MINNEAPOLIS — A steady and balanced lineup carried the Stillwater girls’ swimming and diving team to a fifth-place finish in the Class AA state meet on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Lake Conference schools flexed their collective muscle while sweeping the top four spots in the team standings. Edina recorded just two first-place finishes, but racked up a whopping 344 points to outdistance runner-up Minnetonka (305) by 39 points. Eden Prairie (205) and Wayzata (189) followed in third and fourth while Ponies were the best of the rest with 140.5 points.
It was Stillwater’s best showing at the MSHSL state meet since placing fourth in 2015.
“I was happy with the fifth,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “Those other four teams are very good and it’s tough to get in front of them.”
Three of those west metro powers also swept the top three places in the True Team state meet on Oct. 19, with Edina holding off the Ponies by just a half-point in that meet. Based on Stillwater’s balance and depth, that seemed like an event more suited to the Ponies.
But the Ponies gained state entries in each event and scored points in all 11 swimming events.
“In the middle of the season I thought we were looking more like 11th through 13th,” Luke said. “Then I thought if we could get into the top 10 that would be pretty good, and then we got fifth. I thought that was pretty good.
“To get there and be fifth behind those big four from the other side, I thought that was decent.”
Stillwater received all-state honors in six events, including the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
The team’s best showing came from junior Sydney Rogness, who placed fourth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:04.68.
Sophomore Eva Johns landed on the medal stand in all four events she swam, placing sixth in the 100 backstroke (56.32) and eighth in the 50 freestyle (24.11).
Schuyler DuPont, a junior, also earned all-state honors with a seventh-place finish in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:04.27.
“They just performed at a pretty high level,” Luke said. “I didn’t know if we’d have enough of that type of Minnesota State High School League kid where you’re just doing individuals to outscore some of these teams, luckily we got three relays that made the finals. That helps, and we had a number of kids make the championship heat. Some teams had a flashy kid here or flashy kid there, but didn’t have every event covered like we did.”
This was the 13th time in the last 16 years dating back to 2004 that Stillwater has placed among the top six in the MSHSL state standings.
“It feels really good,” Johns said. “Everybody was happy with their events and I think we tapered good. We showed that teamwork is a big factor into swimming. It feels really good to accomplish that with all the hard work.”
Junior Dorothy Chislett joined Rogness, Johns and DuPont on the 200 freestyle relay team that placed seventh in a time of 5:04.27. Keaton Koenig replaced Chislett in the lineup for the 400 freestyle relay, where the Ponies finished sixth in a time of 3:33.13 to close out the meet.
With a team that was uncertain to even make the finals based on seed times from the section meet, Stillwater’s Lucy DuPont, Maddie Reed, Emily Shanley and Chislett finished 11th in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:50.53.
“The relays did well, repeating their times,” Luke said. “Two got in the championship heat and the medley was destined for consolation or maybe sliding out, but they performed quite well to stay in the consolation heat.”
Schuyler DuPont (1:53.23) and Grace Rauker (1:56.05) placed 10th and 14th in the 200 freestyle.
Rauker, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit who was the only senior among Stillwater’s 10 state qualifiers, added an 18th-place finish in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:10.30.
Stillwater had three state entries in the 500 freestyle, but Sydney Dettmann also missed out on a spot in the finals after placing 22nd in the prelims with a time of 5:13.76.
Dettmann, a freshman, ranked 13th after prelims in the 100 butterfly, but moved up two spots to place 11th in the finals with a time of 57.67.
Maddie Reed finished 12th in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:06.23. Her time of 1:05.90 in the prelims ranks No. 4 on Stillwater’s all-time list in the event.
Reed also joined Rogness in qualifying for state in the 200 individual medley, but narrowly missed out on the finals while placing 19th in a time of 2:10.80.
Rogness added a 10th-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.80.
“Everybody who swam Friday got to swim on Saturday,” Luke said. “I don’t know if we’ve ever done that.”
Junior Emily Kranz advanced to the semifinals in diving, but was unable to advance to the finals after placing 19th with an eight-dive total of 217.65.
It was another strong showing to cap another season full of achievements for the Ponies. Stillwater extended length dual meet (168) and conference dual meet (168) winning streaks.
“Hopefully we can keep the streak going as long as we can. That would be really cool,” Johns said. “We have a few really good juniors this year so I think it will be a good state team next year, too. Just being all together and just being with such a close group of girls was really fun.
“I’m really proud of the whole team and I just love them all so much,” Johns said. “We’re super close and it’s just nice to have a close group of girls you can always turn to when you need them and I’m really proud of them and happy for them.”
The Ponies also claimed their 17th straight conference title and 18th consecutive section championship this season. Stillwater has also qualified for all 16 True Team state meets since that event was created in 2004.
“It was a good year,” Luke said.
Team standings
1. Edina 344; 2. Minnetonka 305; 3. Eden Prairie 205; 4. Wayzata 189; 5. Stillwater 140.5; 6. Chanhassen 111; 7. Andover 102.5; 8. Robbinsdale Armstrong 95.5; 9, tie, Eastview 86 and Minneapolis Southwest 86.
Individual results
200 medley relay — 1. Minnetonka, 1:43.27; 11. Stillwater (Lucy DuPont, Maddie Reed, Emily Shanley and Dorothy Chislett) 1:50.53. Prelims: 10. Stillwater (L. DuPont, Reed, Shanley and Chislett) 1:49.82.
200 freestyle — 1. Sierra Smith (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 1:48.28; 10. Schuyler DuPont (St) 1:53.23; 14. Grace Rauker (St) 1:56.05. Prelims: 14. DuPont, 1:54.95; 15. Rauker, 1:55.32.
200 individual medley — 1. Reese Dehen (Anoka) 2:01.16; 4. Sydney Rogness (St) 2:04.68. Prelims: 6. Rogness, 2:05.98; 19. Maddie Reed (St) 2:10.80.
50 freestyle — 1. Abby Kapeller (Minnetonka) 22.60; 8. Eva Johns (St) 24.11. Prelims: 8. Johns, 23.98.
Diving — 1. Megan Phillip (Edina) 493.55. Semifinals: 19. Emily Kranz (St) 217.65. Prelims: 19. Kranz, 138.70.
100 butterfly — 1. Claire Reinke (Wayzata) 54.79; 11. Sydney Dettmann (St) 57.67. Prelims: 13. Dettmann, 57.78.
100 freestyle — 1. Sierra Smith (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 50.29; 10. Sydney Rogness (St) 52.80. Prelims: 10. Rogness, 52.97.
500 freestyle — 1. Claudia Chang (Edina) 4:54.33; 7. Schuyler DuPont (St) 5:04.27. Prelims: 6. S. DuPont, 5:02.07; 18. Grace Rauker (St) 5:10.30; 22. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:13.76.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Minnetonka, 1:34.44; 7. Stillwater (Dorothy Chislett, Sydney Rogness, Eva Johns and Schuyler DuPont) 1:38.35. Prelims: 8. Stillwater (Johns, Chislett, Rogness and S. DuPont) 1:38.73.
100 backstroke — 1. Abby Kapeller (Minnetonka) 53.72; 6. Eva Johns (St) 56.32. Prelims: 5. Johns, 56.15.
100 breastroke — 1. Reese Dehen (Anoka) 1:02.07; 12. Maddie Reed (St) 1:06.23. Prelims: 11. Reed, 1:05.90.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Minnetonka, 3:25.09; 6. Stillwater (Sydney Rogness, Eva Johns, Keaton Koenig and Schuyler DuPont) 3:33.13. Prelims: 4. Stillwater (Rogness, Johns, Koenig and S. DuPont) 3:32.14.
