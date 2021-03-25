After more than a decade since its last trip to state, the Stillwater girls hockey team assembled the rest of the pieces to complement that determination as the Ponies clipped fifth-ranked Hill-Murray 1-0 in the finals of the Section 4AA tournament on Saturday, March 20 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The Ponies (19-2-1) notched their third shutout of the season and this one came with a big pay-off — the first state appearance since 2009 when Stillwater claimed its second state championship in three years.
Stillwater was sixth in the final state rankings, but installed as the top seed for the section playoffs. That was even more important this year with all section games hosted by the higher seeded team.
This was a rematch of last year’s section championship game, which Hill-Murray won 3-1 to earn its seventh section title in eight seasons.
“Obviously it’s a huge accomplishment,” Stillwater coach Mira Jalosuo said. “It’s not easy to make it there because there’s a lot of very good high school hockey teams and beating Hill-Murray in the section finals is special.”
Stillwater received the No. 4 seed for the state tournament and will face fifth-seeded Eastview (15-4-2) in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 27 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Game time is 8 p.m. The winner will face either top-seeded Andover (20-0) or unseeded Farmington (11-8-1) in the semifinals on Thursday, April 1. The finals are scheduled for Saturday, April 3.
Hill-Murray outshot the Ponies 24-16, but freshman goaltender Lily Timmons was sharp throughout while recording her third shutout of the season.
“Lily was awesome in the nets,” Jalosuo said. “She didn’t look like a freshman at all. She was super calm and where there was rebounds she was able to get them away from the net and that’s the sign of a good goalie. She did a very good job of the rebounds control.”
The Pioneers were most dangerous in the third, holding in an 8-3 advantage in shots in the period.
“It was awesome that Lily got a shutout,” Jalosuo said. “We were very good defensively and keeping our sticks on the ice in the defensive zone.”
The coach said she expected a low-scoring game, which remained tense throughout.
A scoreless opening period looked like it was going to stay that way going into the second intermission until a 2-on-1 rush by freshmen Josie St. Martin and Brooke Nelson produced the game-winner with just 15 seconds remaining in the second. St. Martin, who leads the Ponies with 26 assists this season, raced in with the puck and slid a pass that Nelson slapped into the open net while streaking down the right side.
“Josie gave a nice hard tape-to-tape pass and Brooke made a nice one-timer,” Jalosuo said.
There weren’t many opportunities in the third, but it was the only scoring required for the Suburban East Conference champion Ponies.
“Most of the shots came outside the dots, but we had four or five high quality chances and obviously we ended up putting one of them in,” Jalosuo said.
Hill-Murray did not give up, but the Ponies made sure it stood up.
“My message was that we didn’t have to change anything,” Jalosuo said. “I felt we were the better team in the second period so we were just focusing on getting pucks deep and winning races and also winning the blue line.”
Hill-Murray defeated the Ponies 3-1 in last year’s section finals and the coach was not surprised it was a low-scoring game. Pioneers goaltender Grace Zhan finished with 15 saves.
“I was expecting that,” Jalosuo said.
What did surprise her slightly was that special teams didn’t play a larger role. Both teams have a success rate of around 25 percent on power plays, but there were just three penalties called in the game — none in the third period.
“I would have bet my money on special teams,” Jalosuo said. “I was counting on us to score one or two power play goals but there was only a couple penalties so that was not the factor in this game. I’m very happy with the direction we are going where we are taking fewer penalties each game.”
Hill-Murray didn’t make it easy in the third, but the Ponies did not break.
“They fought extremely hard,” Jalosuo said of the Pioneers. “It’s hard to play when a team is trying to end the other team’s season, that’s the hardest thing to do.”
As the seconds ticked away, jubilation eventually set in for the Ponies with a wild celebration after the horn sounded.
“There was a lot of emotions from the seniors and juniors that have been in this program longer than I have, so I can imagine what was going through their head that finally we made it to state,” Jalosuo said. “It has been a long 11 years for Stillwater High School and everybody was very happy and very emotional. It was cool to see the kids coming together. I think of the freshmen and making it to state, they see the banners every single day hanging up at the rec center and they see this program hasn’t been to state since 2009. The seniors and juniors know that this is not an every day or every year thing, so it’s a special moment.”
This will be Stillwater’s sixth trip to the state tournament, three of which occurred under Tony Scheid as the Ponies compiled an 8-1 record while placing fifth and claiming two titles from 2006 to 2009. Stillwater also qualified for state under Ken Bjorlin in 1995 and again while led by Doug Long in 1997.
The uncertainty that comes with conducting a season during a pandemic was driven home again since the state pairings were announced. Centennial (16-5), which was scheduled to play second-seeded Edina in the quarterfinals, has been forced to drop out of the tournament due to a positive test for COVID-19.
The Hornets (19-0) will advance to the semifinals and wait for the winner of Alexandria (14-4-2) vs. third-seeded Minnetonka (15-3-3).
Hill-Murray 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 0 1 0 — 1
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. St, Brooke Nelson (Josie St. Martin) 16:45.
Third period — No scoring.
Penalties — H-M, 1-2:00; St, 2-4:00.
Saves — H-M (Grace Zhan) 5-7-3—15; St (Lily Timmons) 9-7-8—24.
Stillwater 7, Mounds View 2
Playing for the third time in less than a week, the Ponies breezed past fifth-seeded Mounds View 7-2 in the section semifinals on Thursday, March 18 at the SCVRC. It was Stillwater’s third victory over the Mustangs this season, but Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo was concerned coming in due to All-Metro goaltender Abbie Thompson.
The Ponies kept her busy while putting 48 shots on goal.
“She is in my opinion probably the top goalie in the conference and getting seven behind her back was huge,” Jalosuo said. “Everybody was into the game. Our offense was extremely dangerous and the girls came ready to play.”
Avery Braunshausen opened the scoring for the Ponies just two minutes into the game, but Mounds View evened the score at 5:46 with a goal from Ava Bullert.
Myah Krueger and Morgan Wohlers each scored for Stillwater in the last four minutes of the first to build a 3-1 lead.
Jaclyn Kulzer extended the lead with a power play goal at 4:29 of the second period. It was the first of two special teams goals for the Ponies as Brooke Nelson added a power play tally with just over a minute remaining.
In between, Stillwater received two goals from Josie St. Martin in the third period to stretch its lead to 6-2.
“Two power play goals was very good,” Jalosuo said. “Give Mounds View a lot of credit. It is an up-and-coming program and they’re coaching staff is young and passionate.”
Sophie Cronk finished with 15 saves for in goal for the Ponies.
Mounds View 1 1 0 — 2
Stillwater 3 1 3 — 7
First period — 1. St, Avery Braunshausen (Addison Finn) 2:02; 1. MV, Ava Bullert (Paige Landis) 5:46; 2. St, Myah Krueger (Brooke Nelson, Josie St. Martin) 13:12; 3. St, Morgan Wohlers (Lexi Huber) 15:26.
Second period — 4. St, Kaclyn Kulzer (Nelson, St. Martin) pp, 4:29; 2. MV, Gabi Bullert (Lindsay Berggren) 4:46.
Third period — 5. St, St. Martin (Krueger, Nelson) 6:36; 6. St, St. Martin (Kylie Ligday, Krueger) 11:57; 7. St, Nelson (Finn, Krueger) pp, 15:50.
Penalties — MV, 3-6:00; St, 3-6:00.
Saves — MV (Abbie Thompson) 12-13-16—41; St (Sophie Cronk) 5-7-3—15.
