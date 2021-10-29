EDINA — After having title aspirations dashed by shootouts during its two most recent state tournament appearances, the Stillwater girls soccer team was happy to avoid another outcome decided by penalty kicks.
Senior CJ Fredkove saved the Ponies from that nerve-wracking fate with a goal in the 97th minute to send Stillwater past fifth-seeded Lakeville North 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Kuhlman Field.
“As the game wore on and overtime, it was oh, here we go to a shootout again,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “But that persistence paid off with all the shots. There was a lot of pressure at that point in the game and we haven’t fared well in shootouts in the last couple of years, so for us to get that goal was big.”
Stillwater held a 15-2 advantage in shots on goal, but it wasn’t until Fredkove drove a hard shot from the right side of the net that trickled past the goalkeeper and into the net, setting off a wild celebration for the fourth-seeded Ponies.
“It would be nice to finish a little bit earlier and get my stress level down, but that was a great finish at the end of the game,” Huber said.
The victory earns Stillwater (14-3-2) a rematch with top-seeded Edina, a 3-0 quarterfinal winner over Mounds View, in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Game time is 8 a.m.
The Hornets (19-0), who have outscored their opponents 94-6 this season, defeated Stillwater 2-1 on Sept. 8.
Stillwater notched its third straight postseason shutout while dispatching the Panthers (15-3-1) for the second time this season. The Ponies also defeated North 2-1 on Sept. 3.
The Ponies pushed the play throughout, even in the second half while playing into a persistent wind.
“We changed our formation going into the second half,” Huber said. “We played with four midfielders and it helped us connect our forwards to our midfield. That helped us along through the rest of the game. We’ve always played with three forwards, but we had such a gap between. We were able to connect more passes and that’s why I think the second half was so much better than the first.
“We actually played better against the wind than we did with the wind. I think in the second half even against the wind we just connected to the ball better and it gave us better opportunities.”
Panthers goalkeeper Mallorie Benhart was sharp throughout most of the game, making several impressive stops to keep the game scoreless. She finished with 14 saves in a much busier night than Stillwater’s Hadley Johnson, who required just two saves to record the team’s 12th shutout in 19 games.
North did clang a shot off the crossbar midway through the second half.
The Ponies also had the wind at their back for the first of the two 10-minute overtime periods. Stillwater continued to press even after switching sides for the second extra session.
Benhart made a superb diving stop just a few minutes before Fredkove’s game-winner from about 20 yards out.
“That seemed like about one of the more harmless shots,” Huber said. “We had a lot of chances and we had a lot of chances to finish. The goalkeeper was fantastic. I mean, she made a couple of great saves to keep them in it. I don’t know how some of those (earlier) shots didn’t go in.”
It was the 11th goal of the season for Fredkove, but her first since a 3-1 victory over Maple Grove on Sept. 25.
“I think she’s the second leading scorer on the team,” Huber said. “She hasn’t scored for a while, but she’s a big-time player and she plays both ends of the field for us. I’m happy for her to get that goal and send us on.
“We keep battling and we keep going and eventually we’re going to get one and things are going to go our way. I think overall, in the end, we deserved it,”
This is Stillwater’s 11th state tournament appearance and the Ponies are seeking their first trip to the state finals since placing second in 2001. Stillwater also won the Section 4AA title a year ago, but the state tournament was canceled by the Minnesota State High School League due to COVID-19.
The Ponies, who also finished second in 1997, captured state championships in 1994 and 1998.
Lakeville North 0 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 0 0 0 1 — 1
St — 97:00 — CJ Fredkove
Shots on goal — LN: 2; St: 15.
Corner kicks — LN: 3; St: 4.
Fouls — LN: 11; St: 8.
Goalie saves — LN: Mallorie Benhart 14; St: Hadley Johnson 2.
