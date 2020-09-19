OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Marisa Bonilla struck for three goals to propel the Stillwater girls soccer team to a 4-2 Suburban East Conference victory over East Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Raptors are a familiar rival for Stillwater, meeting in the Section 4AA finals three of the past five seasons. The Ponies took the upper hand with the first of Bonilla’s goals in the sixth minute of play and they never looked back.
The victory keeps the Ponies (4-0-1 SEC) within two points of conference leader White Bear Lake (5-0-0) and one point ahead of third-place Woodbury (4-1-0), which was Stillwater’s opponent on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Sophia Steblay assisted on Bonilla’s goal to provide a 1-0 lead against the Raptors (2-3).
Steblay extended Stillwater’s lead just five minutes later after heading in a corner kick from Amelia Bartosh. Bonilla scored again in the 21st minute to build a three-goal cushion on Steblay’s team-leading fifth assist of the season.
“We told the girls we needed to come out with a lot of energy and put a lot of pressure on East Ridge and we did,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “That was the key for us to start like that and score three goals that quick — and they were all really good goals.
“I thought we played hard and really executed some of the things we’ve been working on in practice over the last week.”
East Ridge cut into that momentum as Brynn Quick scored on a cross from Paige Pedersen in the 27th minute to pull within 3-1, but the Ponies answered quickly. Bonilla completed the hat trick with her goal in the 33rd minute on an assist from Edythie McCurrie.
“That three-goal lead was huge,” Huber said. “That’s why it was disappointing to give one up before half, but it was good that we responded right away to go up by three again.”
Pedersen added another goal with just three minutes remaining before halftime on a shot from distance.
“We probably should have had the shutout,” Huber said. “If we clean up the defensive mistakes we’re in good shape.”
It was the first time Stillwater has allowed more than one goal in a game all season.
“For the most part we played a pretty good game,” Huber said. “We played hard and physical and I thought we came out and played well. Even though we didn’t score in the second half, we still had some opportunities and I think we limited East Ridge to one chance in the second half.”
East Ridge 2 0 — 2
Stillwater 4 0 — 4
St — 6:00 — Marisa Bonilla (Sophia Steblay)
St — 11:00 — Steblay (Amelia Bartosh)
St — 21:00 — Bonilla (Steblay)
ER — 27:00 — Brynn Quick (Paige Pedersen)
St — 33:00 — Bonilla (Edythie McCurrie)
ER — 37:00 — Pedersen (un)
Shots on goal — ER: 5; St: 10.
Corner kicks — ER: 1; St: 6.
Fouls — ER: 3; St: 5.
Goalie saves — ER: Danielle McKenna 6; St: Hadley Johnson 3.
Stillwater 6, Irondale 0
At New Brighton, Lexi Huber supplied three goals as the Ponies cruised to a 6-0 SEC victory over Irondale on Thursday, Sept. 10 at Irondale High School.
Two of Huber’s tallies came in the first half as Stillwater built a 4-0 lead at the break. Amelia Bartosh opened the scoring in the 13th minute and Huber extended the lead to 2-0 just three minutes later. CJ Fredkove scored on a rare assist from goalkeeper Sydney Gritters to push the lead to 3-0 in the 20th minute. After taking the pass from Gritters, who finished with two saves, Fredkove ran about 40 yards untouched before drilling a shot into the net from 30 yards out.
Huber scored again in the 25th minute.
“It was very similar to the East Ridge game,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “We talked about coming out with a faster start and scoring foul goals in a 12-minute span set the tone.”
Huber’s final tally came in the 47th minute on an assist from Bartosh.
Isabelle Adams also joined the scoring column with her first-ever varsity goal in the 67th minute on an assist from Maya Notch.
“She had a nice header that came off a corner kick,” Huber said. “It was nice to see her score her first varsity goal.”
Stillwater finished with 19 shots on goal, compared to just two for the Knights (0-5).
“Overall, it was a nice defensive effort,” Huber said.
Stillwater 4 2 — 6
Irondale 0 0 — 0
St — 13:00 — Amelia Bartosh (Sophia Steblay)
St — 16:00 — Lexi Huber (Steblay)
St — 20:00 — CJ Fredkove (Sydney Gritters)
St — 25:00 — Huber (un)
St — 47:00 — Huber (Bartosh)
St — 67:00 — Isabelle Adams (Maya Notch)
Shots on goal — St: 19; Ir: 2.
Corner kicks — St: 8; Ir: 0.
Fouls — St: 8; Ir: 7.
Goalie saves — St: Sydney Gritters 2; Ir: NA 13.
