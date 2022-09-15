COTTAGE GROVE — Some new faces contributed to a familiar result as the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team defeated Park 92-85 in a Suburban East Conference girls swimming and diving meet on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Cottage Grove Middle School.

Some of the top performers for Stillwater (2-0 SEC, 2-0) used the day for training, which resulted in the remaining swimmers taking on more significant roles in this meet. The Ponies still had plenty of firepower while finishing first in 9 of 12 events, including 1-2-3 finishes in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle.

