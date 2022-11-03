MINNEAPOLIS — The defending state champion Stillwater girls soccer team was upended by a team that has spent four seasons with that same goal in mind as Rosemount slipped past the Ponies 1-0 in the Class AAA state semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The second-seeded Irish (20-1), whose only loss this season came against Stillwater nearly two months ago, were scheduled to face fifth-seeded Edina in the championship game on Friday, Nov. 4. The Ponies squared off against Mounds View, a 1-0 semifinal loser against the Hornets, in the third-place game on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Unlike the Irish with a majority of their lineup back from a team that finished fourth at state a year ago, Stillwater (17-3) was trying to return to the title game despite graduating seven starters from last year’s championship squad.
Stillwater’s rebuild centered around four returning starters and five freshmen who played key roles in vaulting the Ponies back into contention.
The Ponies set up a rugged schedule for last year’s team that carried high expectations from the start, but those perennially strong programs remained on the slate for a less-seasoned team that was thrown right into the fire this season. Stillwater embraced the challenged and never looked over-matched while winning its third straight conference championship and fifth consecutive section crown.
“If you look at our season from start to finish, I would have never expected we’d be sitting at 17-3 right now,” Stillwater coach Mike Huber said.
There were some tears after the game, but the coach wanted to make sure the season’s achievements were kept in perspective.
“I told them you were one of only four teams that are here and there are probably 20 others who thought they could be here and they’re not,” Huber said.
Stillwater created enough chances throughout the game, but could not crack senior goalkeeper Jordan Hecht. The four-year starter, who is also the reigning Class AAA state dicus champion in track and field, boomed kicks throughout the game and also shut down several strong scoring chances for the Ponies.
Rosemount also applied plenty of pressure and eventually broke through in the 56th minute when senior Shay Payne took a ball that deflected off a defender and drilled it past diving Stillwater goalkeeper Reese Elzen for the game’s only goal.
The Irish maintained possession more in the second half, but Stillwater produced two strong scoring chances on corner kicks and Rylee Lawrence broke free on a breakaway with just over a minute remaining — an attempt sent left of the net after a defender closed on the ball and Hecht came out to challenge.
“We had three very good looks in the second half that we could have scored three goals on,” Huber said. “We had three very legitimate chances to score.”
Rosemount, on the other hand, struck when the opportunity arrived.
“They came out with like a lot of energy in the second half, but so did we and they just kept coming at us,” Ponies senior defender Lauren Cuta said.
“They got a chance, a golden opportunity, and they buried it,” Huber added. “The golden opportunities we had, we didn’t finish.”
Rosemount has been stingy all season defensively. It was the 16th straight victory for the Irish since losing to Stillwater 2-0 on Sept. 6. The Ponies are the only team to score more than one goal against Rosemount, which has outscored its opponents by a combined 83-5.
“I thought we battled hard and we played good game,” Huber said. “The first half I thought we really took it to them and had a lot of chances. I thought we were the better team the first half. Second half, I thought they controlled the game a little bit more and we were kind of on our heels a little bit. Our girls battled the whole time and hats off to Rosemount. They’re a great team. We played them early in the year and beat them 2-0 but they’re a great team.”
That earlier victory over Rosemount, ranked No. 1 in the state at the time, raised expectations for what was possible for the Ponies this season.
“You don’t want to come into a game being cocky, because even though we won 2-0 you just have to give all your effort and everybody needs to battle,” said Nell Smith, who scored the game-winner in Stillwater’s state title clinching victory over Centennial a year ago. “I don’t think any of the girls on our team came in being like this is going to be an easy game. We beat them once, but everybody knew how good Rosemount is and yeah, they’re a great team.”
Huber said the Ponies scored in the opening minute of the game earlier this season and added an own goal late in the game, breaks that were not afforded in the rematch.
That loss was a memory kept alive by Rosemount senior Taylor Heimerl, who started the sequence that led to Payne’s goal.
“They ruined our perfect record this season and we do we do not take losses lightly, so to capitalize felt good today,” Heimerl said.
“They were a good team and back when we played them and, I’ll be honest with you, back in the day I would have said we maybe were lucky,” Huber said. “I thought overall the girls played well (today). Most of their kids are seniors who have been here three or four times and been in those high-pressure situations. We had four.”
Both coaches found similarities between Rosemount’s youthful team four years ago and this year’s Stillwater squad.
“That Rosemount group four years ago is what we are today,” Huber said. “Four years ago they were a bunch of young freshmen with a couple of seniors and a couple other classmates and that’s kind of how we are today. So for my opinion, I expect that we’ll be back. It’s just gonna be a matter of time and we’ll get that state tournament experience out of the way. Rosemount and all those seniors now have had those three or four years of experience in the state tournament and we’ll have that experience now as well and use that to our advantage going forward.”
Rosemount coach Gretchen Stramel agreed with that assessment, but added Stillwater’s skilled younger players were not readily apparent without consulting a roster.
“We had freshmen starters when we were here and we ended up in third place (in 2019), very similar to Stillwater,” Stramel said. “They have a ton of very young talent that doesn’t look like they’re young at all. Some of that young talent and they have such great experience and they are so calm on the field. Playing Stillwater, I wouldn’t have been able to pick out their freshmen. They just are truly great players and they will only get better.”
Getting back to her own players, the coach added: “These girls have grown so much since their freshman year and their goal all along has been a state championship game.”
Stillwater was seeking to become the first back-to-back state champion in the large-school division since Eagan in 2014 and 2015.
The coach is confident about what lies ahead, but also knows there are no guarantees. The Ponies were ranked first in the state when COVID-19 led to the cancellation and of the 2020 state tournament and few were expecting a loaded Edina squad would be playing in the third-place game after falling to Stillwater a year ago.
“It was fun this year, but you can’t just come in next year and show up and think it’s going to happen again,” Huber said. “We have four teams in our section any given year that can win it and teams in our section are young, too, but we should be in the running for it.
“Sometimes in the state playoff games you need that one opportunity that changes the game. Rosemount had that today. They had the one opportunity that they capitalized on.”
Stillwater 0 0 — 0
Rosemount 0 1 — 1
Ros — 56:00 — Shay Payne (Taylor Heimerl)
Shots on goal — St: 9; Ros: 10.
Corner kicks — St: 2; Ros: 2.
Fouls — St: 7; Ros: 9.
Goalie saves — St: Reese Elzen 8; Ros: Jordan Hecht 10.
