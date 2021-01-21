It wasn’t as flashy as their season-opening victory over Forest Lake, but Stillwater overcame a slow start in holding off Roseville for a 3-1 Suburban East Conference girls hockey victory Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-0) were outshot 9-5 in the opening period, but responded with two goals in the second and eventually built a three-goal lead before giving up a power play goal with less than four minutes remaining.
“We were not good, that’s the bottom line,” Stillwater coach Mira Jalosuo said. “I don’t know if it was because we started so strong against Forest Lake, but I think they came to the rink and just expected to show up and win. Every day you need to be ready to play, it doesn’t matter who you are playing.”
Kylie Ligday finally broke through for the Ponies three minutes into the second period, scoring on an assist from Sydney Scheel. Stillwater held a 11-2 advantage in shots on goal in the period. Josie St. Martin also scored an unassisted goal at 11:28 to provide a two-goal cushion.
“The first period was not good, but the second period was much better,” Jalosuo said. “Even last year we always started slow and it was the same struggle (against Roseville). We have to thank what we can do differently as coaches and as players to get ready to play right away. It felt like the first period was a warm-up and we were not ready. It didn’t look like we had any structure in our game. The second period everybody got their minds in the right place and we started playing Stillwater hockey.”
The Ponies extended their lead to 3-0 in the third, with Veda Roeske scoring on an assist from Sydney Schuster at 3:10. Molly Moriarty spoiled Stillwater’s shutout bid with a power play goal at 13:31 of the final period.
“The third period was OK, but it was still below average,” Jalosuo said.
The expectations remain high, but the coach acknowledged it’s a work in progress with six freshmen and a total of eight new players on the team compared to a year ago.
“We have only had a couple of games. We need to just practice and get our structure down,” Jalosuo said.
Freshman goaltender Lily Timmons finished with 16 saves for the Ponies.
“Lily was amazing in the net,” Jalosuo said. “Because of her, we got lucky in the first period. It could have easily been 1-0 or 2-0 for Roseville. She has been very solid the past two games. She looks very comfortable in the nets right now.”
Jori Jones totaled 21 saves for the Raiders (2-1, 2-1).
Roseville 0 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 0 2 1 — 3
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. St, Kylie Ligday (Sydney Scheel) 3:00; 2. St, Josie St. Martin (un) 11:28.
Third period — 3. St, Veda Roeske (Sydney Schuster) 3:10; 1. Ros, Molly Moriarty (Zoe Zarembinski, Kylie Jones) pp, 13:31.
Penalties — Ros, 3-6:00; St, 3-6:00.
Saves — Ros (Jori Jones) 5-9-7—21; St (Lily Timmons) 9-2-5—16.
Stillwater 8, Forest Lake 1
After closing out the regular season a year ago with a 5-0 victory over Forest Lake to claim its first conference championship since 2006, the Ponies continued their recent run of success against the Rangers with a convincing 8-1 triumph in the season opener on Thursday, Jan. 14 at SCVRC.
Morgan Wohlers exploded for four goals as the Ponies notched their third straight victory over the Rangers, who won three consecutive SEC titles until the Ponies ended the streak last season. Stillwater has outscored the Rangers 20-3 in the last three games of this rivalry.
“Forest Lake is a better team than this score probably showed,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “I think we capitalized on our chances in this game very well.”
Stillwater started quickly and did not let up.
Josie St. Martin started the scoring for the Ponies with a goal at 4:26 of the opening period and Wohlers notched her first tally less than two minutes later on an assist from Sydney Scheel. Lexi Huber also delivered power play goal at 8:23 to build a 3-0 lead for the Ponies.
After having the start of its season delayed about two months due to COVID-19, Stillwater’s pent-up energy was on display throughout.
“The energy that game was awesome,” Jalosuo said. “Our girls were ready to play and super excited to finally start playing together and it showed on the scoreboard. It was fun to be on the ice. It was awesome.”
Stillwater didn’t let up in the second, with Wohlers scoring goals at 1:44 and 14:54 to build a 5-0 advantage. Huber and St. Martin were credited with the assists.
Wohlers struck again just a minute into the third period for a six-goal margin.
“We are very dangerous, a very offensive-minded team who can score,” Jalosuo said. “Our forecheck was very good and we were able to turn the puck quite a bit in their defensive zone and our forwards did a nice job of finding each other.
Sierra Walescheck eventually scored for the Rangers (1-2 SEC, 1-2) midway through the third period, but Stillwater countered with goals from Huber and Addison Finn at 11:51 and 13:20 to extend its lead.
“I think it fired the girls up playing Forest Lake right away,” Jalosuo said. “The game last year with the conference title on the line and everybody knows they have been very good the past couple of years. I think everybody was ready for the challenged and they wanted to prove that even though our team is young this year that we are still a very good hockey team.”
Making her first varsity start, goalie Lily Timmons turned away 17 shots for the Ponies.
“I was impressed with the new players, which is half of the team,” Jalosuo said. “Their readiness to jump right in and play varsity hockey, I was impressed. Usually it takes over 10 games to get comfortable playing at the varsity level, but our new players were ready to play right away.”
Forest Lake 0 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 3 2 3 — 8
First period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (un) 4:26; 2. St, Morgan Wohlers (Sydney Scheel) 6:02; 3. St, Alexis Huber (Wohlers) pp, 8:23.
Second period — 4. St, Wohlers (Huber) 1:44; 5. St, Wohlers (St. Martin) 14:54.
Third period — 6. St, Wohlers (un) 1:03; 1. FL, Sierra Walesheck (Hannah Melander) 7:51; 7. St, Huber (Scheel) 11:51; 8. St, Addison Finn (un) 13:20.
Penalties — FL, 2-4:00; St, 6-12:00.
Saves — FL (Donelle Decker) 8-6-6—20; St (Lily Timmons) 7-2-8—17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.