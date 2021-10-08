The Stillwater girls swimming and diving team claimed the top three places in seven of eight individual swimming events and cruised to a 101-72 Suburban East Conference dual meet victory over White Bear Lake on Thursday, Sept. 30 at Stillwater Middle School.
Eva Johns (200 freestyle and 100 butterfly), Ellie Kill (50 and 100 freestyle) and Anika Wright (500 freestyle and 100 breastroke) each won two individual events for the Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-0), who also swept the top two spots in all three relays.
Stillwater also received first-place finishes from Maddie Reed (200 individual medley), Sophia Chau (100 backstroke) and diver Maya Kelly, who posted a winning score of 252.85.
That total for Kelly, a freshman in her first season with the program, puts her in some exclusive company among Stillwater divers.
“She made No. 3 on the all-time list and made the dual meet dream team for Stillwater,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “She is the earliest one to ever get there, eight weeks or whatever we are into it.”
Madelyn Puhrmann placed third in diving for the Ponies with a score of 189.00 and Kaia Bjork was fourth with a score of 175.65.
“Bjork also had a career best,” Luke said. “All of the divers did well.”
After getting past the Bears, Stillwater was scheduled to face one of just two other unbeaten conference teams when it hosted Woodbury on Thursday, Oct. 7. East Ridge is also undefeated in the SEC.
“I thought the kids were competitive, racing each other and kind of understanding what needs to get done,” Luke said. “We had been working on some things and I saw them trying to incorporate those things, which is nice.
“White Bear Lake was missing some kids so we had a chance to get a lot of kids in the meet, so that worked slick. We’re trying to get the True Team lineup as solid as we can and the more information we have the better.”
The Section 4AA True Team Meet is slated for Saturday, Oct. 16.
Stillwater 101, White Bear Lake 72
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sophia Chau, Anika Wright, Maddie Reed and Ellie Kill) 1:56.60; 2. Stillwater (Sarah Doeksen, Audrey Serres, Shaeffer Watson and Annie Gritters) 2:04.39.
200 freestyle — 1. Eva Johns (St) 1:55.52; 2. Norah Naatjes (St) 2:00.68; 3. Abby Hansen (St) 2:05.83.
200 individual medley — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 2:12.98; 2. Jayla Petersen (St) 2:22.42; 3. Shaeffer Watson (St) 2:24.67.
50 freestyle — 1. Ellie Kill (St) 25.81; 2. Margaret Reed (St) 26.64; 3. Marie Tschoepe (St) 28.35.
Diving — 1. Maya Kelly (St) 252.85; 3. Madelyn Puhrmann (St) 189.00; 4. Kaia Bjork (St) 175.65.
100 butterfly — 1. Eva Johns (St) 1:01.69; 2. Maddie Reed (St) 1:02.73; 3. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:04.98.
100 freestyle — 1. Ellie Kill (St) 56.67; 2. Margaret Reed (St) 57.03; 3. Annie Gritters (St) 57.85.
500 freestyle — 1. Anika Wright (St) 5:22.76; 2. Alison Poole (St) 5:36.02; 3. Hailey Schmit (St) 5:52.46.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Alison Poole, Eva Johns, Norah Naatjes and Lucy Siedschlag) 1:43.31; 2. Stillwater (Adelee Wrightsman, Abby Hansen, Rachael Steele and Julianna Silva) 1:49.50.
100 backstroke — 1. Sophia Chau (St) 1:02.95; 2. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:03.70; 4. Bella Chau (St) 1:04.59.
100 breastroke — 1. Anika Wright (St) 1:12.44; 2. Gaby Miller (St) 1:16.86; 3. Sophia Omann (St) 1:18.19.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Rachael Steele, Jayla Petersen, Margaret Reed and Sarah Doeksen) 3:55.36; 2. Stillwater (Paige Schmit, Luci Miller, Ella Busch and Sarah Tague) 4:07.84.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.