The Stillwater girls swimming and diving team delivered a dominating performance while winning its Suburban East Conference Meet by a comfortable 699-358 margin over runner-up Cretin-Derham Hall and the rest of the five-team field on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Stillwater Middle School.
Stillwater did not lose a JV dual meet this season and has won the JV conference meet 25 of the last 26 years an event has been held.
The Ponies competed in the second of two sessions that were held. Woodbury, which finished second behind Stillwater in the varsity conference standings this season, held off East Ridge 481-420 in that meet, followed by Roseville (369) and Irondale (335) in third and fourth.
“It was a really fun meet,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “It’s such a fun meet because kids are excited and they get to be top dogs, so it’s always fun to watch.”
Stillwater produced the winner of all 11 swimming events, and swept the top several spots in most races. The Ponies claimed the top seven spots in the 200 freestyle and also finished first through fifth in the 200 individual medley, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 100 breastroke.
Rhiannon Fay and Sofia Omann each won two individual events for the Ponies. Fay (26.16) edged teammate Annie Gritters (26.61) to win the 50 freestyle while Gritters prevailed in the 100 freestyle with a time of 57.83. Fay also touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly with a winning time of 1:05.47.
Omann (2:25.86) held off teammate Paige Schmit (2:26.14) to win the 200 individual medley and also led the way in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:16.28, just ahead of teammate Gaby Miller (1:16.86).
Leah Cody and Reese Bilot provided two of the more exciting finishes while swapping spots atop the standings in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. Cody (2:06.05) edged Bilot (2:06.11) by a narrow margin in the 200 freestyle, but Bilot (5:38.51) followed with a tight victory over Cody (5:38.63) in the 500 freestyle.
“The internal competition was good,” Luke said.
Including Cody and Bilot at the top, the Ponies swept the first seven spots in the 200 freestyle with Jayden Kemp (2:06.93), Hanna Wiese (2:09.12), Zoe Dorgan (2:13.68), Lydia Beck (2:14.87) and Lauren Kissinger (2:16.99) — even though only a team’s top four finishers scored in individual events and one team in the relays.
Isabel Koch also won the 100 backstroke for the Ponies in a time of 1:05.32.
“We had five kids go sub-one minute in the 100 freestyle and the backstrokers did a nice job with four or five at 1:09 or faster,” Luke said. “The breastrokers we had four or five sub-1:20s there, so they did a nice job and had some great races.”
Megan Johnson posted the top score for Stillwater in diving with a total of 131.75, which was good enough for fourth place.
Many of the contributors in this meet were the same ones who helped boost the Ponies to a third-place finish in the True Team state meet a few weeks back, but there are only so many spots available for the Section 4AA Meet, which is conducted Nov. 10-12 at SMS.
“In the section you’ve only got one relay and True Team you’ve got those four relays so all of the A, B and C relays (at JV conference) were at True Team,” Luke said. “The girls just got on a roll and they were racking up points pretty good.
