COTTAGE GROVE — Eight different players collected a point as part of a balanced attack for the Stillwater girls soccer team in a 5-0 Suburban East Conference victory over the Wolfpack on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Park High School.

It was the conference opener for the second-ranked Ponies (1-0 SEC, 6-0), who have yet to allow a goal while outscoring opponents by a combined 21-0. That strong start is even more impressive when you consider the number of freshmen playing significant minutes and that four of those victories have come against teams ranked among the top 10 in Class AAA.

