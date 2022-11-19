Josie St. Martin col.jpg

Josie St. Martin

Stillwater Area High School junior Josie St. Martin has been named to the U.S. Team scheduled to compete in the International Ice Hockey Federation U18 Women’s World Championships on Jan. 8-15 in Sweden.

This will mark the second national team for St. Martin, who finished with 28 goals, 19 assists and a team-high 47 points for the Ponies a year ago. St. Martin was the youngest member of the U.S. Team that captured silver medals in the 2022 tournament when it was held in Madison, Wis., in June — an event originally scheduled to be held in Sweden before getting pushed back six months due to COVID-19. St. Martin scored two goals in the tournament, which ended with a 3-2 loss to Canada in the gold-medal game.

