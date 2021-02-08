Morgan Wohlers is a senior captain playing in her fifth season as a member of the Stillwater girls hockey team, which currently sits tied atop the Suburban East Conference standings with a 6-0 record.
The center has compiled five goals and five assists through six games this season and has ranked among the team’s scoring leaders each of the past four seasons.
Wohlers also plays softball for the Ponies and was a member of Stillwater’s team that captured a state championship in 2018 and added a state runner-up finish in 2019.
She participated in a brief Q&A with the Gazette and her responses are listed below.
Morgan Wohlers
What goals do you have for the team this season? — Repeat winning the conference and make it to state.
What are the biggest keys for the team in reaching those goals? — Working hard and being consistent every day at practice and being disciplined in our games.
What has been the most challenging part of playing the season during a pandemic? — I think having to wait so long and then still having restrictions like not being able to get ready together in the locker room, and not being able to warm up before games together has been challenging. Although, we are together every day we are still missing some of the quality office time as a team.
What does a typical summer of training look like for you? — I always have hockey on- or off-ice training in the morning and fastpitch at night.
What is your most memorable game/moment in sports? — I have a few. Playing in Hockey Day Minnesota my eighth-grade season was a pretty unreal experience, having the game-winning hit in the state championship for softball my freshman year, and beating Forest Lake last hockey season to win the conference.
Is there any story or significance behind your wearing the No. 17 jersey? — No. 17 has always been my favorite number because it was the same number my dad wore in high school. It has been my number since U10.
Who is your favorite professional athlete and why? — Alex Ovechkin, I love his shot.
In what ways has your participation in sports impacted your development as a person? — It has helped me understand how hard you have to work to reach your goals. Also working with others and being a good role model is very important. Working on teams has taught me that not everything revolves around yourself.
What is your favorite inspirational quote or saying? — “Life has no limitations, except ones you make.”
What are your post-high school plans? — Play hockey and go to school at Hamline University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.