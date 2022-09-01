OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A team with some uncertainty entering into the season has answered some of those concerns emphatically while winning three in a row, including a 2-0 nonconference victory over second-ranked Edina on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Stillwater Area High School.

The defending state champion Ponies, who are ranked third in Class AAA, received two first-half goals from senior Luka Johnson to take control against a opponent that was likely motivated after having an undefeated season dashed by Stillwater in the state semifinals a year ago.

Tags

Load comments