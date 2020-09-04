It was a dramatically different meet with new procedures and protocols, but a familiar result for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, which dispatched Cretin-Derham Hall 98-78 in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Thursday, Aug. 27 at Stillwater Middle School.
The Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-0) finished first in all 12 events, including a sweep of the top three spots in the 50 freestyle, diving, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Schuyler DuPont, Maddie Reed and Eva Johns each won two events for Stillwater in its season opener. It was also the 145th consecutive conference dual meet victory for the Ponies, who have won 169 in a row overall dating back to 2003.
“It went good,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “I always enjoyed having the conference relays as the first meet so having the first meet as a dual is not as exciting, but it is what it is.”
Luke was generally pleased with the performance, but acknowledged there’s plenty of room for growth.
“It wasn’t like, oh my gosh let’s get them into the hall of fame, but we’re only 10 days into this thing,” Luke said.
There were some not-so-subtle changes in place as well to allow for social distancing due to COVID-19. Spectators were not allowed and the teams remained on opposite sides of the pool during the races — with Stillwater swimmers competing in Lanes 1-4 and Cretin-Derham Hall athletes in Lanes 5-8.
Some other Minnesota teams are even doing virtual meets at separate locations this year.
“It was interesting with all the new protocols, but the girls did really well,” Luke said. “Both teams did a super job working through it and I thought the meet went as smooth as could be anticipated. It was not that complicated and the first time they did it, but it made sense what they needed to do.”
The meet itself was controlled by Stillwater from the start.
The Ponies finished 1-2 in the 200 medley relay and DuPont won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.94. She added another victory in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:20.44, ahead of teammate and runner-up Sydney Dettmann (5:32.23). Dettmann also won the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:00.51.
Reed won the 200 individual medley (2:17.08) and 100 breastroke (1:10.08) while Johns took top honors for the Ponies in the 100 freestyle (54.38) and 100 backstroke (1:00.22).
Annie Gritters led a 1-2-3 finish for the Ponies in the 50 freestyle with a winning time of 26.82. Abby Hansen (26.93) and Luci Miller (27.26) was close behind in second and third place.
Stillwater swept the top three places in diving with Emily Kranz (214.45), Madelyn Puhrmann (165.55) and Andrea Finholt (141.30).
“It’s so early in the year you’re just seeing what’s going on,” Luke said. “The lineup you put that you think is a really good lineup at the start of the season looks nothing like the last lineup you put in because kids get faster and grow and there’s always changes within the lineup. I thought a few of the kids need to step up their competitiveness, but they got the job done.”
Stillwater 98, Cretin-Derham Hall 78
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Lucy DuPont, Maddie Reed, Emily Shanley and Annie Gritters) 1:56.49; 2. Stillwater (Sarah Doeksen, Jayla Petersen, Sydney Dettmann and Luci Miller) 2:00.53.
200 freestyle — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 1:59.94; 3. Julianna Silva (St) 2:09.50; 4. Ellie Kill (St) 2:10.89.
200 individual medley — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 2:17.08; 2. Anika Wright (St) 2:18.66; 4. Hannah Dettmann (St) 2:20.62.
50 freestyle — 1. Annie Gritters (St) 26.82; 2. Abby Hansen (St) 26.93; 3. Luci Miller (St) 27.26.
Diving — 1. Emily Kranz (St) 214.45; 2. Madelyn Puhrmann (St) 165.55; 3. Andrea Finholt (St) 141.30.
100 butterfly — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:00.51; 2. Hannah Dettmann (St) 1:04.24; 3. Emily Shanley (St) 1:06.52.
100 freestyle — 1. Eva Johns (St) 54.38; 2. Ellie Kill (St) 57.93; 4. Julianna Silva (St) 59.29.
500 freestyle — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 5:20.44; 2. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:32.23; 4. Teresa Campbell (St) 5:53.22.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Annie Gritters, Schuyler DuPont, Luci Miller and Abby Hansen) 1:45.86; 2. Stillwater (Lucy Siedschlag, Norah Naatjes, Jayla Petersen and Emily Shanley) 1:47.82.
100 backstroke — 1. Eva Johns (St) 1:00.22; 2. Lucy DuPont (St) 1:04.15; 3. Bella Chau (St) 1:04.88.
100 breastroke — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:10.08; 2. Anika Wright (St) 1:13.09; 4. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:14.83.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Julianna Silva, Eva Johns, Schuyler DuPont and Ellie Kill) 3:47.94; 3. Stillwater (Anika Wright, Rachael Steele, Hannah Dettmann and Lucy DuPont) 3:58.87.
