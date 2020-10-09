OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Trailing for the first time all season, the Stillwater girls soccer team was undeterred while scoring twice in the second half to overtake White Bear Lake for a 2-1 victory in the finals of the Suburban East Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater (10-0-1), which defeated Woodbury 1-0 in the semifinals, was the top seed for the conference tourney and the victory earns the program its first conference title since 2016.
“Especially with Covid and the uncertainty, it was nice to play for something,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “This gave us more of a meaningful game at the end of the year.”
The victory should also ensure the top pick for the Section 4AA tourney, which will be seeded this weekend. Section quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14. Stillwater is ranked No. 2 in the Class AA state rankings by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Playing in blustery conditions, the Ponies had the wind at their back for the first time but was unable to convert despite several strong scoring chances. White Bear Lake, meanwhile, took advantage when an opportunity presented itself as Emma Wickstrom scored on the 17th minute on an assist from Charlee Adams.
It marked the first time Stillwater has trailed in a game all season.
“This was the first time this season we’ve been down and I wasn’t really sure how we’d respond,” Huber said. “We had the wind in the first half and we took a lot of shots and had a lot of opportunities. Even though we were down, I still thought we played better than White Bear.”
The Ponies were creating chances in the second half, but it wasn’t until Lexi Huber scored off a brief scramble following a corner kick in the 65th minute that Stillwater pulled even at 1-all.
“We got into the second half and I was wondering are we really going to get shutout, but we throughout the entire season half we put a lot of pressure on their backs and kept creating opportunities. Once we got the first goal you could sense we were probably going to get another one.”
Marisa Bonilla then supplied the game-winner in the 76th minute on an assist from Sophia Steblay, who collected the ball after a deflected shot by Edythie McCurrie and slotted a pass to Bonilla.
The Ponies were happy to avoid a penalty kick shootout to determined the conference title, especially after shootout losses in the state tournament two years in a row.
“That crossed my mind,” Huber said. “We’ve been practicing those a lot as it cost us the last two seasons.”
This also marked the first time in Huber’s nine seasons the Ponies have gone unblemished against conference foes.
“It’s a great accomplishment for our girls,” Huber said. “This is the first year in a long time we’ve gone undefeated in the regular season. I’m super proud of the girls, especially with all the adversity, and it’s nice to get the conference championship under our belt.”
White Bear Lake 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 2 — 2
WBL — 17:00 — Emma Wickstrom (Charlee Adams)
St — 65:00 — Lexi Huber (unassisted)
St — 76:00 — Marisa Bonilla (Sophia Steblay)
Shots on goal — WBL: 4; St: 20.
Corner kicks — WBL: 3; St: 9.
Fouls — WBL: 7; St: 8.
Goalie saves — WBL: Tristian Lehner 10 and Haley Vokaty 8; St: Hadley Johnson 3.
Stillwater 1, Woodbury 0
At Oak Park Heights, Sophia Steblay scored midway through the first half and that was all the scoring required as the Ponies notched their seventh shutout in 11 games with a 1-0 triumph over Woodbury in the semifinals of the conference tourney on Friday, Oct. 2 at SAHS.
Stillwater defeated the Royals (6-5-0) 5-0 earlier this season, but this match-up was much tighter throughout.
“This game was a bit more of a struggle,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “They were very physical with us and they challenged us hard. I don’t think we played our best game and we missed on a lot of opportunities we could have scored, but we didn’t create as many.”
Lexi Huber assisted on the goal with a pass from the top of the box that Steblay slotted into the near post after beating a defender one-on-one.
There were fewer opportunities for Stillwater, which was the result of a more conservative approach by the Royals. Woodbury kept plenty of help in the back and continued that conservative approach until the last 12 minutes of play.
“Part of that was their physicality, especially in the back,” Huber said. “The middle was clogged and we had to figure out a way to go side. I thought they played pretty well against us. We didn’t have a lot of room to get behind them like we did the last time.”
Sydney Gritters finished with four saves in goal for the Ponies.
Woodbury 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 0 — 1
St — 21:00 — Sophia Steblay (Lexi Huber)
Shots on goal — Wo: 4; St: 8.
Corner kicks — Wo: 2; St: 5.
Fouls — Wo: 9; St: 4.
Goalie saves — Wo: Ava Williams 7; St: Sydney Gritters 4.
