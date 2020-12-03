Following a season with more twists and turns than most, senior Hannah Dettmann was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team.
Dettmann, a San Jose State recruit, is one of 14 athletes from a senior class which helped lead the Ponies to a 9-0 dual meet record and the program’s 18th consecutive Suburban East Conference championship. Stillwater also captured its 19th straight Section 4AA title.
Dettmann was one of 23 all-conference performers for Stillwater, a list that also included Dorothy Chislett, Rubie Ballantyne, Schuyler DuPont, Annika Fredeen, Keaton Koenig, Emily Kranz, Emily Shanley, Bella Chau, Abby Hansen, Eva Johns, Ellie Kill, Julianna Silva, Sophia Chau, Sydney Dettmann, Sarah Doeksen, Lucy DuPont, Lucy Siedschlag, Anika Wright, Annie Gritters, Norah Naatjes, Maddie Reed and Margaret Reed.
It was a successful and productive season even without some of the biggest meets, including the True Team and MSHSL state meets.
Stillwater also extended its state-record dual meet winning streak to 177 in a row dating back to the 2003 season. The Ponies have also won 153 consecutive conference dual meets since 2002.
Following the season the team held an in-person banquet on Sunday, Nov. 1 at the Lowell Inn Event Center, but it was limited to the seniors and their parents, athletes who are juniors, and the coaching staff in order to abide by suggested guidelines related to COVID-19. Video from the banquet was broadcast by Valley Access Channels.
Even though the MSHSL state meet was canceled due to the pandemic, all-state honors were presented to athletes based on their times achieved at the section meets. In a normal year, the top eight finishers in each event at state receive all-state recognition.
Schuyler DuPont, who will continue her swimming career at Cornell University, ranked third among all competitors in the 500 freestyle to earn all-state honors. Johns ranked fourth to claim all-state honors in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke events. Two of Stillwater’s relay teams were also all-state, including the 200 medley relay with Johns, Maddie Reed, Sydney Dettmann and Chislett and the 400 freestyle relay with Johns, Schuyler DuPont, Siedschlag and Koenig.
“Since we didn’t swim, this was about as accurate as they could get,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said.
Johns also earned All-American Consideration with her time in the 100 backstroke.
Even with all the challenges, uncertainty and what-ifs that occur in a season that was cut short by the pandemic, Luke was impressed with the optimistic outlook on display every day.
“I was really impressed with the way the girls handled it,” said Luke, who completed his 46th season as head coach. “Our seniors, and the senior captains specifically, did a really nice job of communicating to kids to just stay positive and this is what we can do so let’s just make the best of it. I think the kids went through the whole season like let’s just make the best of it.
“It showed, because for only having a nine-week season and having no invitationals to go really test yourselves when they got to the JV intersquad and section meets the girls really performed well. Some of these kids are really good swimmers and it would have been fun to see what they could have done with another four weeks.”
The coach was also pleased they were able to navigate the season with disruptions and even the cancellation of some seasons in swimming and other fall sports.
“I’m glad we made it through without a lot of the mess that’s going on with college football right now,” Luke said.
Also announced at the banquet is that Bella Chau, Eva Johns, Ella Sorenson, Luci Miller and Madelyn Puhrmann will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Girls swimming and diving
All-Conference: Dorothy Chislett, Rubie Ballantyne, Hannah Dettmann, Schuyler DuPont, Annika Fredeen, Keaton Koenig, Emily Kranz, Emily Shanley, Bella Chau, Abby Hansen, Eva Johns, Ellie Kill, Julianna Silva, Sophia Chau, Sydney Dettmann, Sarah Doeksen, Lucy DuPont, Lucy Siedschlag, Anika Wright, Annie Gritters, Norah Naatjes, Maddie Reed and Margaret Reed; All-State: Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Sydney Dettmann, Dorothy Chislett, Schuyler DuPont, Lucy Siedschlag and Keaton Koenig; All-American Consideration: Eva Johns; Most Valuable Athlete: Hannah Dettmann; Captains elect: Bella Chau, Eva Johns, Ella Sorenson, Luci Miller and Madelyn Puhrmann.
