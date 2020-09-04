ROSEVILLE — Senior Lexi Huber scored two goals to help send the Stillwater girls soccer team to a 2-0 victory over the Raiders in the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 27 at Roseville Area High School.
Amelia Bartosh set up the first tally with a corner kick that Huber headed off the bottom of the cross bar and into the net from eight yards out in the 11th minute of play.
“I felt we were really in control the majority of the game, especially when we got that early goal,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said.
Stillwater limited the Roseville’s opportunities and finally broke through for some insurance as Huber scored an unassisted goal with less than two minutes remaining. Huber took the ball from the corner and beat a defender to the end line before dribbling in and slotting a shot past the goalkeeper for a 2-0 lead.
The Ponies held an 8-5 advantage in shots on goal. Hadley Johnson made five saves for the Ponies.
“Hadley had to make one good save, but the others were from distance,” Huber said. “They did not generate a lot of offense on us. We struggled at times, too, trying to find our forwards. We had some opportunities and could have scored three or four more, but that’s something we’re going to keep focusing on is our finishing touches.”
It was a solid showing for the Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-0) in what was the first game for many of the players since last season ended. The offseason was limited to training and scrimmaging due to COVID-19.
“For the first game of the year it was nice to get those jitters out of the way,” Huber said. “This was really their first game since last fall because there were not games this spring or summer, but this is the first true game in almost a year.”
Even the games being played now feel a little different at times.
“It is a little different,” Huber said. “We can’t enter the stadium until the boys are totally cleared out. There’s some normalcy to it, but a lot of differences, too. We’re not doing handshakes after the game and no high fives before the game and trying to social distance, even on the bench.”
The coach was also impressed with Roseville (1-1, 1-1).
“In all honesty, it was probably the best Roseville team I’ve seen,” Huber said. “I think they’ll be a top three or four team in the conference, but we were pretty good defensively and limited their opportunities.”
Stillwater 1 1 — 2
Roseville 0 0 — 0
St — 11:00 — Lexi Huber (Amelia Bartosh)
St — 78:00 — Huber (un)
Shots on goal — St: 8; Ros: 5.
Corner kicks — St: 7; Ros: 0.
Fouls — St: 2; Ros: 1.
Goalie saves — St: Hadley Johnson 5; Ros: NA 6.
Stillwater 9, Forest Lake 0
At Forest Lake, scoring four times in a seven-minute stretch of the first half, the Ponies stormed to a 9-0 conference victory over the Rangers on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Forest Lake High School.
Maddie Purdie, Sophia Steblay and Marisa Bonilla each scored a goal in the first 13 minutes of play to provide an early 3-0 lead. Edythie McCurrie followed with an unassisted goal in the 23rd minute and that led to a four-goal outburst that pushed the lead to 7-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
Nathalie Loehr scored in the 26th minute to provide a 5-0 lead and Bonilla scored the second of her three goals a minute later. Bonilla scored again in the 30th minute on an assist from Lexi Huber.
Huber and Steblay also scored a goal each in the second half as Stillwater padded its lead.
Nearly everyone got involved for the Ponies, who received at least one point from eight different players.
“It was a good game to get a lot of girls some minutes,” Stillwater coach Mike Huber said. “It was good to see some new people on the field and getting an opportunity to play.”
Stillwater finished with 28 shots on goal, compared to just one for the Rangers (0-2 SEC, 0-2), who have been outscored 17-0 in two games this season.
Syd Gritters made one save for the Ponies, who have not allowed a goal in two games.
“If we can post a shutout, we’re not going to lose too many games,” Huber said. “That’s our goal going forward is to keep that shutout streak alive.”
Stillwater 7 2 — 9
Forest Lake 0 0 — 0
St — 4:00 — Maddie Purdie (Lexi Huber)
St — 8:00 — Sophia Steblay (Amelia Bartosh)
St — 13:00 — Marisa Bonilla (Steblay)
St — 23:00 — Edythie McCurrie (un)
St — 26:00 — Nathalie Loehr (Bonilla)
St — 27:00 — Bonilla (Isabelle Adams)
St — 30:00 — Bonilla (Huber)
St — 67:00 — Huber (un)
St — 70:00 — Steblay (un)
Shots on goal — St: 28; FL: 1.
Corner kicks — St: 5; FL: 1.
Fouls — St: 6; FL: 2.
Goalie saves — St: Syd Gritters 1; FL: Brianna Thompson 19.
