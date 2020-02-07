FOREST LAKE — The schedule fell in line to set up a showdown for the Suburban East Conference championship and it was Stillwater which prevailed in the head-to-head finale for the title with a convincing 5-0 victory over Forest Lake on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Forest Lake Sports Center.
It marks the first conference title for the Ponies since 2006 and just the program’s fourth overall. Stillwater won its first league title during its inaugural season in 1995 and added another in 2003.
“The girls know it has been a long time since the Stillwater program has won the conference,” said first-year Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo. “They knew that and they take a lot of pride out of it.”
The eighth-ranked Rangers (15-3-0 SEC, 19-6-0), who won the SEC each of the previous two seasons, entered the game with a one-point lead over Stillwater and were riding an eight-game conference winning streak since falling to the Ponies (15-2-1, 19-5-1) on Dec. 21.
Stillwater had a five-game SEC winning streak halted at East Ridge on Jan. 28, knocking the Ponies one point behind Forest Lake with one game remaining.
Stillwater, which is ranked seventh in Class AA, scored two goals in each of the first two periods and it was more than enough support for goaltender Sophie Cronk. The junior finished with 32 saves to notch her fifth shutout of the season — and the team’s eighth overall.
Forest Lake held a 32-23 advantage in shots on goal, but the Ponies did not allow many prime scoring chances.
“We blocked a lot of shots,” Jalosuo said. “Our defensive zone was outstanding and Sophie Cronk in the net was able to shut down one of the best teams in the state of Minnesota. Our goaltending was great.”
The Ponies have nearly doubled their win total from a year ago when they placed fourth in the conference standings and the goaltending and defense have been a significant factor.
Stillwater’s goals against average of 1.70 is nearly half of last year’s number (3.33) while Cronk and Grace Roeske have combined for a .914 save percentage.
Jalosuo was quick to credit assistant coach Angel Crowley for her work with the goalies.
“I don’t know the numbers from last season, but I know we haven’t lost one single game because of bad goaltending,” Jalosuo said. “That’s the only thing I’m asking of them is to give us a chance to win.”
It was a balanced scoring attack for the Ponies against Forest Lake, who struck first with a goal from Sydney Schuester midway through the opening period.
Eighth-grader Josie St. Martin added a goal on an assist from Alaina Tanski at 12:43 for a 2-0 advantage.
Haley Eder-Zdechlik scored on an assist from Morgan Wohlers five minutes into the second period before St. Martin found the back of the net again at 13:38 to build a 4-0 lead.
Wohlers also tacked on a power play goal midway through the third period.
“This was our best game the whole season,” Jalosuo said. “On Tuesday, we lost and it was a great wake-up call for our team and Friday we had our best practice the whole season. Things are coming together and we have a great thing going right now. Hopefully we can keep it up for two-and-a-half more weeks.”
The impressive showing against Forest Lake was especially gratifying after the loss to East Ridge on Jan. 28.
“Having a short-term memory is a good thing as a hockey player and you have to have the same with the games,” Jalosuo said. “Obviously our No. 1 goal was to win the conference. Our second long-term goal is to win the section and the next long-term goal is to win state, but you have to focus on the moment and every single shift and see what happens.”
Following the loss to East Ridge, the Ponies held an outdoor practice the next day on Jan. 29.
“We had a very fun practice going back to hockey roots and just playing hockey outdoors,” Jalosuo said. “That’s what playing hockey is all about. You have to remember when you’re having fun that’s when you play the best hockey.
“I think that definitely translated to the Thursday and Friday practices and to the game on Saturday. We have been teaching the kids a lot this season with a brand new coaching staff. It’s fun to give the kids a day off to just go out there and have fun.”
• The Ponies received the No. 2 seed for the Section 4AA tournament and will host seventh-seeded White Bear Lake in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
If Stillwater advances, it would face either No. 3 Roseville or No. 6 Mounds View in the semifinals on Feb. 11 at Aldrich Arena. The section finals are set for Friday, Feb. 14, also at Aldrich Arena.
Hill-Murray received the No. 1 seed.
• The Stillwater JV team defeated Forest Lake 4-3 to finish out the season with a 24-1-0 record. The team’s only loss came against Minnetonka on Jan. 2.
“Our JV had their last game and they ended up winning,” Jalosuo said. “Our varsity got a lot of energy from that.
“We have a lot of very good players and our JV is playing the same system so I feel comfortable with those players coming up next year.”
Stillwater 2 2 1 — 5
Forest Lake 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. St, Sydney Schuster (unassisted) 8:35; 2. St, Josie St. Martin (Alaina Tanski) 12:43.
Second period — 3. St, Haley Eder-Zdechlik (Morgan Wohlers) 4:57; 4. St, St. Martin (Eder-Zdechlik) 13:38.
Third period — 5. St, Morgan Wohlers (Schuester, Eder-Zdechlik) pp, 8:52.
Penalties — St, 4-8:00; FL, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Sophie Cronk) 14-12-6—32; FL (Allyn Goehner) 5-7-6—18.
