VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Stillwater’s penchant for fast starts continued on Wednesday as a three-goal opening period propelled the Ponies to a 6-0 Suburban East Conference girls’ hockey victory over White Bear Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at White Bear Lake Sports Center.
It was an impressive win for the upstart Ponies (1-0 SEC, 2-1) against a team they have struggled with in recent years. Prior to this game, Stillwater’s last victory over the Bears (0-2, 1-2) came in 2015 — a winless streak that reached eight games.
White Bear Lake also ended Stillwater’s season in the section semifinals a year ago on the way to a berth in the state tournament.
“Obviously it’s huge, especially for our seniors since they haven’t been able to beat our biggest rival during their high school years,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “I’m very happy for the seniors and upperclassmen, and overall, we played awesome.”
Lauren Einan and Josie St. Martin each scored two goals for the Ponies, but it was Haley Eder-Zdechlik who provided an early lift with her goal at 7:58 of the first period. Einan provided the assist on that goal and then extended the lead to 2-0 on an assist from Morgan Wohlers at 13:43 of the period.
The Ponies have scored first in each game this season.
“We’re happy to come out flying in the first three games,” Jalosuo said. “The girls really played relaxed and they didn’t feel any pressure. They know White Bear Lake and we didn’t even talk about the past. They looked like they were relaxed and confident.”
Lexi Huber continued Stillwater’s impressive special teams play this season while breaking free for a short-handed goal to provide a three-goal cushion with less than three minutes remaining in the first.
Not only has Stillwater scored two short-handed goals this season, but the Ponies have not allowed a goal while killing off 20 penalties.
“So far we have killed off 20 penalties and that is incredible,” Jalosuo said. “It tells about their grit and passion and when we forecheck we have been getting a couple of breaks. I have been very happy with the special teams right now.”
Eighth-grader Josie St. Martin scored on assists from Huber and Sophie Schuster at 12:38 of the second period and Einan scored her second goal just a minute later to build a 5-0 lead.
Then in the third, St. Martin scored again on an assist from Huber to provide the final margin.
It was the second straight shutout for Stillwater, which outshot the Bears 42-10.
Grace Roeske turned away 10 shots to record the shutout, following up fellow netminder Sophie Cronk’s scoreless effort against North St. Paul/Tartan on Nov. 12.
“Six to zero against White Bear Lake is a good win. We still have a long way to go, but the season is long and we have plenty of time.”
Stillwater 3 2 1 — 6
White Bear Lake 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. St, Haley Eder-Zdechlik (Lauren Einan) 7:58; 2. St, Einan (Morgan Wohlers) 13:43; 3. St, Lexi Huber (unassisted) sh, 15:10.
Second period — 4. St, Josie St. Martin (Huber, Sophie Schuster) 12:38; 5. St, Einan (Eder-Zdechlik, Wohlers) 13:43.
Third period — 6. St, St. Martin (Huber) 11:20.
Penalties — St, 6-12:00; WBL, 3-9:00.
Saves — St (Grace Roeske) 1-4-5—10; WBL (NA) 13-12-11—36.
