COTTAGE GROVE — Some new faces contributed to a familiar result as the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team defeated Park 92-85 in a Suburban East Conference girls swimming and diving meet on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Cottage Grove Middle School.
Some of the top performers for Stillwater (2-0 SEC, 2-0) used the day for training, which resulted in the remaining swimmers taking on more significant roles in this meet. The Ponies still had plenty of firepower while finishing first in 9 of 12 events, including 1-2-3 finishes in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle.
“It creates multiple positives,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “It allows the next tier down to swim in a varsity lane and see what they do. It’s interesting to watch when a kid gets into varsity for the first time.”
The results were encouraging, led by double winners Alison Poole, Julia Petersen and Grace Ganser.
Poole, a sophomore, won the 200 freestyle in 2:06.37 and led a sweep of the top three places in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:42.01. Leah Cody (5:51.70) and Annika Beck (5:53.68) followed in second and third place in the 500 free.
Petersen, also a sophomore, touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley (2:25.60) and the 100 breastroke (1:15.06). Audrey Serres (2:27.71) and Shaeffer Watson (2:28.45) places second and third to complete the sweep in the IM.
Ganser, an eighth-grader, took top honors in the 100 freestyle (59.38) and 100 backstroke (1:08.27).
Stillwater also won the 200 medley (2:05.90) and 400 freestyle relays (4:04.56).
“They’re coming along, the whole thing,” Luke said. “We’re into it four or five weeks so you see kids start to get into shape and the strokes come together and it’s kind of fun to watch that. They do seem to be going in the right direction.”
Diving was another bright spot for the Ponies with sophomore Maya Kelly posting a lifetime best total of 252.90.
“It was fun to watch,” Luke said. “The varsity did a nice job of working out and doing their business and came to the meet and supported their teammates.”
Stillwater 93, Park 85
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Grace Ganser, Sofia Omann, Hannah Drexel and Julia Petersen) 2:05.90; 2. Stillwater (Audrey Serres, Gaby Miller, Shaeffer Watson and Isabel Koch) 2:09.32.
