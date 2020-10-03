WHITE BEAR LAKE — Even without its entire lineup available to compete, the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team had plenty of firepower in a 103-72 Suburban East Conference victory over White Bear Lake on Thursday, Sept. 24 at the White Bear Area YMCA.
Sophomores Lydia Beck and Sarah Tague each won two individual events for the Ponies, who improved to 6-0 on the season.
Due to capacity limitations at White Bear Lake’s home pool and at East Ridge, which is this week’s opponent, Stillwater sent only a portion of its team to compete against the Bears.
“Against East Ridge, they have the most stringent number of athletes so everybody not going to East Ridge went to White Bear Lake,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “For East Ridge you can only bring 37 athletes and that left 32 swimmers. That’s where that line came in.”
The remaining swimmers who did not compete against White Bear Lake were scheduled participate in the team’s dual meet at fellow SEC unbeaten East Ridge on Oct. 1.
“It was great,” Luke said. “It worked out perfectly that these two meets with limited numbers were right next to each other.”
Even with many younger and lesser experienced swimmers in the lineup, Stillwater cruised past the Bears while finishing first in 11 of 12 events. The Ponies placed first and second in all three relays and recorded 1-2-3 finishes in the 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 100 breastroke.
“I told them before the meet this is your chance to be in the varsity heat, swimming in Lane 4,” Luke said. “Luckily we can afford to do that and it worked out well. It’s kind of fun.”
Beck collected victories in the 200 freestyle (2:14.01) and 500 freestyle (5:53.15) while Tague won the 200 individual medley (2:30.35) and 100 backstroke (1:08.73).
Stillwater did compete with its normal lineup of divers and all five produced lifetime best scores, led by first-place finisher Emily Kranz with a score of 236.45. Madelyn Puhrmann (199.30) and Maleah McKinley (188.20) also delivered strong scores while placing third and fourth.
“All five divers had lifetime bests,” Luke said. “It was interesting to see those kids step up like that.”
Marie Tschoepe touched the wall first for Stillwater in the 100 butterfly with a winning time of 1:11.06, followed by teammate Estelle Auleciems (1:11.51) in second place. Auleciems also added a first-place finish in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:16.74. Shaeffer Watson also placed first for the Ponies in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:01.81.
Stillwater 103, White Bear Lake 72
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sarah Tague, Estelle Auleciems, Marie Tschoepe and Kennedy Tope) 2:09.34; 2. Stillwater (Avery Hoge, Savannah Benson, Shaeffer Watson and Piper Howard) 2:13.72.
200 freestyle — 1. Lydia Beck (St) 2:14.01; 2. Alison Poole (St) 2:16.11; 3. Adelee Wrightsman (St) 2:16.23.
200 individual medley — 1. Sarah Tague (St) 2:30.35; 2. Shaeffer Watson (St) 2:31.63; Paige Schmit (St) DQ.
50 freestyle — 1. Xiaoyun Liang (WBL) 28.01; 2. Nissa Wilcox (St) 28.56; 3. Kennedy Tope (St) 29.53; Piper Howard (St) DQ.
Diving — 1. Emily Kranz (St) 236.45; 3. Maddie Puhrmann (St) 199.30; 4. Maleah McKinley (St) 188.20.
100 butterfly — 1. Marie Tschoepe (St) 1:11.06; 2. Estelle Auleciems (St) 1:11.51; 3. Addie Flock (St) 1:12.37.
100 freestyle — 1. Shaeffer Watson (St) 1:01.81; 2. Nissa Wilcox (St) 1:02.05; 4. Adelee Wrightsman (St) 1:02.40.
500 freestyle — 1. Lydia Beck (St) 5:53.15; 2. Alison Poole (St) 5:58.72; 3. Leah Cody (St) 6:02.93.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Kennedy Tope, Nissa Wilcox, Marie Tschoepe and Adelee Wrightsman) 1:56.69; 2. Stillwater (Katelyn Stack, Estelle Auleciems, Savannah Benson and Addie Flock) 1:57.68.
100 backstroke — 1. Sarah Tague (St) 1:08.73; 2. Piper Howard (St) 1:11.18; 3. Avery Hoge (St) 1:13.57.
100 breastroke — 1. Estelle Auleciems (St) 1:16.74; 2. Savannah Benson (St) 1:19.76; 3. Gaby Miller (St) 1:24.16.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Adelee Wrightsman, Shaeffer Watson, Lydia Beck and Sarah Tague) 4:09.61; 2. Stillwater (Alison Poole, Zoe Dorgan, Piper Howard and Paige Schmit) 4:17.20.
