It was a difficult decision, but an opportunity Mira Jalosuo could not turn down.
The former University of Minnesota standout and two-time Olympian recently resigned as head coach of the Stillwater girls hockey program to become an assistant coach at St. Cloud State University.
“It was definitely a hard decision,” Jalosuo said. “I love the Ponies. It took me two weeks to process everything and make the decision to move to the college ranks.”
Jalosuo has led the Ponies to a 64-20-4 record, including 41-5-4 in the Suburban East Conference, in three seasons. Stillwater has won three straight conference championships and advanced to state after winning the Section 4AA title in 2021.
“I just love the girls, that’s the big thing,” Jalosuo said. “They have been loyal to me and they have worked very hard every single day. I felt like I betrayed them not helping them win that state title — that was always my dream to get to the state final — and that’s why it was so difficult. I truly believe they have a good chance to win the state title this year and the following year. I’m very close with the players and their families and that’s what made it so difficult.”
She said climbing the coaching ladder was always part of the plan, but didn’t anticipate taking this next step so soon. Her first day with the Huskies was Monday, Aug. 22.
“Yeah, I was kind of hoping I would be able to stay with the Ponies for two more years,” Jalosuo said. “I wasn’t in a rush to move to the college level and thought I would coach through the 2024 class and then move, but it’s hard to say no when you don’t have to move and you get to part of a Division I program.”
She also knows the Stillwater program is in a good place.
“The youth association is in good shape and there’s a lot of younger players coming up so the future is very positive for the Ponies,” Jalosuo said. “The program is set up to be successful the next seven years or so.”
Asked about some favorite memories from her tenure with the Ponies and Jalosuo mentioned the players and relationships rather than on-ice achievements.
“I don’t really remember the trophies, what I remember about this group is they gave their all for me and the coaching staff, that’s why it was so hard to leave,” Jalosuo said. “The players bought in from Day 1, which is not easy when you have a new coach. The kids were loyal and brought in and those are the things that come into my mind right away.
“Just in general, I had a blast coaching in Stillwater and want to thank the players. They did a fantastic job and with the coaching staff, (Activities Director) Ricky Michel and all the families, I felt very supported — and that’s very unique in high school hockey nowadays. I always felt like I had the support of the community and the school, I was very blessed with that.”
It’s more of a rebuild under new head coach Brian Idalski in St. Cloud, which finished 9-23-3 a year ago.
“They won four WCHA games last year so we need to win more games this year,” Jalosuo said. “We started the culture change on Monday and setting the standard and expecting excellence. That’s what we’re trying to establish with the Huskies right now. We want to start winning more in the WCHA, which is the hardest league in women’s hockey, and we need to be putting in extra effort every single day.”
Michel said he appreciated what Jalosuo brought to the program.
“It was a very good run,” Michel said. “We were competitive the whole time. She worked the girls hard and she had high expectations. From my seat, I think she garnered the respect of the parents and players.”
He noted there has been plenty of interest in the job the short time since it was posted.
We’ll take applications for 17 days and then we will get an interview committee together,” Michel said. “We hope to have this done by the third week of September. That’s kind of late in the game, but it’s where we sit right now.
“We have eight people that have applied (by Wednesday) and it got posted last Friday,” Michel said. “I think the good thing is that it will be a sought after position because we have some talent coming back. The cupboard is not bare and we’re not recreating the wheel at all. There’s a good core of players coming back and I think there’s a lot of optimism in the youth program. The youth program is very strong and the numbers are strong.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
