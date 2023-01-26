Annie Cashman col.jpg

Annie Cashman

Not just satisfied with winning the Suburban East Conference championship, the Stillwater girls hockey team has extra motivation to finish with a flourish while playing in front of a statewide audience as part of the Hockey Day Minnesota lineup on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township.

Bally Sports North will provide more than 16 hours of coverage for Hockey Day Minnesota, starting at 9 a.m.

