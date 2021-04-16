After claiming the program’s second straight Suburban East Conference championship and advancing to state for the first time since 2009, four members of the Stillwater girls hockey team received all-conference honors.
Freshman Josie St. Martin, who finished with a team-high 46 points (20 goals-26 assists) in 23 games, was joined by seniors Lexi Huber and Morgan Wohlers and junior Sydney Scheel in receiving All-SEC honors. Senior Jaclyn Kulzer and junior Sydney Schuster were honorable mention all-conference selections.
The Ponies finished with a 19-3-1 record, including 15-2-1 to win the conference title. Stillwater received the top seed in Section 4AA and defeated second-seeded Hill-Murray 1-0 in the finals to advance to state for the first time in more than a decade. The Ponies were stopped by fifth-seeded Eastview 1-0 in the state quarterfinals. It was the sixth state tournament appearance overall for the Ponies, who also qualified for state in 1995, 1997, 2006, 2007 and 2009.
Huber finished with a team-leading 27 goals and ranked second for the Ponies with 39 points, though Wohlers was not far behind with 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points. Schuster also ranked among team leaders with 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points.
Defensemen Kulzer (3 goals-12 assists—15 points) and Scheel (3-10—13) provided leadership at the blue line for the Ponies, who outscored their opponents by a combined 119-36 and limited opponents to one goal or less in 14 of 23 games.
Wohlers was a finalist for the Pioneer Press All-East Metro Player of the Year Award and selected to the Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team. St. Martin was an honorable mention selection to the Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association All-State Team.
Kulzer was this year’s recipient of the Hobey Baker Character Award, which is presented to a player who displays exceptional sportsmanship and character. Criteria for the Hobey Baker Character Award include integrity, coachability, selflessness and citizenship.
Captains for next year’s team will be announced prior to the start of the 2021-22 season.
Girls hockey
All-Conference: Josie St. Martin, Lexi Huber, Sydney Scheel and Morgan Wohlers; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Jaclyn Kulzer and Sydney Schuster; Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention: Josie St. Martin; Pioneer Press All-East Metro Player of the Year Finalist: Morgan Wohlers; Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team: Morgan Wohlers; Hobey Baker Character Award: Jaclyn Kulzer; Captains elect: To be determined.
