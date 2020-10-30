The section title winning streak for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team began in 2002, which means it is now older than any of the team’s current athletes as the Ponies claimed their 19th consecutive Section 4AA championship on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Stillwater Middle School.
“The coaching staff is the only ones that can remember back that far,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “We’ve been lucky to have some really dominant teams and it’s been a good run.”
Stillwater’s latest championship also ranks among the program’s most impressive, scoring 713 points to easily outdistance runner-up Mounds View (488) and third-place Roseville (366).
The Ponies won all three relays and swept the top four places in six of the nine individual events, producing the most points Stillwater has ever scored in a section meet. In fact, 732 points is the maximum total a team could score if it won every relay and finished 1-2-3-4 in the remaining events.
“I thought the girls performed great,” Luke said. “They were swimming really, really fast and diving really well, so we scored a lot points.”
It was a dominant performance and a gratifying way to cap a season that has been dramatically different than any other in Luke’s 46 years as head coach. In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the season was shortened and number of contests reduced — including multi-team invitationals. It also led to the cancellation of the MSHSL state meet, which made sections the team’s season finale.
The season presented many challenges, but the Ponies were fortunate to avoid any disruptions while adding to program’s long-running list of achievements. Stillwater also won its 18th consecutive conference championship and extended its dual meet winning streak to 177, including 153 in a row against SEC opponents.
“When that section meet was over, I had a big smile on my face,” Luke said. “We made it through without having a COVID issue. We had a few kids who had to quarantine because someone in their family had contact with somebody, but we never had a kid on the team get it.
“It seems like for what it could have been, it ended up being a really great year. It will always has an asterisk as the COVID year, but the girls stepped through it very nicely.”
The field of section teams this year was trimmed to six after St. Anthony Village High School was moved down to Class A and North St. Paul was unable to compete due to an issue related to COVID.
Stillwater jumped out quickly and never looked back.
After winning the 200 medley in a time of 1:47.56, the Ponies claimed the top four spots in each of the next three races.
“That first relay fired off really well, only like a tenth and a half off the meet record — and there’s been some pretty good medley relays rolling through this section,” Luke said. “They just got on a roll after that and all the way through the meet they kept stepping up. You’re leery when you only have half the section there and not a state meet (to follow), but once they started swimming there was no question they were there to swim fast.”
Schuyler DuPont (1:55.22), Keaton Koenig (1:59.13), Julianna Silva (2:02.00) and Katherine Eisenbrandt (2:04.19) swept the 200 freestyle and Maddie Reed (2:10.45), Hannah Dettmann (2:11.57), Anika Wright (2:14.07) and Norah Naatjes (2:16.26) matched that achievement in the 200 individual medley.
“Ninety-eight percent of the teams in this state would kill to have those IMers, and we had two under two minutes in the 200 free,” Luke said. “The shortened season — they lost close to a third of the season — that’s where it hits is in the 200 and 500. It’s hitting you more than if would a sprinter so they had to struggle more with the shortened season, but still swam very well.”
Then in the 50 freestyle, Eva Johns (23.70), Dorothy Chislett (25.11), Lucy Siedschlag (25.19) and Ellie Kill (25.34) finished 1-2-3-4 in the 50 freestyle.
“Those 50 kids did a really nice job,” Luke said. “Eva won and she’s been head and shoulders above in the conference all year, but those next three went 25.1, 25.1 and 25.3, that’s deep.”
Stillwater placed all four of its entries in the top five in the 100 butterfly, led by Sydney Dettmann with a winning time of 58.12. Hannah Dettmann (1:00.64) and Rubie Ballantyne (1:01.77) placed second and third and Margaret Reed placed fifth in a time of 1:02.05.
Koenig (55.12), Kill (55.68), Abby Hansen (56.06) and Annie Gritters (56.17) finished first through fourth in the 100 freestyle while Schuyler DuPont (5:03.20), Sydney Dettmann (5:14.65), Silva (5:31.70) and Sophia Chau (5:35.03) swept the top four spots in the 500 freestyle.
“Basically they keep coming at it you,” Luke said. “They didn’t let up, which is nice.”
Following another victory in the 200 freestyle relay, the Ponies also led the way in the 100 backstroke with the top four times posted by Johns (55.80), Lucy DuPont (1:00.72), Chau (1:01.01) and Sarah Doeksen (1:01.82).
Stillwater was also strong in the 100 breastroke, led by Maddie Reed touching the wall first in a time of 1:05.42. Chislett (1:09.20) and Wright (1:09.69) placed second and third and Naatjes finished fifth in 1:10.59.
“The breastroke we had three under 1:10 and the fourth was right at 1:10,” Luke said. “Everything just went well. It’s hard to pick any one thing out.”
Stillwater closed out the meet with a nearly 14-second victory in the 400 freestyle relay, turning in a time of 3:36.47.
“We had a really nice team this year,” Luke said. “It’s unfortunate we didn’t have that True Team this year. I’m not whining, but this would have been a good year. We wouldn’t have won it, but I think we would have shot up into that top three.”
The Ponies also received an inspiring performance during the diving competition on Friday, Oct. 23 as Emily Kranz defended her section title in dramatic fashion. The senior was off the mark on an early dive, but battled all the way back to capture first with a winning total of 383.25, less than four points ahead of runner-up Ana O’Neil (379.40) of Roseville. Sarah Guck, also of Roseville placed third with a score of 355.75.
“She was way back,” Luke said. “Her first dive was short and now she’s 25 to 30 points behind first place and you’ve got to get that back — and those Roseville girls are really good divers.”
Kranz slowly climbed up the board and eventually slipped in front by just 1.5 points with only the 11th and final dive remaining. Kranz went first and nailed her dive.
O’Neil had a slightly higher degree of difficulty dive remaining, but didn’t quite nail her final dive to overtake Kranz.
“She just grinded. She just nailed that back one-and-a-half with a half twist. The Roseville girl was good, but not exactly perfect so she got 6s and Emily got her by four points. It was like winning a freestyle race by a hundredth of a second on a comeback. I told her it was the best comeback I’ve ever seen from a diver.
“Emily has been a mainstay in that diving. She was the defending champion and came through. That’s tough to do.”
Maleah McKinley (292.55) and Madelyn Puhrmann (292.40) finished sixth and seventh in diving for the Ponies and teammate Andrea Finholt placed 11th with a score of 262.00).
Just making the section lineup was an achievement for the Ponies this season. In fact Stillwater featured 25 section qualifiers who competed in an intersquad JV meet the previous weekend because teams are limited to four entries per individual event.
“We ended up with 49 section qualifiers and we had three or four all-conference kids swimming in our JV meet,” Luke said.
The coach credited the seniors for doing their part to ensure a fulfilling season occurred in the face of challenging circumstances.
“The senior leadership was absolutely unbelievable,” Luke said. “What they did to hold that thing together... never underestimate senior leadership. These seniors did just great.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 713; 2. Mounds View 488; 3. Roseville 366; 4. White Bear Lake 164; 5. Tartan 127; 6. St. Paul Harding 54.
Individual results
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Sydney Dettmann and Dorothy Chislett) 1:47.56.
200 freestyle — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 1:55.22; 2. Keaton Koenig (St) 1:59.13; 3. Julianna Silva (St) 2:02.00; 4. Katherine Eisenbrandt (St) 2:04.19.
200 individual medley — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 2:10.45; 2. Hannah Dettmann (St) 2:11.57; 3. Anika Wright (St) 2:14.07; 4. Norah Naatjes (St) 2:16.26.
50 freestyle — 1. Eva Johns (St) 23.70; 2. Dorothy Chislett (St) 25.11; 3. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 25.19; 4. Ellie Kill (St) 25.34.
Diving — 1. Emily Kranz (St) 383.25; 6. Maleah McKinley (St) 292.55; 7. Madelyn Puhrmann (St) 292.40; 11. Andrea Finholt (St) 262.00.
100 butterfly — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 58.12; 2. Hannah Dettmann (St) 1:00.64; 3. Rubie Ballantyne (St) 1:01.77; 5. Margaret Reed (St) 1:02.05.
100 freestyle — 1. Keaton Koenig (St) 55.12; 2. Ellie Kill (St) 55.68; 3. Abby Hansen (St) 56.06; 4. Annie Gritters (St) 56.17.
500 freestyle — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 5:03.20; 2. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:14.65; 3. Julianna Silva (St) 5:31.70; 4. Sophia Chau (St) 5:35.03.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Dorothy Chislett, Ellie Kill, Lucy Siedschlag and Schuyler DuPont) 1:40.24.
100 backstroke — 1. Eva Johns (St) 55.80; 2. Lucy DuPont (St) 1:00.72; 3. Bella Chau (St) 1:01.01; 4. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:01.82.
100 breastroke — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:05.42; 2. Dorothy Chislett (St) 1:09.20; 3. Anika Wright (St) 1:09.69; 5. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:10.59.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Schuyler DuPont, Lucy Siedschlag and Keaton Koenig) 3:36.47.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
