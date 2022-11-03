MINNEAPOLIS — The defending state champion Stillwater girls soccer team was upended by a team that has spent four seasons with that same goal in mind as Rosemount slipped past the Ponies 1-0 in the Class AAA state semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The second-seeded Irish (20-1), whose only loss this season came against Stillwater nearly two months ago, were scheduled to face fifth-seeded Edina in the championship game on Friday, Nov. 4. The Ponies squared off against Mounds View, a 1-0 semifinal loser against the Hornets, in the third-place game on Thursday, Nov. 3.

