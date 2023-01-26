Not just satisfied with winning the Suburban East Conference championship, the Stillwater girls hockey team has extra motivation to finish with a flourish while playing in front of a statewide audience as part of the Hockey Day Minnesota lineup on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township.
Bally Sports North will provide more than 16 hours of coverage for Hockey Day Minnesota, starting at 9 a.m.
Events at Polar Lakes Park began on Thursday and continue through Sunday, with three high school games taking place on Saturday.
The Stillwater girls will face White Bear Lake in the opener at 9:30 a.m., followed by boys hockey games featuring Class A powers Hermantown and Mahtomedi at 1 p.m., and long-time Section 4AA rivals Hill-Murray and White Bear Lake at 4:30 p.m.
Capping the festivities will be the Minnesota Wild hosting the Buffalo Sabers in the finale at the Xcel Energy Center at 8 p.m.
This will be the third time the Stillwater girls have participated in Hockey Day Minnesota and the Ponies are hoping to continue their winning streak.
The Ponies defeated Minnetonka 2-0 when Stillwater hosted the 2017 event in warm and foggy conditions at Lowell Park. Stillwater also defeated Minnetonka 2-1 when Hockey Day Minnesota was held at St. Paul’s Phalen Park in 2009 — which marked the first time HDM featured girls high school teams.
“We’ve certainly been looking forward tot it,” Stillwater coach Annie Cashman said. “It’s an unbelievable opportunity for girls hockey and the growth of girls hockey and these little girls from Stillwater and White Bear Lake to see their big sisters playing.”
Despite the potential for distraction with the hoopla and other festivities surrounding Hockey Day Minnesota, the Ponies are focused on finishing what they started against a conference rival. It is the team’s final Suburban East Conference game and the Ponies are hoping to finish undefeated in league play.
“It is the final conference game and the girls have an opportunity to go 16-0 and they’re not overlooking anything or being distracted by it being a Hockey Day Minneosta game,” Cashman said. “This is is a huge thing to play for and they’re very eager to hopefully put an exclamation point on their conference season and it’s going to matter to both teams. White Bear Lake will want to put on a show and we have something to play for as far as our team goal.”
The forecast is calling for frigid temperatures, but the Ponies started preparing for that possibility a few weeks ago. They were scheduled to practice outdoors on Wednesday and again on Friday at Polar Lakes Park — in temperatures well above what is expected on Saturday.
“They’ll have two opportunities (to practice outside) and I think it’s important they do that,” Cashman said. “We’ve spent a lot of time talking about the weather and what we needed to do to be prepared. They’re so focused, I’m more worried about the coaches being cold.”
Cashman has watched enough NHL Winter Classic and prior Hockey Day Minnesota games to know that keeping things simple is important with the increased variables of playing outdoors.
“The reality is you need to simplify your game,” Cashman said. “There will be other factors and I expect most of our goals will come off rebounds and being greasy in front of the net. We’ll spend time simplifying things and that’s where we’ll spend our energy, which plays into our strengths anyway.”
The Stillwater hockey booster club and youth association is sending buses and hosting other activities to ensure a strong turnout for the Ponies in the stands.
“It’s nice that it’s only 20 minutes away as well,” Cashman said.
And the Ponies are focused on the game, too, even with the conference title already wrapped up.
“This is a conference game for us, so it’s not like it’s a throwaway game,” Cashman said. “We want to win and we hope we will. I’m glad we’re not just playing to play and we want to do the things we need to do so we’re happy with the outcome of the game so it will be a really fun day for the kids.”
The coach expects a special experience either way, but knows a victory will make it even more memorable.
“The most exciting thing is being on TV and the fanfare that comes with being a part of Hockey Day Minnesota and all the things that go along with that,” Cashman said. “I think it’s always fun to do something you haven’t done before. There are very few things that are unique anymore in our sport and we’re one of two women’s teams playing that day so this will be unique to their hockey careers. We have kids playing all over the country — and the world — and this truly still is unique and I hope they look back on it with fond memories.”
Individual tickets remain available for Saturday’s activities. Cost is $45 for adults and $20 for children ages 6-18, with tickets available at hockeydaymn.com.
— Stuart Groskreutz
