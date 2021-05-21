OAK PARK HEIGHTS — There was no time to sulk for the Stillwater girls lacrosse team after suffering its first loss of the season.
The Ponies bounced back just 24 hours later to defeat White Bear Lake 11-8 on Wednesday, May 19 at Stillwater Area High School and claim the program’s 11th Suburban East Conference championship in the past 12 seasons.
Stillwater (9-0 SEC, 10-1), which has nonconference games against Mahtomedi and Breck remaining, finished with a two-game cushion over conference runner-ups Cretin-Derham Hall (7-2, 8-4) and Forest Lake (7-2, 10-2).
The league title was already secured, but the Ponies were determined not to ease off the gas against the Bears (6-3, 7-5).
“I told the girls that’s just the first step and we’ve got a lot of big goals left to take care of,” Ponies coach Ali Crofts said. “The two nonconference games will be great to help us prepare for the section.”
Stillwater used a balanced attack against the Bears, with Eliza Darby, Lydia Glass and Tori Liljegren collecting three goals apiece. Sydney Johnson and Grace Bancroft also added a goal each.
The Ponies never trailed in the game, but White Bear Lake climbed within 8-7 midway through the second half. Stillwater outscored the Bears 3-1 the rest of the way.
After falling to Eden Prairie the previous night, Stillwater didn’t have time to dwell.
“Both games were very taxing on our team and our midfielders,” Crofts said. “They’re definitely feeling it, but it was nice to have that back-to-back and capitalize and move on and take what we learned from that game against a team that is ranked in the top 10 and translate those things we learned in that game. It was kind of nice to get right back onto the field and make the corrections we needed to and come out with the win.”
Stillwater hit the post several times, but wasn’t deterred by the narrow misses.
“We went in knowing they’d be physical and aggressive,” Crofts said. “We aimed to move the ball fast. We also had turnovers that were unnecessary, but we made really smart choices on attack and we had good possession of the ball. We could have maybe had five more but we hit a lot of posts and were just really close, which is never a bad shot.”
Hannah Beard was also strong for the Ponies in net, finishing with 12 saves.
“She had two really strong games, possibly her best of the season this week against Eden Prairie and White Bear Lake,” Crofts said. “She’s had some really good saves in the last two games.”
Stillwater will celebrate Senior Night when the Ponies host Mahtomedi on Tuesday, May 25.
The Section 4 tournament is slated to begin with a play-in game on Tuesday, June 1. The quarterfinals will take place on Wednesday, June 2 and the semifinals are slated for June 4. The section finals will take place on Wednesday, June 9.
White Bear Lake 2 6 — 8
Stillwater 4 7 — 11
Goals — WBL, Jaeda Jensen 3, Beverly Peterson 2, Rylie Dawe 2 and Caylin Kunze; St, Eliza Darby 3, Lydia Glass 3, Tori Liljegren 3, Sydney Johnson and Grace Bancroft.
Assists — WBL, none; St, Darby 2 and Liljegren 2.
Saves — WBL, Kaylee Kloos 8; St, Hannah Beard 12.
Eden Prairie 16, Stillwater 8
At Oak Park Heights, it was a game of runs, but Eden Prairie was too strong down the stretch while turning back Stillwater 16-8 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, May 18 at SAHS.
The 10th-ranked Eagles (7-3), who were bolstered by Taylor Kotschevar-Call’s six goals, build an 8-3 halftime lead. Stillwater jumped out to a 3-1 lead to start the game before the Eagles answered with seven straight goals to close out the first half.
The Ponies charged back after scoring four straight goals to start the second half to climb within 8-7. Eden Prairie, however, responded with an 8-1 run to close out the game.
“We were in it pretty much until the end,” Ponies coach Ali Crofts said.
Stillwater was down a player when the Eagles started their second-half resurgence.
“They hit us with cutters and capitalized on that,” Crofts said. “The game really ebbed and flowed
Eden Prairie was able to secure the majority of center draws and that was a significant advantage for the Eagles.
“That really hurt us,” Crofts said.
Eden Prairie 8 8 — 16
Stillwater 3 5 — 8
Goals — EP, Taylor Kotschevar-Call 6, Meghan Blaschko 4, Josie Lillquist 2, Avery Wallace 2, Brinley Hopper and Josie Wallace; St, Lydia Glass 3, Anna Fisher, Eliza Darby, Sydney Johnson, Tori Liljegren and Jacki Kulzer.
Assists — EP, Kaci Kotschevar-Call 5, Hopper, A. Wallace and Blaschko; St, Darby 2 and Glass.
Saves — EP, Olivia Ross 7; St, Hannah Beard 10.
Stillwater 17, Woodbury 6
At Woodbury, Lydia Glass and Ellie Fisher each supplied four goals as the Ponies cruised past Woodbury 17-6 in a conference game on Friday, May 14 at Woodbury High School.
“Playing our game and our system was important in that game,” Ponies coach Ali Crofts said. “We had to focus on our discipline and playing clean lacrosse, taking care of the ball and putting it away when we had the opportunity. It was a bit of a rocky first half, but the team came out hard in the second half and executed our plays and system to get a few more goals on the board.”
Grace Bancroft, Tori Liljegren and Emma Nelson added two goals apiece for the Ponies.
Stillwater 9 9 — 18
Woodbury 5 2 — 7
Goals — St, Lydia Glass 4, Ellie Fisher 4, Grace Bancroft 2, Tori Liljegren 2, Emma Nelson 2, Eliza Darby, Jacki Kulzer, Grace Mattox and Anna Fisher; Wo, Ella Kodl 3, Kate Hooley 2, Maggie McCarthy and Carley Tuman.
Assists — St, Meghan Nelson 2, Bancroft 2, E. Fisher 2, Darby, Sydney Johnson, Glass and Kulzer; Wo, none.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 7; Wo, Peyton Feigal 7.
