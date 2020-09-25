The Stillwater girls swimming and diving team improved to 5-0 on the season with a comfortable 103-75 Suburban East Conference victory over Forest Lake on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Stillwater Middle School.
Eva Johns collected two individual victories for the Ponies, touching the wall first in the 200 individual medley (2:13.38) and 500 freestyle (5:24.47). Maddie Reed (2:14.59) and Annika Fredeen (2:25.44) finished second and third to sweep the top spots as Stillwater jumped out to a strong lead after just three events.
Stillwater finished first and second in the 200 medley relay and also occupied three of the top four spots in the 200 freestyle.
“It was kind of workmanlike,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said.
Annie Gritters (26.83) and Lucy Siedschlag (26.85) also finished 1-2 for the Ponies in the 50 freestyle.
Forest Lake did receive first-place finishes from Paige Anderson (2:04.47) in the 200 freestyle and Madison Fagerland (241.15) in diving, but the Ponies swept the top three spots in four of the last five individual events and placed first and second in each of the last two relays to pull away.
Emily Kranz (223.20) and Madelyn Puhrmann (174.10) placed second and third for the Ponies in diving.
“The divers are coming along,” Luke said. “Kranz is pretty consistent up there.”
Also recording first-place finishes for Stillwater were Sydney Dettmann (100 butterfly), Sarah Doeksen (100 freestyle), Schuyler DuPont (100 backstroke) and Maddie Reed (100 breastroke).
Luke did some jostling with the lineup as athletes are also competing for a spot in the section meet, which it was just announced will take place in a season that has been impacted significantly by COVID-19 and restrictions put in place to limit its spread.
“We have heard there is going to be a section meet, so we put a lineup together and want to make sure everybody has a chance to get on that team so we were doing some of that,” Luke said. “It gives us something to head for. Goals are good for athletes and to just have the season end on a dual meet was not real culminating in my opinion, so it’s nice to have a big meet to gear up for.”
The coach also acknowledged a strong meet against Forest Lake for Jayla Petersen, who was named the team’s athlete of the week. The eighth-grader finished third in the 100 breastroke (1:15.51) and another good time in the JV heat of the 200 IM.
“Her IM and breastroke came down,” Luke said.
After traveling to White Bear Lake on Sept. 17 for their first road meet of the season, the Ponies (5-0) will also travel to East Ridge in a showdown between conference unbeatens on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Stillwater 103, Forest Lake 75
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Bella Chau, Norah Naatjes, Eva Johns and Annie Gritters) 1:57.65; 2. Stillwater (Sarah Doeksen, Schuyler DuPont, Emily Shanley and Maddie Reed) 2:00.58.
200 freestyle — 1. Paige Anderson (FL) 2:04.47; 2. Anika Wright (St) 2:05.96; 3. Ellie Kills (St) 2:06.11; 4. Julianna Silva (St) 2:07.13.
200 individual medley — 1. Eva Johns (St) 2:13.38; 2. Maddie Reed (St) 2:14.59; 3. Annika Fredeen (St) 2:25.44.
50 freestyle — 1. Annie Gritters (St) 26.83; 2. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 26.85; 4. Luci Miller (St) 27.31.
Diving — 1. Madison Fagerland (FL) 241.15; 2. Emily Kranz (St) 223.20; 3. Madelyn Puhrmann (St) 174.10; 6. Maleah McKinley (St) 151.75.
100 butterfly — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 59.60; 2. Schuyler DuPont (St) 1:00.78; 3. Rubie Ballantyne (St) 1:04.86.
100 freestyle — 1. Sarah Doeksen (St) 59.21; 2. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 59.31; 3. Bella Chau (St) 1:01.18.
500 freestyle — 1. Eva Johns (St) 5:24.47; 2. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:28.72; 4. Katherine Eisenbrandt (St) 5:52.40.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Ellie Kill, Abby Hansen, Margaret Reed and Emily Shanley) 1:46.41; 2. Stillwater (Lucy Siedschlag, Anika Wright, Katherine Eisenbrandt and Jayla Petersen) 1:47.39.
100 backstroke — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 1:00.10; 2. Lucy DuPont (St) 1:03.35; 3. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:03.90.
100 breastroke — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:09.33; 2. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:13.85; 3. Jayla Petersen (St) 1:15.51.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Schuyler DuPont, Anika Wright, Julianna Silva and Sophia Chau) 3:53.50; 2. Stillwater (Sydney Dettmann, Keaton Koenig, Lucy DuPont and Bella Chau) 3:58.98.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.