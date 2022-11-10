The Stillwater girls swimming and diving team delivered a dominating performance while winning its Suburban East Conference Meet by a comfortable 699-358 margin over runner-up Cretin-Derham Hall and the rest of the five-team field on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Stillwater Middle School.

Stillwater did not lose a JV dual meet this season and has won the JV conference meet 25 of the last 26 years an event has been held.

