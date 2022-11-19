Stillwater Area High School junior Josie St. Martin has been named to the U.S. Team scheduled to compete in the International Ice Hockey Federation U18 Women’s World Championships on Jan. 8-15 in Sweden.
This will mark the second national team for St. Martin, who finished with 28 goals, 19 assists and a team-high 47 points for the Ponies a year ago. St. Martin was the youngest member of the U.S. Team that captured silver medals in the 2022 tournament when it was held in Madison, Wis., in June — an event originally scheduled to be held in Sweden before getting pushed back six months due to COVID-19. St. Martin scored two goals in the tournament, which ended with a 3-2 loss to Canada in the gold-medal game.
St. Martin is one of nine Minnesota players named to the 2023 team and one of just seven who return from the squad that placed second in Madison. No other state boasts more than two players on the 23-member team.
“We’re excited about our team and look forward to the opportunity to bring home a gold medal,” said Team USA coach Katie Lachapelle. “We’re fortunate to have an ever-expanding talent pool, and this collection of players represents all the hard work that so many have put forth.”
In addition to St. Martin, other Minnesota players selected to the team include: Lindzi Avar, Kendra Distad, Layla Hemp, Elly Klepinger and Ava Lindsay of Minnetonka High School, Ella Hause of Hill-Murray, Cailin Mumm of Andover, and Danielle Strom of Maple Grove.
Team USA has appeared in the gold-medal game of the U18 Women’s World Championships in 14 consecutive appearances, claiming gold medals eight times.
