DuPont, Dorothy Chislett, Keaton Koenig; Most Valuable Athlete: Sydney Rogness; Captains elect: Teresa Campbell, Hannah Dettmann, Schuyler DuPont, Annika Fredeen and Keaton Koenig.
