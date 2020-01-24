The Ponies had more to celebrate than Senior Night on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Staring at a two-goal deficit with less than two minutes remaining, the Stillwater girls hockey team received two goals from Morgan Wohlers to even the score and then prevailed in overtime on a goal by Lexi Huber for a 3-2 Suburban East conference victory over Woodbury.
It was a rapid turn of events for the seventh-ranked Ponies (13-1-1 SEC, 17-4-1), who maintain a one-point lead over Forest Lake (13-2-0, 17-4-0) in the conference standings with three games remaining. Stillwater closes out the regular season at Forest Lake on Feb. 1.
Woodbury (7-7-1 SEC, 10-10-2) built a 2-0 lead with a goal each in the first and second periods, despite getting outshot 25-15. The Ponies applied steady pressure throughout the third period, but didn’t break through until Wohlers scored at 15:26 to climb within 2-1.
Just 40 seconds later, Wohlers tied the game at 2-all on an assist from Lauren Einan at 16:06.
“Our girls, they showed their grit and passion and played until the buzzer,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “It is very rewarding as a coach to see the girls, and we needed this type of game for our confidence to know we can score two goals when we’re down and then win in overtime. I was very happy with the outcome.”
Stillwater outshot the Royals 13-5 in the third period and also 4-1 in the overtime session.
Huber’s game-winner started with Alaina Tanski bringing the puck down the left and firing a pass to the stick of Huber streaking towards the net on the right. Huber beat goaltender Anna Julius for her team-leading 21st goal of the season.
That goal set off a wild celebration that played out in front of an overflow crowd as additional fans arrived for the Stillwater vs. Hill-Murray boys game that was slated to follow.
“It was awesome for the seniors to have a night they will not every forget,” Jalosuo said. “Everybody who played will remember that. We had a lot of people in the building at the end of the game and I’m really hoping they come back because the product was awesome. The game was very fast and intense and there were a lot of exciting moments.
Woodbury is one of the most improved team in the conference this season, its first under former Stillwater coach Tony Scheid, who led the Ponies to state championships in 2007 and 2009.
The Royals withstood a barrage from the Ponies throughout much of the game, but once Wohlers broke through it provided the spark Stillwater needed.
“We started the game and dominated the first eight minutes, then it evened up a little bit,” Jalosuo said. “We still outshot them by a lot in the first, but in the second period they came flying out and they outworked us and we were not ready for the second period. Hats off to them, they competed hard and were up 2-0.”
Stillwater was missing the net frequently and needed to adapt to break through against Woodbury’s defensive shell in front of the net.
“It was just a matter of getting the puck in the air and not hitting their players,” Jalosuo said. “They had five players in front of their goalie so obviously it’s a difficult job to do, but we found a way to get the shots.”
Grace Roeske finished with 19 saves for the Ponies, 12 of which came during the second period.
This was the final home game for the Ponies, who travel to Mounds View on Jan. 25 and East Ridge on Jan. 28 before finishing up with the showdown at Forest Lake.
“This is a huge confidence builder for the girls and for us as a coaching staff that we know what this team is capable of doing,” Jalosuo said. “The last five minutes of the third period, every single player just believed in themselves and us as a team that we will come back. Nobody gave up, so that was the biggest takeaway for me.
“Stillwater hasn’t won conference since 2006 and I want to have it in our own hands when we go into the last game of the season at Forest Lake. The girls have an opportunity to do something very special and win the conference for the first time in 14 years.”
Woodbury 1 1 0 0 — 2
Stillwater 0 0 2 1 — 3
First period — 1. Wo, Amelia Karelitz (unassisted) pp, 13:11.
Second period — 2. Wo, Hannah Graunke (Erika Roepke) 1:29.
Third period — 1. St, Morgan Wohlers (unassisted) 15:26; 2. St, Wohlers (Lauren Einan) 16:06.
Overtime — 3. St, Lexi Huber (Alaina Tanski) 5:12.
Penalties — Wo, 4-8:00; St, 5-18:00.
Saves — Wo (Anna Julius) 14-11-11-3—39; St (Grace Roeske) 1-12-5-1—19.
Stillwater 5, Roseville 2
At Roseville, the Ponies built a 3-0 lead after two periods and held off Roseville for a 5-2 conference victory on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Roseville Ice Arena.
Morgan Wohlers led a balanced attack for the Ponies with two goals, including a power play late in the third period to provide the final margin.
Eighth-grader Josie St. Martin opened the scoring for the Ponies midway through the first period. Wohlers added to the lead with her first goal just 12 seconds into the second. Lexi Huber built a three-goal cushion with her goal with just over a minute remaining in the second.
“Overall, we were just very solid and that’s the type of team we have been the past couple of weeks,” Stillwater coach Mira Jalosuo said. “We have been solid defensively and are creating very good offensive opportunities.”
Roseville scored on the power midway through the third period, but Lauren Einan answered with a goal at 14:36 for a 4-1 lead. After the Raiders added a goal, Wohlers tacked on her second tally.
Sophie Cronk finished with 14 saves for Stillwater, which held a 36-16 advantage in shots on goal.
Stillwater 1 2 2 — 5
Roseville 0 0 2 — 2
First period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (unassisted) 8:20.
Second period — 2. St, Morgan Wohlers (Haley Eder-Zdechlik) :12; 3. St, Lexi Huber (Sydney Schuster, Jacki Kulzer) 15:46.
Third period — 1. Ros, Lauren Distad (Cassie Westad, Kylie Wiltse) pp, 9:01; 4. St, Lauren Einan (Lexie Ligday) 14:36; 2. Ros, Ruby Eskin (Kate Haug) 15:36; 5. St, Morgan Wohlers (Einan) pp, 16:48.
Penalties — St, 5-10:00; Ros, 1-2:00.
Saves — St (Sophie Cronk) 4-4-6—14; Ros (Jori Jones) 10-11-10—31.
