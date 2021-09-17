OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Since falling to undefeated and top-ranked Edina in a nonconference game on Sept. 8, the Stillwater girls soccer team has reeled off four straight shutout victories, including a 4-0 Suburban East Conference triumph over Woodbury on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 6-2), ranked fifth in the most recent Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association Class AAA poll, have outscored their opponents by a combined 14-0 during the current winning streak.
“This was the fourth straight shutout we’ve had,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “Our defense has played well, not putting a lot of pressure on the goalkeeper, but when they have to make the saves they are. Offensively, we’ve been scoring some goals. Defensively, early on, we were not completely sharp but each game we’re getting progressively better.”
Brooke Nelson scored two goals in the last three minutes of the first half to spark the Ponies against Woodbury (1-2, 4-3).
“Early on we had a lot of good chances, but didn’t really finish our chances,” Huber said. “I think overall we played a really solid game, but scoring those goals before half was huge and then scoring in the second half really set the tone right away.”
CJ Fredkove increased Stillwater’s lead to 3-0 just five minutes into the second half and Amelia Bartosh tacked on another goal just three minutes later to provide the final margin.
The Ponies put on a good show for the large crowd on hand for VAA Night.
“We had an awesome night,” Huber said. “That was probably the largest crowd we’ve seen. It was good for the fans to watch and, overall, we played really well.”
The Ponies are scheduled to travel to ninth-ranked White Bear Lake (3-0, 7-2), the only other unbeaten team in the SEC, in a key conference game on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Woodbury 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 2 2 — 4
St — 37:00 — Brooke Nelson
St — 39:00 — Nelson (CJ Fredkove)
St — 45:00 — Fredkove (Amelia Bartosh)
St — 48:00 — Bartosh (Nelson)
Shots on goal — Wo: 4; St: 9.
Corner kicks — Wo: 2; St: 8.
Fouls — Wo: 10; St: 14.
Saves — Wo: NA 5; St: Hadley Johnson 4.
Stillwater 1, Roseville 0
At Roseville, after going unrewarded for much of the night, Luka Johnson scored with less than two minutes remaining to lift the Ponies to a 1-0 conference victory on Monday, Sept. 13 at Roseville Area High School.
The Ponies did not allow a shot on goal, but also struggled to crack the defensive-minded Raiders (2-1, 5-2) until Johnson’s tally in the 79th minute.
Marisa Bonilla assisted on the goal, which resulted from a long through ball that skirted past a defender to Johnson.
“They were defending the whole time and they did a good job,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “I thought we controlled the majority of the game and we had a multitude of chances, but just couldn’t get one to go in. That was the kind of game we needed to get a win and Luka was in the right place at the right time.
“We played well enough that it could have been a three- or four-goal game.”
Stillwater 0 1 — 1
Roseville 0 0 — 0
St — 79:00 — Luka Johnson (Marisa Bonilla)
Shots on goal — St: 15; Ros: 0.
Corner kicks — St: 7; Ros: 1.
Fouls — St: 10; Ros: 3.
Saves — St: Sydney Gritters 0; Ros: NA 14.
Stillwater 4, Duluth East 0
At Oak Park Heights, CJ Fredkove delivered two goals as the Ponies cruised to a 4-0 nonconference victory over Duluth East on Saturday, Sept. 11 at SAHS.
Stillwater outshot the Greyhounds (3-3) by a 17-1 margin.
Fredkove scored in the 18th minute on an assist from Luka Johnson and Marisa Bonilla pushed the lead to 2-0 with help from Fredkove in the 24th minute.
It was more of the same in the second half, starting with a penalty kick goal by Fredkove for her second tally of the game. Luka Johnson also scored on an assist from Kassy Wells in the 67th minute.
“Overall we had a good game,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “I thought we had really good possessions and were knocking the ball around really well.”
Duluth East 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 2 2 — 4
St — 18:00 — CJ Fredkove (Luka Johnson)
St — 24:00 — Marisa Bonilla (Fredkove)
St — 50:00 — Fredkove (penalty kick)
St — 67:00 — Johnson (Kassy Wells)
Shots on goal — DE: 1; St: 17.
Corner kicks — DE: 1; St: 5.
Fouls — DE: 10; St: 6.
Goalie saves — DE: NA 13; St: Hadley Johnson 1.
Stillwater 5, Park 0
At Oak Park Heights, it took almost an entire half to break through, but the Ponies pounced on that momentum while scoring three times during an eight-minute stretch that carried into the second half of an eventual 5-0 conference win over Park on Thursday, Sept. 9 at SAHS.
Marisa Bonilla scored in the 36th minute for the Ponies to break the scoreless tie and Grace Schwoch followed just a minute later with an assist from Maura Christiansen to provide a 2-0 lead going into the intermission.
Bonilla struck again just four minutes into the second half as Stillwater built a three-goal cushion.
“We had a slow start to this,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “We really didn’t come out with a lot of energy and we looked tired after playing Edina the night before. I think we were emotionally drained to start the game. It took a while, but scoring those goals before half gave us a bump. It was a good response after losing a tough one to Edina the night before.”
CJ Fredkove extended Stillwater’s lead with goals in the 54th and 58th minute.
Park 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 2 3 — 5
St — 36:00 — Marisa Bonilla (Brooke Nelson)
St — 37:00 — Grace Schwoch (Maura Christiansen)
St — 44:00 — Bonilla (CJ Fredkove)
St — 54:00 — Fredkove (Amelia Bartosh)
St — 58:00 — Fredkove
Shots on goal — Par: 0; St: 13.
Corner kicks — Par: 0; St: 9.
Fouls — Par: 4; St: 2.
Saves — Par: NA 8; St: Sydney Gritters 8.
Ponies fall to Edina
The No. 1-ranked Hornets overcame a 1-0 deficit in the first half to defeat Stillwater 1-0 in a nonconference game on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the Edina Community Center. Luka Johnson provided the lone goal for the Ponies, who became the first team to score on Edina in its first four games this season.
Wesley MacMiller and Ellen Norman scored a goal each for the Hornets.
