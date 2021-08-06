BY STUART GROSKREUTZ
THE GAZETTE
A familiar face is taking on a new role within the Stillwater Nordic skiing program with Torry Kraftson taking over as head coach for the girls team.
Kraftson previously served as the Stillwater boys coach for a decade before stepping aside after the 2016-17 season.
“I’m excited to be back as part of this great Nordic community,” Kraftson said.
He takes over for Kris Hansen, who spent the last 20 of her 25 years as head coach for the Stillwater girls. Hansen guided teams to nine conference championships and 14 section titles in 20 seasons, including state championships in 2008, 2010 and 2018.
“I think the program is really going to miss Kris,” Kraftson said. “She did a really fantastic job in her 25 years. She was super dedicated and knowledgeable and poured herself into it and had a huge heart for the Stillwater Nordic team.”
Like Hansen, who was a two-time individual state champion for the Ponies, Kraftson was an accomplished high school and college athlete. Kraftson was a three-time individual state champion in Nordic skiing (1989, 1990 and 1991) and also won an individual state championship in cross country running (1990). He also ran and skied in those programs at the University of Utah.
His older children Shad Kraftson and Rana Kraftson were each all-state performers in the Stillwater program and Adrik Kraftson is a previous all-state performer for the Ponies who will be a senior this year. With Shad (UW-Green Bay) and Rana (St. Scholastica) wrapping up their college skiing careers, it allows Kraftson the opportunity to return to coaching as more than a volunteer assistant.
“It’s a big job, I’m sure that comes as no surprise,” said Kraftson, who also teaches at Stillwater Area High School. “Just managing the stage I was at with family and work there were a few of those years where I kind of got to the end of the year and had to evaluate each year whether I was still up for it. I got to the end of the 2016-17 season and I didn’t feel like things were in balance very well and I felt I needed to step away with just the way the family-work balance wasn’t where I wanted it to be.”
“As far as coming back, things have changed. I’ve been around the teaching a little more and am at the stage where Shad and Rana are out of college and a state where I can jump back into it and keep things in balance. I’ve missed it and am looking forward to getting back into it. I’m excited about this opportunity to come back into it.”
The Stillwater girls graduated just one senior from a team that placed fifth at the state meet, though it was all-state performer Liv Myers.
“He will bring continuity to the program,” Stillwater Area High School Activities Director Ricky Michel said. “He has coached at Stillwater and respects the tradition. He’s had success with the boys and I don’t see us deviating that far from what we’ve done in the past.
“I think Kris left the cupboard kind of full,” Michel said. “They have a lot of experience coming back and have some athletes coming back who had success last year so I look for them to be competitive once again with some of the top teams.”
Kraftson was named head coach in mid-July, which limited his involvement with the team’s summer training. Lily Ward, Louisa Ward, Margaret Swenson, Lizzie Smitten and Pinty Nidersson held captains practices and assistant coach Ralph Hapness also contributed to keeping the athletes engaged during the summer.
“The captains have done a really nice job,” Kraftson said. “I was hoping I’d be able to kind of get more involved in the summer programming, but there have been some things that have been going on. We’ve had a roller ski workout one night a week throughout the summer and Ralph has been leading that.”
That support staff and the countless volunteers who assist the program each year are one of the things Kraftson would like to see continue, along with Stillwater fielding the largest team in the state on an annual basis.
“I think the history of having a lot of volunteer coaches and support from families in the community has been part of what has made the program successful for a long time and we want that to continue,” Kraftson said. “Having observed the team and knowing some of the people and the families, I’m really excited about the prospects moving forward this year. There is a lot of talent — and particularly a lot of young talent. It’s a really great group with some good friendships and kids that are really invested. Maybe one of the reasons we didn’t panic about the summer programming is a lot of these kids are with summer clubs. It’s exciting to see them putting the time in and the offseason work and I think the expectations will be high.”
He’s also hoping for a more normal season than athletes and coaches encountered in 2020-21 due to COVID-19. In addition to lower participation levels than normal years, the season started more than a month late and the last two weeks of the extended season featured warmer than normal temperatures and little snow to be found leading up to the state meet.
“Last year during COVID I wasn’t as involved, but what was integral is there were some volunteers who really upped their game and committed to keeping things going,” Kraftson said. “The volunteer coaches were able to make that happen with the separate training groups and keeping that volunteer involvement is something we all want to maintain. What separates the Stillwater program from many of the programs in the state is that volunteer support and we want that to continue.
“I don’t anticipate drastic changes. I think some momentum was certainly lost during COVID and that was probably true of every program, so one of the things is to kind of regain our momentum.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.